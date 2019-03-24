3/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Hornets
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the final stretch of the game:
“Obviously, when you lose an 18-point lead, there is a lot of things that go wrong. I thought that they did a good job chipping away at it and hitting singles and whether it was after time outs, or in the middle of the run, or getting plays in transition that they made go their way, I thought they did a really good job. We did everything that the book is written on to lose a game that you are up 18 at that point.”
RE: On injuries making it tougher:
“They went small, and usually we would have had Al in there or played the lineup that we did. Maybe play Guerschon or Theis and take your chances with the perimeters but the perimeters were all making shots. They put us in a tough spot when they went small with that and they just out played us for that stretch.”
RE: On Robert Williams’ injury update:
“Bruised lower back or contusion, whatever that means. I am guessing we are looking at a Jalen timeframe from this year at least. Tatum is being looked at for the same thing, I don’t know how bad his is yet.”
RE: On flow of offense deteriorating:
“They went one two two for a couple of possessions, not very many. I thought that we had an 18-point lead, maybe a 16-point lead, then we just started shooting shots we were not shooting prior to and our defense got a little bit more attackable. All of a sudden we are in a ten-point game, then we are in an eight-point game, then a little tighter and we are in a five-point game, a two-point game and the rest is history. It is disappointing, whenever that happens I think you can look at it and say that we all could have done better.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On what happened down the stretch:
“This game was over in the beginning of the fourth quarter. We took our foot off the gas pedal, got it to a five-point game and momentum shifted from there.”
RE: On if he knows what changed specifically from the end of the third quarter:
“No, we lost. It doesn’t really matter.”
RE: On what the team talks about after a loss like this:
“Being more mature down the stretch.”
RE: On how tough it is to stop Kemba Walker when he gets going:
“It’s one-on-one, pride-pride down the stretch. Try to come in and help as much as possible. We should have probably trapped him a little bit more like every other team does in the league, but we didn’t. He torches us every time we play him, so it’s no surprise.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On what was said in the locker room after the game:
“Not too much talking. We play tomorrow, back-to-back, so we’ve just got to get ready.”
RE: On what went wrong in the final 8:20 when the Hornets close on a 30-5 run:
“Where do you start? It’s over with, so just try to move on. We’ve had certain times of the year where we’ve just let it set us back and it’s too late in the year to do that. Our thought process is all on San Antonio tomorrow.”
RE: On how to carry over his play into tomorrow:
“I’m just trying to be aggressive, that’s it. Everybody makes mistakes, I make mistakes, everybody makes mistakes, but if we play hard, I think we’ll cover for each other. So I just try to come out and play hard and give us energy and do my job to the best of my ability.”
JAMES BORREGO
RE: On tonight’s game:
“First, give Boston credit. They’re a heck of a team. They made shots, even in the first half we were playing great defense they are just great shot makers so you have to give them credit for that but our guys never hung their heads even when we were down. I think their resiliency shined through tonight. This is a group that has been fighting all season and I think it came through tonight. We were down 18 in the fourth quarter so I love the way they stuck with it. Kemba drove a lot of that fourth quarter but you have to give Marvin a lot of credit, the way he battled and Miles’ big steal down the stretch, Devonte’ took two big charges and his defense really ignited us as well so I think it was just a fantastic, overall team effort.”
RE: On the play from the young guys tonight:
“I’m just so happy for them. Think about the moments that these young guys are getting to play in right now, in a game like this where the game is on the line against a very good team in a Playoff hunt. Miles played 34 minutes and had 20 points. Dwayne Bacon closes down the stretch, played 32 minutes and hits a big three down the stretch. Malik gave us good minutes. Billy gave us good minutes as well so I’m just so proud of them and really happy for them and I think this is our future. These are the guys that are going to be with us for a long time.”
RE: On Kemba Walker’s defense tonight:
“That’s been all season. He always has to guard the point guard. He gets their best one, two , three defenders every single night but he doesn’t waiver. There are times where you feel he would get frustrated out there and he just stays with it. He just keeps willing this team. He doesn’t hang his head. He keeps pushing these young guys forward ad didn’t give up there in the fourth quarter so I’m really proud of him just for staying resilient throughout. He gets the team’s best shot every night and he keeps delivering.”
MILES BRIDGES
RE: On his late fourth quarter steal:
“Yeah I think that was the play of the game. I mean Kemba [Walker], he made countless shots so the least I could do was just get a stop on defense for him, get the ball back and win this game for him.”
RE: On being down 18 with under eight minutes to play:
“We never thought we were out of the game, I just told the guys, we just said ‘seven minutes is a lot of time. We can come back. If we continue to make shots, we just have to keep going at them, continue to get stops and keep scoring the basketball.’ And that’s what we did.”
RE: On his recent surge in play:
“I just want to give God all the glory first of all. but Coach has been staying on me, watching film with me. My teammates have been telling me to stay aggressive, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m just trying to stay aggressive on the boards and getting to the basket.”
RE: On the crowd tonight:
“Yeah it was dead for a minute when we went down 15, but once we started coming back I saw the crowd getting into it and once I got that steal that’s the livest I’ve seen the Hive all year.”
KEMBA WALKER
RE: On what was running through is mind when he was making shots down the stretch:
“Just being aggressive, just trying to get them up really whenever I have an open look and just sticking to my routine and take the shots that I work on and tonight I was very fortunate that those shots were going in down the stretch.”
RE: On what changed the momentum to get the come-from-behind victory:
“We wanted to win, just wanted to win and the young guys, much credit to those guys. They played so well tonight. Marvin (Williams) made some huge plays – everybody came in tonight and made some huge plays and that was a huge win for us.”
RE: On how important tonight’s win is to stay in the playoff hunt:
“It was big, so hopefully we can get some momentum and keep grinding it out one game at a time and we’ll see what happens at the end.”
DWAYNE BACON
RE: On tonight’s game:
“It was very fun. We were down in the fourth... we fought. We fought. We came back and we got a big win. So we’ve just got to keep fighting.”
RE: On Kemba Walker’s play:
“Kemba is a great player. He’s been a great player for us all year. Definitely an All-NBA type player and he showed that tonight. He never lost faith. We never lost faith. Once me and Miles [Bridges] got back in we pushed the pace and we ended up coming back and got the win.”
RE: On what they need to do tomorrow night:
“Same thing. Play with a lot of energy, keep running, keep getting out in transition, playing defense and we’ll come out with a win.”