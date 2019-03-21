3/20 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at 76ers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 118-115 defeat to Philadelphia.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the loss… "I thought they got us a couple of times at the rim where we probably need to hold our ground better at the rim or in the paint, but then Jimmy [Butler] made big plays at the end of the game. He really made a ton of shots and a ton of plays. And on the other end, we came up a little bit dry, but I thought for the most part we battled and it was a heck of a basketball game. They did a great job. We’ve talked about the physicality of their team and we have to match that with more bodies and so that impacted us I thought. They did a great job." RE: On Marcus Smart shoving Joel Embiid… "I’m disappointed in Marcus; we need you. Like [Aron] Baynes is already out, we need him to be in the game. No matter what happened, we needed that to happen. I thought the guys that came in did a good job and It thought Semi [Ojeleye] really gave us something. I probably should have put him in at the end of the game and play a little bit more. It's a tough spot to be in after not playing recently." RE: On Joel Embiid… "Embiid was determined to get to the front of the rim from the get-go and I thought after the first, he drew the foul out on Al [Horford] early. I thought we did a good job holding our ground on a couple of times. I thought Baynes’ charge, I thought Morris when he got switched onto him, did a good job, I thought Al did a good job, but he’s a tough guy to guard. Especially when he really gets to the rim like that. Again, that’s a heck of a basketball team; they deserve a lot of credit and Jimmy Butler’s plays at the end made a huge difference." KYRIE IRVING RE: On a tough ending after a well-played game… "Obviously losing [Marcus] Smart and losing [Aron] Baynes, that hurt us a little bit. Those guys are veteran basketball players, then our young players came in and did a great job of filling in for them. But, we had the game pretty well managed, for the most part. Down the stretch, I missed some easy ones, had Joel [Embiid] in an ISO to give us a quick two, got a great block on it. We were going back and forth, but little plays, rebounding, fouling, me backing off of Jimmy Butler for the three where they tied it at 105-105. It was back and forth, it was a great game. It was the type of game you don’t really get too often in the regular season. We know those guys really well and that locker room, the competition level is at an all-time high, but just didn’t come out with one." RE: On what was working for them early… "I mean, they don’t really have that many guys that can come off pick-and-roll and guard us one through five. They did a great job of packing the paint, but in terms of switching with any of those guys out on the perimeter, we pretty much dominated those matchups. I just missed some easy ones tonight out of my 29 attempts, just pull-ups and just to give us a larger room for error. We could’ve had that 15-point lead, 17-point, whatever we were up and just manage the game a lot better and that starts with me." RE: On if he talked to Marcus Smart at all after he was ejected… "I mean, well, he knows. He took responsibility for it. He knows how much of a big piece he is for us and when we need him out there in terms of his smarts and being out there, being aggressive on the defensive end. As well as Baynes going down battling with Joel. You know, that was a big part to the game. We don’t want to make any excuses. Those things can’t happen, in terms of Smart getting ejected, especially when we’re in an environment like this. We talked about it, we squashed it, now we move on." TERRY ROZIER RE: On his offensive rhythm tonight… "I was just playing ball, to be honest with you guys. You know, shots fall, shots not fall. Just trying to get out there and make an impact, play ball. That’s all it was." RE: On Joel Embiid getting to the line 21 times… "He worked to get there, so you can’t take that away from him. Obviously, we don’t agree with a lot of calls, but that’s part of it because it’s against us. He worked to get there, so can’t do nothing about it." RE: On if this game reminds them that they’re playoff-ready… "Yeah, I mean, we’re just trying to get to that playoff level right now. Obviously, we got 10 games left and we don’t want to look past these 10 games, but we’re obviously getting prepared for the playoffs. Some guys may rest, but you know, we got to get in that mindset right now. Once the playoffs are here, it’s like, there are no taking [any] steps back. We got to be ready from out the gate; fresh out the gate." AL HORFORD RE: On the game as a whole... "I’ve felt like we had a good game plan. Really executed well offensively. They made runs, we pulled away, they made runs, we pulled away. Then, they just got some momentum there towards the end and then we didn’t get those stops when we needed to." RE: On the opportunities Joel was getting… "I think we were cross-matched a lot. So if you look at, in the past, [Aron] Baynes or myself have been able to stay matched up with him and I think tonight, for whatever reason, a lot of our guards got matched up on him and I feel like he got more opportunities at the basket." RE: On the Celtics’ fourth-quarter defense… "I’m not really concerned about it. I just think we needed to tighten up a little bit tonight. We had our chances there, had some breakdowns. But in all honesty, having [Marcus] Smart out was a big loss, having [Aron] Baynes out was a big loss, and we couldn’t count on Gordon [Hayward] tonight obviously, he’s not here. I felt like we fought, we were in a position regardless of all that, and they made more plays, they won."