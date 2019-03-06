3/5 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Warriors

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 128-95 victory over Golden State.

BRAD STEVENS RE: ON TONIGHT’S GAME: “I told Steve (Kerr) you have nights like that. They didn’t have a very good night. One thing about the situation they’re in every day, when they don’t have a very good night, they are going to get everybody’s best shot. We have had a few of those this year where we have gotten people’s really good shots, so there is probably a little bit of they struggled. It just wasn’t their night. I did think we played with real purpose on both ends of the court. The way that we played is the way that we need to play. Defensively we were really connected, we were covering for one another, we were helping off the right guys and tight to the right guys. Offensively I thought we were really well organized by our point guards and everybody contributed.” RE: ON THE TEAM’S ON-COURT ORGANIZATION: “Until the game got out of hand late, there weren’t a lot of wasted possessions, there weren’t a lot of sloppy plays and I thought we worked hard to get good shots when we needed to settle down and get organized and get into action that can get some of our guys where we wanted them. I thought we did that. We just have to play like that more often. We have a tough one tomorrow. Obviously we didn’t get the Warriors’ best shot today.” RE: ON GORDON HAYWARD: “He’s good. Gordon is always going to be judged on the point stat line but there is a lot of other things for our team, that even when he struggles, we can play through him because he will make the right play. Obviously he shot the ball in and probably did so on a low number of shots relatively speaking. He just couldn’t make the next right play. He was also very active defensively which was good.” RE: ON TONIGHT’S SECOND QUARTER COMPARED TO OTHER GAMES: “I just thought we played with purpose all the way through. We were very business-like the whole night even at halftime and just now after the game. We know that we haven’t played like that enough but it is encouraging as a reminder that we can.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: ON WHAT IT FELT LIKE TO WIN TONIGHT: “That’s the perfect way to respond. We got to keep it up with the back-to-back, we got to come out with the same energy. The energy we play with when we play against the best teams in the league is great, the energy we play when we play against teams that aren’t so highly regarded is what we got to pay attention to.” RE: ON WHAT SPARKED THIS PERFORMANCE: “I think it was well overdue. I think it was perfect timing playing against the Warriors, everything that everybody has been saying in the media, I think it was perfect timing to respond.” RE: ON HOW HE WOULD DESCRIBE THE LAST FEW DAYS: “I think we are moving in the right direction. I think no matter what, we got to keep having the right, positive mentality. Everybody got to look in the mirror and that’s what we have been doing. Everybody is just trying to make a positive change and add to the group.” RE: ON THE IMPACT OF GORDON HAYWARD TONIGHT: “He got it going. When that second unit gets it going like that it’s tough for us to lose, so we got to continue to help each other get going.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: ON IF IT FELT GOOD SEEING SOME SHOTS GO IN: “Yeah, for sure. One to build off, no doubt. Always good to see your first one go in too. For sure, one to build off.” RE: ON THE KEY TO EVERYONE CONTRIBUTING TONIGHT: “I think we played with purpose tonight, I think we played hard. I think we really competed and that was on both ends of the floor. I think offensively we really shared the ball. We were moving the ball, moving bodies, it was difficult for them to just set their defense. We were moving, cutting and getting guys open for looks, so it was fun.” RE: ON WHAT THIS WIN DOES FOR THE TEAM: “Hopefully we choose to play this way tomorrow. We got to build off this one, another tough one tomorrow. It might be tougher just given the circumstances, they are a good team and are going to play really hard. It’s going to be a good game so hopefully we choose to play this way.” RE: ON HIS MINDSET ATTACKING THE RIM: “Some of it is just taking what the defense gives me. Like I said, I think when the first one goes down it is a really good feeling, it makes them kind of respect that jump shot and then I’ve always been a guy that gets to the rim first and tries to get into the lane, so that opens up that game for me. Just a good shooting night for me.” KYRIE IRVING RE: ON THE IMPORTANCE OF TONIGHT’S WIN: “It was very important for us. We wanted to start off this road trip very well. Since All-Star break, even before then, we haven’t been playing well so we wanted to come out and put emphasis on both ends of the floor, especially defensively. Playing here is always tough so we just wanted to come out and make a statement for ourselves. Obviously the Warriors were missing Klay (Thompson). That’s a big, big, huge piece and I was watching CP [Chris Paul] talk the other night about coming here and getting a win. In the regular season it’s always great to have great matchups against great teams, you hope that everybody can be healthy and if not you want to take advantage of the offensive and defensive schemes where you can, and I think we did a great job of that tonight. There was just a sense of togetherness and we were having some fun out there.” RE: ON WHAT HE SAW FROM GORDON HAYWARD’S PERFORMANCE: “Just confidence level, that’s really what it comes down to, especially in this game of basketball. He’s just huge for us and we need him to be confident and we need him to be who he has been for nine years. Just continue to get better as a player, as he has and has shown in this league. He’s a veteran presence in this locker room and he’s been through a lot, so we just want to support him and we want him to play well.” RE: ON THE THINGS HAYWARD DOES WHEN HE IS REALLY FEELING IT OFFENSIVELY: “I think just the way he comes in with his presence. I think that’s where it starts. We all haven’t been feeling too great as of late, so it’s nothing short of that. It’s a choice that we all had to make, being down with 17 or 18 games left and knowing what we are gearing up for. It’s my job to show these guys what it’s like to be at that level on a consistent basis, with my attitude and with my effort being able to give confidence to these guys is just as important as me being who I am supposed to be. As long as my teammates are feeling good, we are in a good place.”