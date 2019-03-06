3/5 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Warriors
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: ON TONIGHT’S GAME:
“I told Steve (Kerr) you have nights like that. They didn’t have a very good night. One thing about the situation they’re in every day, when they don’t have a very good night, they are going to get everybody’s best shot. We have had a few of those this year where we have gotten people’s really good shots, so there is probably a little bit of they struggled. It just wasn’t their night. I did think we played with real purpose on both ends of the court. The way that we played is the way that we need to play. Defensively we were really connected, we were covering for one another, we were helping off the right guys and tight to the right guys. Offensively I thought we were really well organized by our point guards and everybody contributed.”
RE: ON THE TEAM’S ON-COURT ORGANIZATION:
“Until the game got out of hand late, there weren’t a lot of wasted possessions, there weren’t a lot of sloppy plays and I thought we worked hard to get good shots when we needed to settle down and get organized and get into action that can get some of our guys where we wanted them. I thought we did that. We just have to play like that more often. We have a tough one tomorrow. Obviously we didn’t get the Warriors’ best shot today.”
RE: ON GORDON HAYWARD:
“He’s good. Gordon is always going to be judged on the point stat line but there is a lot of other things for our team, that even when he struggles, we can play through him because he will make the right play. Obviously he shot the ball in and probably did so on a low number of shots relatively speaking. He just couldn’t make the next right play. He was also very active defensively which was good.”
RE: ON TONIGHT’S SECOND QUARTER COMPARED TO OTHER GAMES:
“I just thought we played with purpose all the way through. We were very business-like the whole night even at halftime and just now after the game. We know that we haven’t played like that enough but it is encouraging as a reminder that we can.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: ON WHAT IT FELT LIKE TO WIN TONIGHT:
“That’s the perfect way to respond. We got to keep it up with the back-to-back, we got to come out with the same energy. The energy we play with when we play against the best teams in the league is great, the energy we play when we play against teams that aren’t so highly regarded is what we got to pay attention to.”
RE: ON WHAT SPARKED THIS PERFORMANCE:
“I think it was well overdue. I think it was perfect timing playing against the Warriors, everything that everybody has been saying in the media, I think it was perfect timing to respond.”
RE: ON HOW HE WOULD DESCRIBE THE LAST FEW DAYS:
“I think we are moving in the right direction. I think no matter what, we got to keep having the right, positive mentality. Everybody got to look in the mirror and that’s what we have been doing. Everybody is just trying to make a positive change and add to the group.”
RE: ON THE IMPACT OF GORDON HAYWARD TONIGHT:
“He got it going. When that second unit gets it going like that it’s tough for us to lose, so we got to continue to help each other get going.”
GORDON HAYWARD
RE: ON IF IT FELT GOOD SEEING SOME SHOTS GO IN:
“Yeah, for sure. One to build off, no doubt. Always good to see your first one go in too. For sure, one to build off.”
RE: ON THE KEY TO EVERYONE CONTRIBUTING TONIGHT:
“I think we played with purpose tonight, I think we played hard. I think we really competed and that was on both ends of the floor. I think offensively we really shared the ball. We were moving the ball, moving bodies, it was difficult for them to just set their defense. We were moving, cutting and getting guys open for looks, so it was fun.”
RE: ON WHAT THIS WIN DOES FOR THE TEAM:
“Hopefully we choose to play this way tomorrow. We got to build off this one, another tough one tomorrow. It might be tougher just given the circumstances, they are a good team and are going to play really hard. It’s going to be a good game so hopefully we choose to play this way.”
RE: ON HIS MINDSET ATTACKING THE RIM:
“Some of it is just taking what the defense gives me. Like I said, I think when the first one goes down it is a really good feeling, it makes them kind of respect that jump shot and then I’ve always been a guy that gets to the rim first and tries to get into the lane, so that opens up that game for me. Just a good shooting night for me.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: ON THE IMPORTANCE OF TONIGHT’S WIN:
“It was very important for us. We wanted to start off this road trip very well. Since All-Star break, even before then, we haven’t been playing well so we wanted to come out and put emphasis on both ends of the floor, especially defensively. Playing here is always tough so we just wanted to come out and make a statement for ourselves. Obviously the Warriors were missing Klay (Thompson). That’s a big, big, huge piece and I was watching CP [Chris Paul] talk the other night about coming here and getting a win. In the regular season it’s always great to have great matchups against great teams, you hope that everybody can be healthy and if not you want to take advantage of the offensive and defensive schemes where you can, and I think we did a great job of that tonight. There was just a sense of togetherness and we were having some fun out there.”
RE: ON WHAT HE SAW FROM GORDON HAYWARD’S PERFORMANCE:
“Just confidence level, that’s really what it comes down to, especially in this game of basketball. He’s just huge for us and we need him to be confident and we need him to be who he has been for nine years. Just continue to get better as a player, as he has and has shown in this league. He’s a veteran presence in this locker room and he’s been through a lot, so we just want to support him and we want him to play well.”
RE: ON THE THINGS HAYWARD DOES WHEN HE IS REALLY FEELING IT OFFENSIVELY:
“I think just the way he comes in with his presence. I think that’s where it starts. We all haven’t been feeling too great as of late, so it’s nothing short of that. It’s a choice that we all had to make, being down with 17 or 18 games left and knowing what we are gearing up for. It’s my job to show these guys what it’s like to be at that level on a consistent basis, with my attitude and with my effort being able to give confidence to these guys is just as important as me being who I am supposed to be. As long as my teammates are feeling good, we are in a good place.”
STEVE KERR
RE: ON TONIGHT’S GAME:
“Well, right from the beginning just the level of competition wasn’t where it needed to be. It was 11-0 four minutes in and it looked to me like we were jogging up the floor. You can’t play basketball jogging, you have to sprint. Your cuts have to be hard and you have to be going all out and we did not go all out. It was embarrassing.”
RE: ON WHAT HE THINKS IT WILL TAKE TO UP THEIR DEFENSIVE LEVEL:
“Well, more work and I have to do a better job as a coach of putting people in the right places and making sure we are in a position to succeed. Again, it starts with effort, it starts with engagement and the level of intensity to do anything; doesn’t matter what you are doing or what the scheme is, you have to be able to get out there and compete. That’s where it starts.”
RE: ON THEIR NINE HOME LOSSES THIS SEASON:
“I can’t explain it. I wish I could. If I could explain it I would explain it to our team and then maybe we would do better, but it’s happened over and over again and in pretty dramatic fashion. I have no answer to that.”
RE: ON IF THE DEFENSE IS STILL ADJUSTING TO THE ROSTER CHANGES:
“Things are a little different on the floor then they have been in the past, but I don’t want to attribute all of that to DeMarcus’ (Cousins) presence. I said it from the very beginning, we were not flying around. We were not giving the sort of effort it takes to win an NBA game. The other stuff, I’ve got to do a better job with in making sure we are in the right defensive schemes and get the right combinations on the floor. It’s a group effort and I’m the coach, so I got to make sure I’m doing my job. It starts with a passion. an anger, an intensity and it wasn’t there tonight.”
RE: ON HOW MUCH THE TEAM MISSED KLAY THOMPSON TONIGHT:
“Klay would’ve had to play a hell of a game to overcome all that.”
RE: ON THE 38 ASSISTS FOR THE CELTICS TONIGHT:
"Well, they played a hell of a game. They had 38 assists and 11 turnovers – that’s about as good as it gets. We’ve known how talented this team is and they have a lot to play for. The season hasn’t gone as well as they have hoped, but there is plenty of season left and plenty of time to turn it around. That was a good step for them. They looked great out there tonight.”
STEPHEN CURRY
RE: ON THE TEAM’S PERFORMANCE:
“I think tonight was mostly bad execution on the offensive end. We didn’t really put any pressure on them those first three, four minutes and then you compound that with not getting any stops. There were a couple of breakdowns in communication, they made some tough shots. You look up and it’s 11 nothing and we claw our way back to (a score of) 13 to 12, it is just hard to sustain those comebacks against teams that are playing well at any given night. I would love to have some magic potion and say we can come out and play with better energy and better discipline and kind of rectify it. At some point we have to stop talking about it and figure it out.”
RE: ON THE CELTICS EXECUTION:
“They were just moving the ball. Everyone was a threat out there and making shots. It was pretty well balanced I think from their standpoint. Offensively for us we just weren’t able to create momentum in the first half. Obviously it showed and any run we had in the second half to try and breathe life into our game they just came right back at us. You can tell they were hungry for a good night the way they have been playing as of late, so we didn’t answer to their intensity and energy.”
RE: ON WHAT THE TEAM CAN DO DIFFERENTLY:
“I think we just have to want it, to want to figure it out. To understand the personality we have out on the floor and some of the struggles we have had. We just have to be physical, play with energy, multiple efforts and all the stunts you say all the time of being able to execute it and sustain it over the course of 48 minutes. We haven’t gotten any yet, if we want to be the team that we want to be, come April, then we can’t just continue to talk a lot of talk about it, and expect to flip the switch. So these next 16 games we have to show it.”
RE: ON THIS YEAR COMPARED TO LAST:
“This year is different. Last year we had some injuries and a kinda depleted roster and limped into the playoffs we figured it out. This year we have new pieces, I’d say we have some patterns that we need to correct and prove to ourselves that we can do it. There is a subtle confidence that we have been here before and when the lights are bright we show up. So it is a balance in the middle there. We can’t have nights like tonight though where a team just pounces on you and embarrasses you on your home floor.”
KEVIN DURANT
RE: ON IF THERE WERE ANY SURPRISES ABOUT HOW THE CELTICS PLAYED:
“They played great. They ran these sets before us. They knocked down shots. They made an extra pass. They were just great on offense tonight.”
RE: ON IF THE TEAM NEEDS TO OPERATE OUT OF A PLACE OF ANGER:
“I thought we moved off joy, now anger? I disagree with that one. I think all around, top to bottom, coaches, players, we just have got to be better.”
RE: ON WHERE THE TEAM GOES FROM HERE:
“Come back tomorrow, watch film, practice, and see where we go from there. We usually bounce back pretty well so we’ll see what happens.”
RE: ON HOW ASSISTANT COACH RON ADAMS IS DEALING WITH THEIR DEFENSIVE GAME:
“It’s about how we’re all dealing with it. The whole team, the whole organization. We’re family, right? That’s how we operate. I don’t think anybody’s in that locker room is anything but upset with the game we played. It’s not just Ron Adams.”