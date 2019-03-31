3/30 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Nets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 110-96 victory over Brooklyn.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the third quarter being a problem all season: “I thought right out of the gate we didn’t guard D’Angelo Russell with the intensity you probably need to stop him from getting a rhythm. Once he got going he put our bigs in a bad spot because you’re either going to come up, and give up those lobs like we did the rest of the game to Jarrett Allen, or he’s going to make it. D’Angelo did a great job, hats off to them. That was disappointing because that was something we were obviously honed in on from the last few times we played Brooklyn.” RE: On being especially upset when he called timeout early in the third quarter: “I was really frustrated. I didn’t think we valued possessions at the level we need to to be a good team. That’s what I just talked about and I get it. We played really hard last night. Last night was a tough game but every possession all year matters. We haven’t been great at that and that’s one of the things if we’re going to make it anywhere significant, they’ve all got to matter equally. Offensively and defensively. Moving it. All of those things. I didn’t think anyone was on their “A” game by any means tonight and I just think we’ll need to be better.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On what happened in the third quarter to change things up: “They hit some shots. They hit some tough shots, but I think we took too many contested ones and some layups too, and then the game just kind of opened up for them.” RE: On how hard it is to stop D’Angelo Russell when he catches fire: “Yeah, he’s tough to guard when he’s able to shoot from outside and hit those. I thought we did a pretty decent job there in the first half and then like you said, he kind of just caught fire and made it tough to guard.” RE: On what he’s able to do on the court in the last few weeks that he wasn’t able to do a few months ago: “I think getting to the rim has been a lot better. I kind of have a little more burst. Still not all the way there, finishing around the rim. I had some buckets today that could have and should have been dunks, but they’re just not there yet. But I think the threat of getting to the rim and being able to get through the cracks and creases a little bit has been better.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: On what went wrong in the third quarter: “Obviously we know that D’Angelo Russell has been playing well against us in the third quarter. He made a lot of shots. It’s tough to get back in.” RE: On the Celtics falling apart offensively: “D’Angelo Russell played well in the third quarter and he made shots.” RE: On how much progress he’s made defensively, especially after last night: “Obviously you want to play defense great every night, but like I said, D’Angelo Russell had a big third quarter and that was the game.” RE: On how exciting it is for the team that Gordon Hayward is starting to take the ball off the dribble and finish at the rim a little bit more, coming off the bench: “I wouldn’t even consider G (Gordon) a bench player. Obviously he didn’t have the year you want, but he’s slowly but surely getting to where he needs to be. He seems more explosive. He seems a lot more confident, so he’s in a great place and we’re happy that he’s playing well.”