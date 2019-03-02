3/1 Arbella Quote Worthy: Wizards vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 107-96 victory over Washington.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Getting back in the win column after saying the team was ‘desperate for a win’: “Well I mean, obviously, it feels good from that perspective. I thought we did some good things. I thought they kept coming, which is what they’ve been doing in every game they’ve been playing. I thought (Bradley) Beal was terrific and we were much better transition defensively in the second half and that probably was the best thing about it. And then that one stretch of defense separated the game, and that was – that was fun to see. I mean, I thought the guys really got into the ball. They pressured the ball, they made it tough, they made hustle plays, and you know, led to some run-outs and easy baskets and then then fed off of that a little bit.” RE: Did the home crowd help ‘will’ the team to a win? “Well I don’t think there’s any question. I mean, playing at home in front of this crowd is a – is a huge benefit, and there’s a responsibility in the way that we play and recognize that we have to earn that support with the right effort and the right camaraderie and togetherness. And I think that their reaction to our increased defensive pressure that led to those run-outs certainly helped us. There’s no question about it. It’s been – you know, I’ve said this since I’ve been here – it’s an unbelievable place to coach because of the fans and because of the people that are in the building and the times that we’ve gotten booed I haven’t necessarily disagreed with getting booed, you know? So, it’s just a – you appreciate the opportunity to coach here.” RE: Jaylen Brown: “He was really good. He was really tough. He was into the ball. Didn’t have a great shooting night, as a lot of us didn’t have a great shooting night, but I thought for the most part really played with great – you know, great purpose and I thought really took the challenge of guarding Bradley Beal in the fourth quarter and did a good job on him.” RE: Kyrie Irving as a facilitator tonight – and Marcus Morris’ impetus to shoot threes tonight: “Well I think Marcus is going to be aggressive regardless. And, but you guys read Marcus’ quotes this morning; Marcus is – he’s prideful now. He wants to play well, and it means a lot to him when he does and doesn’t. He wants to – he takes a lot of pride in his craft. And with Kyrie, I mean the way that they were guarding, they were playing on top of him off the ball and they were doubling him at the top of the key and in pick and rolls. So he just had to be basically a playmaker for others the way that they were trying to guard him. And so I thought he did a good job, made some nice plays, hit the roller on a bunch of occasions, and then, you know, hit those shots at the start of the third that gave us a little bit of a cushion at that point. But, you know there’s going to be nights like that when people choose to play him like that and we just have to be ready to take advantage elsewhere.” RE: Jaylen Brown’s closing for the second game in a row: “So, we’ll always close based on what I think we need to do with regard to how we can attack. If it’s a one-possession game and how we need to guard, if it’s not. And you know, or a lower possession game that when we’re up 10 like that I just wanted to be as agile and switchable and all that stuff on the floor at the end of the game. So, you know, that’ll continue to play itself out as the season goes on different ways, game to game. But he’s really played well, for a pretty decent stretch now, and even again tonight when he didn’t make shots I thought he had a large impact on the game.” MARCUS SMART RE: How did that three feel with 2:46 left to put the game away? “It felt amazing finally to see some shots go down and it was good to get the win. It was good to see everybody playing together, and it was good to see everyone feeling good. We just felt like ourselves so really good.” RE: The Celtics defense tonight: “It was outstanding for us. We needed it. We needed to get back to this. Making guys really shaky with the ball questioning bringing the ball up against us and really just imposing our will we did that tonight. That helped us a lot and we need to continue that.” AL HORFORD RE: Your defense being the difference tonight: “It is who we are as a team that is what we need to understand. The other night against Portland [Trail Blazers] we had a chance because our defense was keeping us in it, we just did not make shots. Tonight the defense was the difference again.” RE: Marcus Smart taking 3-pointers: “It takes us to another level it makes us that much better. Marcus [Smart] tonight was very selective in the shots that he was taking; he was seeing the floor very well if he didn’t feel good about something he was passing it away. I think offensively this was one of his most efficient games that I’ve seen him play in a while.” RE: Setting the tone heading into Sunday playing the Rockets: “It is a very tough matchup and it will be fun being here at the Garden playing that game on Sunday.”