3/9 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Lakers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 120-107 defeat to Los Angeles.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the team’s improvement in closing out quarters in recent games: “That’s the only thing we did yesterday [at practice]. First of all, LeBron [James] wasn’t in any of those quarters. That made it, obviously, different. The only thing we did yesterday live was play one-minute quarters so we could close them out better. I don’t think we have done a good job of that this year. Something we need to improve upon.” RE: On what he saw that was encouraging to close quarters: “I have to go back and look. The most important thing is to manage the clock well and get great shots in at those times. Again, we haven’t done a great job of that this year so we thought it was important to spend our afternoon yesterday emphasizing that.” RE: On the performance of Kyrie Irving: “I thought he was really good tonight. The third quarter, when they made their run, I thought he obviously steadied us and scored in different ways. Scored off the pass, scored off the drive, did his thing and stopped runs, as you said. He pushed it out and gave us a little bit more of a cushion in the fourth.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On scoring in meaningful situations to kill runs and build momentum: “It’s timely. Obviously, we had a lead that we built ourselves, a pretty decent lead. It’s just that we had to battle and keep Bron [LeBron James] out of the paint, make those other guys beat us and I think we did a good job of that tonight. We have one more game on Monday and then we are going to get out of here.” RE: On if he likes where the team is right now: “Absolutely. This stuff that happens in the regular season, people barely remember it. When it come to the playoffs that’s when you want to be playing your best basketball, and the last 18 games of the season, even though it’s a little less than that, I think we have 15 games left. We just want to play well and everybody has to step up and it starts with me and my energy out there and my spirit and when everyone’s on the same page we’re a different team. We weren't doing that throughout the season consistently and now it’s more important than ever for us to have connectivity and be together. That’s where my focus is and that helps me play at a high level when all of my teammates are playing at a high level.” RE: On if the team is starting to put things together: “Yeah and just making a choice. Throwing yourself in the game, throwing yourself in the rest of the regular season, throw yourself in the team. We have everything to gain. And for us, we’ve dealt with expectations, we’ve dealt with the outside pressures of that influence in our locker room and there’s no more time for that. It’s about us, and it’s about us competing and being well organized every single time we are out there and it starts with me.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On the way the team closed out the second and third quarters: “I thought we played with purpose at the end of those quarters. I thought we worked to get the best shot available and it showed on the scoreboard.” RE: On why closing out quarters is so important in the NBA: “I think the NBA is such a momentum game. Sometimes the last one or two minutes of a quarter, teams relax and you can really go on a run and you have to use that to your advantage. You definitely always want to treat the end of quarters like they are very valuable.” RE: On his rhythm over the last three games: “I think I’m trying not to judge my performance based on whether I'm shooting the ball well or not, but I think I’ve been aggressive in each of the games and I’ve definitely made winning plays for our team. The thing that I'm most aware of is that we’ve won all of those. They definitely haven't all been pretty, each one of them has been different. But we found a way to win and that’s important. Hopefully we can close this trip out with a win too. This next one is going to be tough. They’re going to play really hard, and they’re a good team who we owe something to.”