3/6 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Kings
BRAD STEVENS
RE: ON WHAT THEY WERE LOOKING FOR ON THE LAST PLAY:
“We were just going to give Gordon [Hayward] or Terry [Rozier] a run at the length of the floor. They are both good at going the length of the floor. Gordon made a nice play. Obviously, he got to his left hand with the fade away and he’s been hitting that pretty regularly. On a night where he didn’t shoot it great, that was obviously a huge, big shot for us.”
RE: ON GORDON HAYWARD PLAYING WITH MORE CONFIDENCE:
“He should have plenty of confidence. He’s a heck of a player and we all believe in him. I’ll probably stop talking about working his way back, call him Gordon, and help him move forward here. Obviously, he’s played great these two nights. These are two really hard wins. This one was going to be a bear regardless of what happened last night. You saw how fast they execute and how fast they run up the court. Coach [Dave] Joerger deserves to be in the limited discussion of Coach of the Year in my opinion. He’s done an amazing job. They’ve got good young players.”
RE: ON NOT GETTING SOME BOUNCES BUT STILL FINDING A WAY TO GET A WIN:
“They weren’t going our way. We had plenty of chances late offensively that just didn’t go down too. [Jayson] Tatum made a huge play – getting foul and a huge shot. But we had a number of other possessions that you felt pretty good about that just didn’t go down. [Marcus] Morris made big plays and everybody stepped up to get us a huge win.”
GORDON HAYWARD
RE: ON THE FINAL SEQUENCE THAT LED TO HIS GAME-WINNER:
“I just had to get it up the length of the court and was just able to finish the play off, but really just making a play.”
RE: ON IF HIS MIND WAS MADE UP THAT HE WOULD TAKE THAT SHOT:
“Well, everyone was kind of tight on their man there so it was almost just like a one-on-one. The lane kind of cleared out and I was able to make the move going left. Really just took what the defense gave me. If someone would have came and helped, I would have kicked to them.”
RE: ON HIS CONFIDENCE LEVEL AFTER HITTING A BIG SHOT LATE:
“Yeah, I think it builds a little bit of confidence. Try to keep the good games rolling and be more consistent. I felt like tonight wasn’t my best night shooting-wise, but tried to do some other things. They were a tough team and I think the fact that they pushed the ball so fast up the court was even harder on us coming from a back-to-back. So, proud of us that we gutted it out.”
DAVID JOERGER
RE: ON THE GAME OVERALL:
“I thought it was a terrific NBA basketball game. Obviously, we’re disappointed. We didn’t feel like we’d come out on the right side of it, but our guys are growing and we’re seeing positive things. There’s a very high level of competition; those kinds of games come down to very small things – how we turn the basketball over too many times, we missed too many free throws and then especially in the first half, we missed too many layups. Those things kind of accumulated. Hats off to Boston – they’ve got very good players, they’re well-coached, they made some tough shots. We’ve got guys that are giving up three, four, five inches at a couple different positions and they were able to just shoot over the top. Gordon [Hayward] made a great play there at the end. I thought it was just a terrific basketball game.”
RE: ON WHAT THEY CAN DO TO GET THE BENCH GOING OFFENSIVELY WITHOUT BAGLEY III:
“Just play our other guys. We’re starting to crank our starters’ minutes up – for the [last] couple weeks we have tried to push their minutes a little bit higher. The bench has been good, but this time you choose to go with your starters for a little bit longer.”
RE: ON HOW PLEASED HE WAS WITH THE DEFENSIVE EFFORT OVERALL
“I thought we fought. We fought and put our bodies on them. They’ll take you and take any mismatch that they see and try to go in the post. A very physical, hard fought, bang-bang, body on body kind of game, and our guys, they fought like crazy.”
WILLIE CAULEY-STEIN
RE: ON WHAT THEY ARE LEARNING FROM THESE CLOSE GAMES:
“Game situation – close game situations. The only way you can practice them is really in the game so it’s just good that we’re in a spot to make plays to win the game. In the past, it was not like that. We’re coming down to the last possessions and those are key possessions and we’re executing. So it’s just learning, it’s just a learning curve. Each game like this, you learn a little bit more and that’s really all you can ask for besides the win.”
RE: ON WHAT THE TEAM NEEDS TO DO TO GET OVER THE HUMP IN CLOSE GAMES:
“I don’t know, I can’t tell you. We’re doing everything right, we’re just falling up short.”
RE: ON IF THEY STILL FEEL IN THE PLAYOFF RACE DESPITE BEING FOUR GAMES BACK:
“We’re in it as long as there’s games left, so yeah, we’re in it.”
RE: ON THE TEAM SEEMING TO PLAY A LITTLE BETTER ON THE ROAD:
“It’s probably on the outside looking in, you see that. On the inside of it though, we just play the same way and try to play together so to us it’s just kind of the same.”
DE'AARON FOX
RE: ON HOW TOUGH TONIGHT’S LOSS WAS:
“It’s always a tough one to lose a close game like that. Sometimes it just comes down to a few key possessions.”
RE: ON WHAT COACH JOERGER SAID TO THEM AFTER THE GAME:
“Great game and it was a hell of a basketball game and just learn some things. We play them again and we can’t look back at games like this with 17 games left. We just have to keep pushing forward.”
RE: ON HIS ASSESSMENT OF THE TEAM’S DEFENSE:
“We played with energy and they made a lot of tough shots – a lot of tough shots. We gave them a few open threes, but other than that they worked for a lot of their baskets. Just have to tip your hats off to them.”
RE: ON IF HE SEES THE PLAYOFFS SLIPPING AWAY:
“I wouldn’t say that. This league is crazy and you never know what can happen. Anybody can go on a run – I think the Spurs won like four or five in a row. If we string that together and they drop a couple then it’s a different race.”