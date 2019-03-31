3/30 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Nets
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the third quarter being a problem all season:
“I thought right out of the gate we didn’t guard D’Angelo Russell with the intensity you probably need to stop him from getting a rhythm. Once he got going he put our bigs in a bad spot because you’re either going to come up, and give up those lobs like we did the rest of the game to Jarrett Allen, or he’s going to make it. D’Angelo did a great job, hats off to them. That was disappointing because that was something we were obviously honed in on from the last few times we played Brooklyn.”
RE: On being especially upset when he called timeout early in the third quarter:
“I was really frustrated. I didn’t think we valued possessions at the level we need to to be a good team. That’s what I just talked about and I get it. We played really hard last night. Last night was a tough game but every possession all year matters. We haven’t been great at that and that’s one of the things if we’re going to make it anywhere significant, they’ve all got to matter equally. Offensively and defensively. Moving it. All of those things. I didn’t think anyone was on their “A” game by any means tonight and I just think we’ll need to be better.”
GORDON HAYWARD
RE: On what happened in the third quarter to change things up:
“They hit some shots. They hit some tough shots, but I think we took too many contested ones and some layups too, and then the game just kind of opened up for them.”
RE: On how hard it is to stop D’Angelo Russell when he catches fire:
“Yeah, he’s tough to guard when he’s able to shoot from outside and hit those. I thought we did a pretty decent job there in the first half and then like you said, he kind of just caught fire and made it tough to guard.”
RE: On what he’s able to do on the court in the last few weeks that he wasn’t able to do a few months ago:
“I think getting to the rim has been a lot better. I kind of have a little more burst. Still not all the way there, finishing around the rim. I had some buckets today that could have and should have been dunks, but they’re just not there yet. But I think the threat of getting to the rim and being able to get through the cracks and creases a little bit has been better.”
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: On what went wrong in the third quarter:
“Obviously we know that D’Angelo Russell has been playing well against us in the third quarter. He made a lot of shots. It’s tough to get back in.”
RE: On the Celtics falling apart offensively:
“D’Angelo Russell played well in the third quarter and he made shots.”
RE: On how much progress he’s made defensively, especially after last night:
“Obviously you want to play defense great every night, but like I said, D’Angelo Russell had a big third quarter and that was the game.”
RE: On how exciting it is for the team that Gordon Hayward is starting to take the ball off the dribble and finish at the rim a little bit more, coming off the bench:
“I wouldn’t even consider G (Gordon) a bench player. Obviously he didn’t have the year you want, but he’s slowly but surely getting to where he needs to be. He seems more explosive. He seems a lot more confident, so he’s in a great place and we’re happy that he’s playing well.”
KENNY ATKINSON
RE: On the Nets’ change in performance in the third quarter:
“We weren’t very good in the first half, and that’s a credit to their defense. My biggest fear against this team – against the Celtics – was, can you score against them? I think they’re just a great defensive team. We struggled in the first half and got it going in the third quarter. Obviously, D’Angelo... I think we were getting stopped when we got out on a break and I think playing against their set defense is very difficult. You have to get them back in a transition situation where they’re not set. I thought we did a great job at that. I think that’s how D’Angelo got loose. We had a couple guys get to the rim a few times. And also – just a good defensive effort by us, really good defensive effort.”
RE: On the temptation to keep D’Angelo in while he’s hot:
“That’s always a tough one. I can tell you, on the west coast I had regrets that I left him out there for too long – for stretches too long. I thought, this game is going to come down to the wire and we need to keep him fresh for the end. I’m not a big “hot-hand” guy. I like to stay with the rotations, unless extenuating circumstances. I checked myself because I felt like on the west coast I did that a few times, I left him in too long, and we paid for it at the end with him being fatigued.”
RE: On the importance of tonight’s win:
“Huge. I will say with this game, we know that all these games coming up are playoff games. It’s just how we have to look at it. We’re in it. We can’t shy away from it. They’re all playoff games, but it was important to get this one.”
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
RE: On if tonight’s game was a must win:
“I told you at the end of the Philly game, every game is going to be worth it. We need it - scratching and clawing for every one of them.”
RE: On the thought process after halftime:
“We weren’t playing the best. We were giving them a lot of what they were getting. We knew we had to buckle down and tighten up. Turnovers, scoring in transition, stuff like that, so we knew what we had to do.”
RE: On what he was thinking at halftime:
“There’s two halves in a game. First half was a little suspect, costly turnovers, questionable shot selection, so I just knew I had to tighten up and we’re a team when someone sets an example we’re going to follow. DeMarre Carroll was solid for us, kept us solid and then I just wanted to take it over at the start of the third.”
RE: On what changed for him in the third quarter:
“I know when we get stops and we get out running, we’re a fun team. JA (Jarrett Allen) coming over blocking shots, guards being back and getting a good box out then we’re rebounding, we’re running. Like I said, we’re an exciting team.”
JARED DUDLEY
RE: On Brooklyn’s mindset coming into tonight’s game:
“A must win. We knew what was at stake. We knew (Al) Horford and Kyrie (Irving) were not playing. I think we’re one game up in the playoffs, but this is the position you want to be in. You want to control your own destiny. We hold a lot of tiebreakers, but if you don’t control your home court, you might not make it. I thought we got off to a slow start, but then the second half, D’Lo (D’Angelo Russell) got hot and that’s why he’s been an All-Star, that’s why he’s been carrying us for a large part of this time and a big bounce back game for him.”
RE: On finding their rhythm again as a team:
“I think we have to realize that basketball is such a game of rhythms and anytime you have injuries, with Caris (LeVert) out for so long, Spencer (Dinwiddie) was out with his thumb injury, I missed games, TG (Treveon Graham) has missed games, so we all are literally 15 deep. Most teams are not. I think it was just timing and rhythm, and sometimes it takes a while and for us, it’s been up and down and right now we’re trying to end upwards.”
RE: On if the team looks to find D’Angelo Russell when he gets hot during games:
“Do you see that bench? Bleacher Report kings out there. We know he’s going to shoot it when he’s hot. He has that rhythm and we love it. It just shows you the green light that he has from Kenny (Atkinson) and the confidence that he has to shoot it from anywhere.”
