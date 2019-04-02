4/1 Arbella Quote Worthy: Heat vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 110-105 victory over Miami.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Did Miami’s zone disrupt the Celtics’ rhythm down the stretch? “Yeah, I mean, I thought we just got stagnant against them. We were great in the first half against them; probably the best we’ve played all year against the zone and obviously, been zoned quite a bit by these guys and Brooklyn. And when we really move it and get it quickly, either through the middle to the second side or just a simple pick, where we drive and penetrate and get it to the second side, we’re pretty good. They dare you to shoot those shots in the middle, and with their length it’s a good dare and you usually aren’t successful, and we missed a ton of those. We’ve got to make sure that we’re a little bit more purposeful and getting a great one. And not staring. You know, I think sometimes when you’re – when you tense up a little bit because they’re coming back, you know you – you have a tendency to stare – the ball starts bouncing a little bit more and you’re not getting a side-to-side with as good a movement as you need to with the zone.” RE: Marcus Smart was on the bike, and then didn’t go back in until late in the fourth quarter. Was the decision to wait to put him in related? “No, I just thought Terry (Rozier) had a decent amount of bursts there, and didn’t want to play the three guards together. I did that a little bit, maybe, in the first, just for a little stretch, so I decided to stay with Terry for a little bit longer. So, unrelated.” RE: How valuable is Al Horford, especially in getting a triple double tonight and showing his well-roundedness? “I mean it’s big. And I thought that, you know, obviously, he played in the middle of that zone a lot, and I thought when he did, we were at our best. But he – I don’t think we can overstate his importance to our team.” RE: Was the stretch in the fourth with a few offensive rebounds in a row a testament to grit and resilience? “I hope so. I hope so. Those are – those are big plays. That’s one of the things against the zone, when things aren’t going your way is they’re – if you – if you’ve moved it well, they’re usually in a mode where they have to really work hard to block out, so you should be able to get some offensive rebound opportunities. But, if it’s one pass and high up a shot, it’s a little bit harder, because they’re already just set in their positions. So, you know, again, I thought that we didn’t do a great job attacking that in the second half, which was frustrating because usually you get better as the game goes on, but I think there’ll be a lot to look at and a lot to improve upon.” RE: Are you prouder of holding off a team that wouldn’t give up, or disappointed in the post-first quarter play? “Not as much – not as much for that, but…we needed to, like, have one of these where things were really going against us and we just found a way, right? And unfortunately, we got two of these against these guys at home, but that’s what they do. They keep coming, they’re really hard-playing, they’re really well-coached. And like I said about the zone, I thought we just got stagnant. You know, we – we showed that we can play great against it, and then we just slowed down a little bit too much.” RE: What can the team learn from Kyrie Irving’s recent success in late drives to the basket? “You mean the one where he got the blocking foul? Yeah, I mean, it was a bit play. And, obviously a huge play when it goes from three to six like that. But, he’s one of the best scorers in the league. When he puts on those jets in transition, he’s hard to keep from where he wants to go.” MARCUS SMART RE: What did the Heat do throughout the course of the game to get back into it? “They are a scrappy team so they do what they do best they scrapped. They made the game real ugly; the zone really helped them out, they forced us to take the shots they wanted us to take instead of the ones we wanted. Once we got back into the groove of what we were supposed to do and worried about us, things kind of fell into place. But, that is what they do they are scrappy and we have to be ready every night.” RE: What does it mean to you to get the Red Auerbach award? “It feels good. I’ve been here the longest so, to get that award especially because it is named after a guy who changed this city and changed this team and really gave it a face is something that hit home.” AL HORFORD RE: What does it mean to finally get your triple-double? “It feels good. It is definitely good; it has been a lot of games like that. I looked over at my wife and she was like you better get it when I rebounded one she kept looking at me. I was like I got you, I got you but, I just tried to continue to play the right way and I am glad it worked out in my favor and obviously we got the win.” RE: Does this game help prepare you from a playoff standpoint? “Yeah I think it is very realistic it will help us a lot obviously they will make some adjustments and it will be a tough game down there, they play really well down there.” RE: The Celtics struggle in the third quarter: “It is has been all season and at this point I just think we have to focus on the next game and see what happened tonight and really learn from it. This is the time we have to be better and going on the road you have to play much better than at home. Here, we have the home crowd we have momentum we have to be able to hold leads a little bit better.”