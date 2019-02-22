2/21 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Bucks
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the team’s defense tonight:
“The defense was pretty good all night. Although, I thought we let our guard down a little bit and they got a little comfortable shooting at one point. We just couldn’t buy a bucket there for stretches and that hurt us. They did a great job. They’re great at the rim. We struggled in the first at the rim, as you do against them. Then we were a little bit better at kicking it out and finding the right guys in the second half.”
RE: On what the team can take away from a game like this:
“I thought we stayed with it. I thought we stayed together. It’s certainly not worth celebrating when you get beat. There were good things, but there were things we could do better. Hopefully we can do that.”
RE: On deciding not to foul during the Bucks’ last possession:
“That’s a tough one. I felt like if we even had two seconds left, we were going to get a reasonable look, or at least a look at the basket. We rolled with that and it ended up as good as it could’ve ended up, other than turning it over quickly with the shot clock violation. I felt good about our last action. It looked like we might have a layup opportunity there. Then you’ve got Kyrie [Irving] coming up to the top and you feel good about that all the time.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On the team’s struggle finding a rhythm in the first quarter:
“It happens. Just part of being on break and coming off and playing the first game, getting the cold ones out. When you’re off the court for four or five days, everyone out there’s going to try to get their rhythm. We had a chance to win at the end of the game. A few of the calls could’ve gone our way, but it happens.”
RE: On the final possession:
“I tried to set a good screen. I had 3.5 [seconds], so I tried to make the best play.”
RE: On losing a close game:
“Some of the controllables on our end could have prevented some of their shots. Rotational stuff, things we allowed just to happen. We could prevented it.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: On playing in a close game:
“It was a good game. Both teams fought hard, especially coming off the break. There were a few plays that we wish we could have had back. We gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game.”
RE: On what they could have done differently down the stretch:
“Make more shots. We made a few defensive errors, but for the most part we tried to contain them as much as possible. They’re a good team. They can make shots.”
RE: On the team’s shot selection:
“We got a lot of great looks tonight. They didn’t fall down like we wanted them to, but it’s part of being the first game back from the All Star break.”
MIKE BUDENHOLZER
RE: On the win tonight:
“Two teams fighting, scrapping. [It was] kind of ugly. The defense came out of the break. I think a lot of other things are going to take place over the next game or two and really get back into rhythm. [I’m] really happy with our defense [and] really the focus for 48 minutes. Just finding a way to win a close game. Sometimes you win with your defense. Get a stop to win the game. Those are good.”
RE: On Nikola Mirotić’s first game for the team and how that impacted D.J. Wilson’s minutes:
“I thought [Mirotić] was great. He just has a way of playing, has a confidence. He’s been a pro for a long time. I think he was anxious to get back and contribute. I think he feels great about the opportunities and the team he’s joined. He just wants to help us. He helped us tonight on both ends. I thought there were a couple defensive possessions where he was really good. As far as minutes go, everyone understands it’s hard. As a coach, you have to make tough decisions. I visited with D.J. about it. More often than not, it’s probably wise to communicate. Everybody needs to come to the game and be ready to play, understand that they’re a part of the group and can help us win. D.J. knows that.”
RE: On how Giannis Antetokounmpo led down the stretch:
“He had several big baskets. A couple times, they cut it to two [points] and he got a big basket in the paint. The sideline out-of-bounds, he got another one there. I didn’t love us offensively tonight and I think a part of that is Boston. They’re a really good defensive team. Giannis was able to will us a couple baskets to keep us afloat.”
NIKOLA MIROTIC
RE: On his Bucks debut:
“To be honest I felt nervous the first couple of minutes, but the crowd brought huge support and the teammates were great to me. All I wanted to do was play simple tonight. The second half was way better, made some threes. For me the biggest thing tonight was to win and to be a part of the winning team is all I want to be.”
RE: On the team’s chemistry:
“It was important to be with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon. He talked to me before the game and he told me the minutes I am going to play and play simple. Play the floor and bring some good energy. I felt good. The way the guys play is exactly how I like it. Tonight we were able to close the game and it was a huge win after the break.”
RE: On making a positive impact with the team:
“Just play simple. If I have a shot, take a shot. Like I said, I have been working over the All-Star break. With this team, it is easier because all they want to do is space the floor. Create space for Giannis to get to the basket, so tonight they were talking to me a lot. It was way easier for me. It was a great day, great win and I am happy to go home now.”
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
RE: On coming out of the All-Star break with a win:
“It means a lot. It says a lot about this team and how focused we are to get back on track. Obviously, you can tell we turned the ball over a lot and it’s okay, it’s all right. We just came back from the All-Star break and tried to get back on track. We’re going to go watch tape. We’re going to try to do better offensively, move the ball and take care of the ball, and do a better job guarding.”
RE: On not playing well as a team but still getting the win:
“Yeah, especially after the [first] half we were up six but turned the ball over 10 times and we gave up nine offensive rebounds. So, we weren’t playing our best basketball and we were still up six and were still able to win the game. So it says a lot, but we have to improve as a team.”