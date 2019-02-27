2/26 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Raptors

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 118-95 defeat to Toronto.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On how things got away from you in the second quarter: Same old, same old. I thought that obviously we struggled to score in those stretches and that bled into transition defence, bled into our defence. I thought that we were all over the place defensively tonight. When I say all over the place, we were taking a lot of shortcuts and that hurt us. But that stretch certainly hurt. When you score 33 in the first and you are sitting at 38 with three minutes to go in the second it’s not a good thing. RE: On are you concerned with your defense or is this just a one-night thing: No, it’s real. The reality is that we are taking a lot of shortcuts and not being as solid as we have been in the past, in the last two games. I thought we were really good against Milwaukee so it’s not like we don’t know what we need to do but we just for whatever reason have taken too many shortcuts and you can’t do that against any team. Certainly tonight, they exposed us and played great. RE: On tonight’s effort: I thought we were really good at the end. I thought that we were really moving the ball at the end but it was too late. I thought we were just outplayed in every which way. I don’t want to take away from Toronto but am I thrilled how we played? No. RE: On what has been the biggest difficulty on getting the team going since the All-Star break: We have to be a lot more connected as a team and that’s been a theme for a while. AL HORFORD RE: How tough was this one to stomach? It’s just tough losing three in a row now. Honestly, it’s just a lot of credit to them, you know they really turned it up after the second quarter. Really their pressure, everything they did, took us out of what we wanted to do. RE: On not playing together right now: We’ve just got to stick together. You know, it’s disappointing, the loss. Only good thing I see in all of this is that we’re going home and we get to play at the Garden tomorrow. I’m excited about that. RE: On the team not fighting back from runs like they normally do: I think for whatever reason we’re not fighting, continuing to fight at that level like we’ve done in the past. It happened to us against Chicago, they made a run and we couldn’t really recover and it happened again tonight. We started the third with good energy I felt. But then you know, it got away from us. You know, it’s hard to win on the road but that’s something we need to continue to push as a group. MARCUS SMART RE: What happened after a strong start and two-point lead after the first quarter? Just not together, not together at all. RE: What are the main ingredients to the collapses that have been happening? Not being together; that's it. We're just not together, plain and simple, that’s it. Because if we were together that wouldn't happen, if we were all talking and working it out. It’s something we're going through and it’s something we'll have to continue to work at and figure it out. I’m really sure that we will, just don’t know when, but I’m sure were going to figure it out; right now it's just going slower than expected. RE: Are the effort plays surprising to you, not giving it 100 percent, especially at this point in the season? Right now, it doesn’t surprise me because it’s how things are going for us. It surprises me in the fact that it’s not who we are, at this moment it doesn’t. We just got to fix it, it’s going to be fixed, it can, it will be fixed, it’s just not going at the pace we expected. RE: In past seasons, when the teams been hit with a big run they've responded, this year the team struggles with adversity, why is that? Just not together, last couple years we were together when things hit, we would come out stronger. We're not there yet, we're going to get there, it just takes time.