2/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Bulls

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 126-116 defeat to Chicago.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On how this game got away: “We just got out played in every which way. There are no two ways around it. You know credit them obviously, once they got rolling, there was no stopping them. We always say to let a team get comfortable, then they make the tough ones and we let them get awfully comfortable. I thought our transition defense in the first half was really bad. I thought that obviously at the start of the second, we didn’t give ourselves much of a chance. They had to make the shots, they did and credit them for that. I thought they played with great purpose and great energy on the second night of a back-to-back and they out played us in every facet.” RE: On the bad start to the second quarter: “I won’t bore you with the basketball details of it. I’ll just say that I got to do a better job with all that stuff.” RE: On the disappointment of the team’s performance coming off the All-Star break: “The bottom line is that is what it is. Every game is its own entity. We did a thing a few years ago and we shared that with our guys. We got beat by 40 by Cleveland and we came back in game three and won. It happens all the time in basketball and there is a reason it happens. At the end of the day, and I said this before, I’m just disappointed at myself and I got to do a lot better.” RE: On things he can do better for the team: “I just got to do everything. I got to make sure that they are playing better on offense. We can’t let our transition stop like that. We got to defend with more purpose and intensity into the ball. We can’t have those runs against us that happened in the second and the third quarters.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On where this loss ranks for the Celtics: “It’s fine. It’s the NBA. We’re trying to get to the playoffs.” RE: On how the Bulls got going: “They were just in a rhythm early. [Lauri] Markkanen and [Zach] LaVine. They got it going at the end of the first quarter, and kept it going throughout the whole entire game. Once a guy in this league gets it going, it’s pretty hard to stop.” RE: On where the Celtics must improve: “It’s basketball, so we’ve got some figuring out to do. Go back, watch film. Obviously, some effort plays where we really could’ve covered for one another. Just execution on both ends of the floor. Being able to give each other space, make basketball plays, read plays, just play the game at a high level. Obviously, these last two games, we haven’t done that at the level we’ve been capable of. We have to continue to do better.”