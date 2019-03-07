3/6 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Kings

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 111-109 victory over Sacramento.

BRAD STEVENS RE: ON WHAT THEY WERE LOOKING FOR ON THE LAST PLAY: “We were just going to give Gordon [Hayward] or Terry [Rozier] a run at the length of the floor. They are both good at going the length of the floor. Gordon made a nice play. Obviously, he got to his left hand with the fade away and he’s been hitting that pretty regularly. On a night where he didn’t shoot it great, that was obviously a huge, big shot for us.” RE: ON GORDON HAYWARD PLAYING WITH MORE CONFIDENCE: “He should have plenty of confidence. He’s a heck of a player and we all believe in him. I’ll probably stop talking about working his way back, call him Gordon, and help him move forward here. Obviously, he’s played great these two nights. These are two really hard wins. This one was going to be a bear regardless of what happened last night. You saw how fast they execute and how fast they run up the court. Coach [Dave] Joerger deserves to be in the limited discussion of Coach of the Year in my opinion. He’s done an amazing job. They’ve got good young players.” RE: ON NOT GETTING SOME BOUNCES BUT STILL FINDING A WAY TO GET A WIN: “They weren’t going our way. We had plenty of chances late offensively that just didn’t go down too. [Jayson] Tatum made a huge play – getting foul and a huge shot. But we had a number of other possessions that you felt pretty good about that just didn’t go down. [Marcus] Morris made big plays and everybody stepped up to get us a huge win.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: ON THE FINAL SEQUENCE THAT LED TO HIS GAME-WINNER: “I just had to get it up the length of the court and was just able to finish the play off, but really just making a play.” RE: ON IF HIS MIND WAS MADE UP THAT HE WOULD TAKE THAT SHOT: “Well, everyone was kind of tight on their man there so it was almost just like a one-on-one. The lane kind of cleared out and I was able to make the move going left. Really just took what the defense gave me. If someone would have came and helped, I would have kicked to them.” RE: ON HIS CONFIDENCE LEVEL AFTER HITTING A BIG SHOT LATE: “Yeah, I think it builds a little bit of confidence. Try to keep the good games rolling and be more consistent. I felt like tonight wasn’t my best night shooting-wise, but tried to do some other things. They were a tough team and I think the fact that they pushed the ball so fast up the court was even harder on us coming from a back-to-back. So, proud of us that we gutted it out.”