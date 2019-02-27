2/26 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Raptors
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On how things got away from you in the second quarter:
Same old, same old. I thought that obviously we struggled to score in those stretches and that bled into transition defence, bled into our defence. I thought that we were all over the place defensively tonight. When I say all over the place, we were taking a lot of shortcuts and that hurt us. But that stretch certainly hurt. When you score 33 in the first and you are sitting at 38 with three minutes to go in the second it’s not a good thing.
RE: On are you concerned with your defense or is this just a one-night thing:
No, it’s real. The reality is that we are taking a lot of shortcuts and not being as solid as we have been in the past, in the last two games. I thought we were really good against Milwaukee so it’s not like we don’t know what we need to do but we just for whatever reason have taken too many shortcuts and you can’t do that against any team. Certainly tonight, they exposed us and played great.
RE: On tonight’s effort:
I thought we were really good at the end. I thought that we were really moving the ball at the end but it was too late. I thought we were just outplayed in every which way. I don’t want to take away from Toronto but am I thrilled how we played? No.
RE: On what has been the biggest difficulty on getting the team going since the All-Star break:
We have to be a lot more connected as a team and that’s been a theme for a while.
AL HORFORD
RE: How tough was this one to stomach?
It’s just tough losing three in a row now. Honestly, it’s just a lot of credit to them, you know they really turned it up after the second quarter. Really their pressure, everything they did, took us out of what we wanted to do.
RE: On not playing together right now:
We’ve just got to stick together. You know, it’s disappointing, the loss. Only good thing I see in all of this is that we’re going home and we get to play at the Garden tomorrow. I’m excited about that.
RE: On the team not fighting back from runs like they normally do:
I think for whatever reason we’re not fighting, continuing to fight at that level like we’ve done in the past. It happened to us against Chicago, they made a run and we couldn’t really recover and it happened again tonight. We started the third with good energy I felt. But then you know, it got away from us. You know, it’s hard to win on the road but that’s something we need to continue to push as a group.
MARCUS SMART
RE: What happened after a strong start and two-point lead after the first quarter?
Just not together, not together at all.
RE: What are the main ingredients to the collapses that have been happening?
Not being together; that's it. We're just not together, plain and simple, that’s it. Because if we were together that wouldn't happen, if we were all talking and working it out. It’s something we're going through and it’s something we'll have to continue to work at and figure it out. I’m really sure that we will, just don’t know when, but I’m sure were going to figure it out; right now it's just going slower than expected.
RE: Are the effort plays surprising to you, not giving it 100 percent, especially at this point in the season?
Right now, it doesn’t surprise me because it’s how things are going for us. It surprises me in the fact that it’s not who we are, at this moment it doesn’t. We just got to fix it, it’s going to be fixed, it can, it will be fixed, it’s just not going at the pace we expected.
RE: In past seasons, when the teams been hit with a big run they've responded, this year the team struggles with adversity, why is that?
Just not together, last couple years we were together when things hit, we would come out stronger. We're not there yet, we're going to get there, it just takes time.
NICK NURSE
RE: What got into your guys at the beginning of the second quarter?
I thought we started the game really physically defensively, and it just didn’t quite maneuver our way. Down 32-30 it felt like it should have been 32-20 in our favor to me. In the second quarter all that stuff I thought was going to happen started happening because of our energy and physicality.
RE: Did you physically get stops?
I just think – again, I have to watch the tape - but from what I could see tonight, that was as well as we have helped each other in a long time. Not maybe all year but in a long time. It was early help, it was often, it wasn’t perfect but it was hustle and it was working on them. It wasn’t quite the right rotations a lot of time but it didn’t matter. We were pursuing the ball early, making them make another play and then when they would zing it out somebody we would be right under that guy and we did it all over again. We contested shots really well as well.
RE: On how Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry see the game:
Well they haven’t quite completed half of these cool-looking plays, right? They are cool-looking without a lot of results yet. Obviously they have a synergy there and how they have that is they have unique view of it. It is two really smart guys together there, that is why you are seeing some of this stuff without much time together.
RE: On this being as good as Lowry has played since the beginning of the season:
Pretty good right? Pretty good. I said to him at the half that we have 66 points and you don’t have any of them. I mean he had five or four or something at the half. I said, but you are playing great. It doesn’t bother him, he has eight assists, we have 19 assists as a team. It feels to me like he is playing pretty peak level.
RE: On Lowry’s ability to draw charges:
He has a really unique ability to guard guys in the low post and he has a really unique ability to move people out. He is down under there, a shot is coming up from the weak side and there is a really big guy in there and somehow Kyle moves him out to clear some space and grabs the ball. A guy that probably has him by 60 pounds or something like that. He is tough.
PASCAL SIAKAM
RE: What happened in the second that allowed you guys to pull away?
I think we locked in a little bit more, we got stops and obviously when we get stops we’re dangerous in transition, just playing free basketball. Also, we made the extra pass and found the open man.
RE: Your three-point shooting, how much more comfortable are you with it now from a year ago?
I feel like I feel the same, to be honest with you; I’ve always felt this way. For me, it’s just about confidence and going out there and trusting the work I put in. I started shooting threes two or three years ago, so I know it’s going to be hard, I’m not at my best and I’m nowhere near close to that, I’m always going to continue to get better and obviously just trust my work and I always put the work in.
RE: Are you surprised at how far you come or is this what you expected for yourself?
I always get that question, what do you expect me to say? I don’t think I’m surprised, that’s why you work. If I didn’t think I would be at this level I wouldn’t be here. I think it’s just me believing in myself and continuing to trust the work that I put in.
KAWHI LEONARD
RE: On defending Kyrie Irving:
He didn’t get a chance in the fourth quarter but with guys like him, you have to throw different things at him because he’s smart and he’s going to figure it out if you keep the same game plan all game. We did a good job with everybody tonight. They made shots too but they didn’t make too many threes, but we came out pretty aggressive and that led us to points in transition.
RE: Was this a statement game after loss on Sunday?
I mean it’s always great to come in and bounce back and get a win. I keep saying this, but it’s just about us and what we need to do to get better as a team. What focus we need to have, about executing, knowing our match-ups and just playing together, making sacrifices because we’ve got a lot of good players on our team and we need to score the ball and have each other’s back on defense.