3/20 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at 76ers
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the loss…
"I thought they got us a couple of times at the rim where we probably need to hold our ground better at the rim or in the paint, but then Jimmy [Butler] made big plays at the end of the game. He really made a ton of shots and a ton of plays. And on the other end, we came up a little bit dry, but I thought for the most part we battled and it was a heck of a basketball game. They did a great job. We’ve talked about the physicality of their team and we have to match that with more bodies and so that impacted us I thought. They did a great job."
RE: On Marcus Smart shoving Joel Embiid…
"I’m disappointed in Marcus; we need you. Like [Aron] Baynes is already out, we need him to be in the game. No matter what happened, we needed that to happen. I thought the guys that came in did a good job and It thought Semi [Ojeleye] really gave us something. I probably should have put him in at the end of the game and play a little bit more. It's a tough spot to be in after not playing recently."
RE: On Joel Embiid…
"Embiid was determined to get to the front of the rim from the get-go and I thought after the first, he drew the foul out on Al [Horford] early. I thought we did a good job holding our ground on a couple of times. I thought Baynes’ charge, I thought Morris when he got switched onto him, did a good job, I thought Al did a good job, but he’s a tough guy to guard. Especially when he really gets to the rim like that. Again, that’s a heck of a basketball team; they deserve a lot of credit and Jimmy Butler’s plays at the end made a huge difference."
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On a tough ending after a well-played game…
"Obviously losing [Marcus] Smart and losing [Aron] Baynes, that hurt us a little bit. Those guys are veteran basketball players, then our young players came in and did a great job of filling in for them. But, we had the game pretty well managed, for the most part. Down the stretch, I missed some easy ones, had Joel [Embiid] in an ISO to give us a quick two, got a great block on it. We were going back and forth, but little plays, rebounding, fouling, me backing off of Jimmy Butler for the three where they tied it at 105-105. It was back and forth, it was a great game. It was the type of game you don’t really get too often in the regular season. We know those guys really well and that locker room, the competition level is at an all-time high, but just didn’t come out with one."
RE: On what was working for them early…
"I mean, they don’t really have that many guys that can come off pick-and-roll and guard us one through five. They did a great job of packing the paint, but in terms of switching with any of those guys out on the perimeter, we pretty much dominated those matchups. I just missed some easy ones tonight out of my 29 attempts, just pull-ups and just to give us a larger room for error. We could’ve had that 15-point lead, 17-point, whatever we were up and just manage the game a lot better and that starts with me."
RE: On if he talked to Marcus Smart at all after he was ejected…
"I mean, well, he knows. He took responsibility for it. He knows how much of a big piece he is for us and when we need him out there in terms of his smarts and being out there, being aggressive on the defensive end. As well as Baynes going down battling with Joel. You know, that was a big part to the game. We don’t want to make any excuses. Those things can’t happen, in terms of Smart getting ejected, especially when we’re in an environment like this. We talked about it, we squashed it, now we move on."
TERRY ROZIER
RE: On his offensive rhythm tonight…
"I was just playing ball, to be honest with you guys. You know, shots fall, shots not fall. Just trying to get out there and make an impact, play ball. That’s all it was."
RE: On Joel Embiid getting to the line 21 times…
"He worked to get there, so you can’t take that away from him. Obviously, we don’t agree with a lot of calls, but that’s part of it because it’s against us. He worked to get there, so can’t do nothing about it."
RE: On if this game reminds them that they’re playoff-ready…
"Yeah, I mean, we’re just trying to get to that playoff level right now. Obviously, we got 10 games left and we don’t want to look past these 10 games, but we’re obviously getting prepared for the playoffs. Some guys may rest, but you know, we got to get in that mindset right now. Once the playoffs are here, it’s like, there are no taking [any] steps back. We got to be ready from out the gate; fresh out the gate."
AL HORFORD
RE: On the game as a whole...
"I’ve felt like we had a good game plan. Really executed well offensively. They made runs, we pulled away, they made runs, we pulled away. Then, they just got some momentum there towards the end and then we didn’t get those stops when we needed to."
RE: On the opportunities Joel was getting…
"I think we were cross-matched a lot. So if you look at, in the past, [Aron] Baynes or myself have been able to stay matched up with him and I think tonight, for whatever reason, a lot of our guards got matched up on him and I feel like he got more opportunities at the basket."
RE: On the Celtics’ fourth-quarter defense…
"I’m not really concerned about it. I just think we needed to tighten up a little bit tonight. We had our chances there, had some breakdowns. But in all honesty, having [Marcus] Smart out was a big loss, having [Aron] Baynes out was a big loss, and we couldn’t count on Gordon [Hayward] tonight obviously, he’s not here. I felt like we fought, we were in a position regardless of all that, and they made more plays, they won."
BRETT BROWN
RE: On the responsibility Joel Embiid takes on…
"I mean where do you begin? Look at his rebounds, look at his free-throw attempts and then look at the free-throws made, for a 7’2 center, anybody, that is an impressive stat. I think the responsibility and sort of the weight given his history with this organization, certainly he’s aware of, I think he embraces it and tonight he showed in many ways just how much it means to him and I respect his tenacity. If you’re going to beat Boston, we can talk about things, defensive schematics on Kyrie [Irving] or Al [Horford] or whatever, you got to do this offensively, ultimately there is physicality and a mental and physical sort of mindset you have to have to win. They’re a physical team, they’re good and I thought we found something different in the second half after going through some uncertainty at stages, in the first half especially."
RE: On Jimmy Butler…
"There is a sort of spirit and a personality that you can see emerges too in that situation, that fourth-period situation. I mean he was a man tonight, he was an adult, he had swagger. He had just sort of this belief that he was going to find a way to score or get other people involved and you could feel it, I could see it, and we put him in environments and he delivered and toward the end Tobias [Harris] and Jimmy, a lot of pick-and-rolls, and for different reasons, and they responded well. I thought those two guys connected well when it mattered most."
RE: On fans and commentators…
"What they should say, if we’re all sort of fair and reasonable, is that we have a new team. Maybe the times have changed; this team is 7 and 1. The only loss they’ve had was by three to Boston in game 57, I think it was and so like the rules change, things change, it’s so much a part of our league, it’s something I’ve learned in all my years doing this, that you really have to as best as you can, put things in perspective, don’t overreact, it’s 82 games, keep people in the boat, land the plane, all the stuff you hear me say all the time. And in fairness to that room, it’s a different team. If we walk back there and saw Dario [Saric] and [Robert] Covington and all that maybe you say, 'Oh, there are some things we have to do,' and I say that with excitement. Although that number isn’t large, eight games together as the starting five, the excitement of what we can grow to and as I keep saying, jumping to this playoffs and take off is what my job is. I think the spirit of the group, I thought the tenacity of that team, where they didn’t waiver in belief was as much of an important factor to me as it is when I look down and say oh by the way we won."
JJ REDICK
RE: On what the starting five are capable of…
"Sure, I still think we’re trying to figure things out a little bit and I think we all sort of how to learn, I think just the flow of the game at times is a little different than some of us, I would say me too, we can go five or six possessions without really touching the ball, but yet you look up and we’re like, “Oh we have 62 at halftime,” not tonight, I’m saying just in general. Those are sort of the things we’ve just got to keep sort of learning about playing together because I think the talent is there and there’s a real chance for cohesiveness because I do think our skillsets complement each other."
RE: On what they need to work on the most over the next three weeks…
"Sure, I mean defensively, communication probably is the biggest thing and then just continuing to evolve our execution offensively."
BEN SIMMONS
RE: On the comparisons between last year leading up to the playoffs and this year…
"I mean it’s a whole new team so not really, I mean I know where you’re going, but we’ve got to see how we finish. I think we’re heading in the right direction."
RE: On if it felt like a big win…
"I think it just gives us more confidence. We know that we can beat anybody in the league, it’s just a matter of doing it and having it on the paper and having that confidence going into playoffs. Confidence is key."
JIMMY BUTLER
RE: On working with the unit…
"I’m good, I think we’re all in a good place. We’re out there just having fun, just hooping. Obviously it’s more fun to win than to lose. I think everyone’s in a good spot."
RE: On evolving into the closer…
"They put the ball in my hands in the fourth and tell me to make plays and make shots. I think as of lately I‘ve been doing a good job of that, but that could be anybody to tell you the truth. With as many weapons that we have on this team, anybody can get the hot hand, anybody can put the ball in the basket. Just, the last few nights have been me."
RE: On feeling the importance of the win against this rival tonight…
"Hell yeah. I haven’t beat these guys yet since I’ve been here. Jo [Embiid] was so excited to be able to compete against these guys and I know how much this game meant to him. But like I said earlier, in order to consider yourself a really good team you have to beat those really good teams. They’re one of them. I’ve got a really good feeling we’ll probably see those guys sometime down the road."