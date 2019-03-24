3/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Hornets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 124-117 defeat to Charlotte.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the final stretch of the game: “Obviously, when you lose an 18-point lead, there is a lot of things that go wrong. I thought that they did a good job chipping away at it and hitting singles and whether it was after time outs, or in the middle of the run, or getting plays in transition that they made go their way, I thought they did a really good job. We did everything that the book is written on to lose a game that you are up 18 at that point.” RE: On injuries making it tougher: “They went small, and usually we would have had Al in there or played the lineup that we did. Maybe play Guerschon or Theis and take your chances with the perimeters but the perimeters were all making shots. They put us in a tough spot when they went small with that and they just out played us for that stretch.” RE: On Robert Williams’ injury update: “Bruised lower back or contusion, whatever that means. I am guessing we are looking at a Jalen timeframe from this year at least. Tatum is being looked at for the same thing, I don’t know how bad his is yet.” RE: On flow of offense deteriorating: “They went one two two for a couple of possessions, not very many. I thought that we had an 18-point lead, maybe a 16-point lead, then we just started shooting shots we were not shooting prior to and our defense got a little bit more attackable. All of a sudden we are in a ten-point game, then we are in an eight-point game, then a little tighter and we are in a five-point game, a two-point game and the rest is history. It is disappointing, whenever that happens I think you can look at it and say that we all could have done better.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On what happened down the stretch: “This game was over in the beginning of the fourth quarter. We took our foot off the gas pedal, got it to a five-point game and momentum shifted from there.” RE: On if he knows what changed specifically from the end of the third quarter: “No, we lost. It doesn’t really matter.” RE: On what the team talks about after a loss like this: “Being more mature down the stretch.” RE: On how tough it is to stop Kemba Walker when he gets going: “It’s one-on-one, pride-pride down the stretch. Try to come in and help as much as possible. We should have probably trapped him a little bit more like every other team does in the league, but we didn’t. He torches us every time we play him, so it’s no surprise.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On what was said in the locker room after the game: “Not too much talking. We play tomorrow, back-to-back, so we’ve just got to get ready.” RE: On what went wrong in the final 8:20 when the Hornets close on a 30-5 run: “Where do you start? It’s over with, so just try to move on. We’ve had certain times of the year where we’ve just let it set us back and it’s too late in the year to do that. Our thought process is all on San Antonio tomorrow.” RE: On how to carry over his play into tomorrow: “I’m just trying to be aggressive, that’s it. Everybody makes mistakes, I make mistakes, everybody makes mistakes, but if we play hard, I think we’ll cover for each other. So I just try to come out and play hard and give us energy and do my job to the best of my ability.”