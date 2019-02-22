2/21 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Bucks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 98-97 defeat to Milwaukee.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the team’s defense tonight: “The defense was pretty good all night. Although, I thought we let our guard down a little bit and they got a little comfortable shooting at one point. We just couldn’t buy a bucket there for stretches and that hurt us. They did a great job. They’re great at the rim. We struggled in the first at the rim, as you do against them. Then we were a little bit better at kicking it out and finding the right guys in the second half.” RE: On what the team can take away from a game like this: “I thought we stayed with it. I thought we stayed together. It’s certainly not worth celebrating when you get beat. There were good things, but there were things we could do better. Hopefully we can do that.” RE: On deciding not to foul during the Bucks’ last possession: “That’s a tough one. I felt like if we even had two seconds left, we were going to get a reasonable look, or at least a look at the basket. We rolled with that and it ended up as good as it could’ve ended up, other than turning it over quickly with the shot clock violation. I felt good about our last action. It looked like we might have a layup opportunity there. Then you’ve got Kyrie [Irving] coming up to the top and you feel good about that all the time.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On the team’s struggle finding a rhythm in the first quarter: “It happens. Just part of being on break and coming off and playing the first game, getting the cold ones out. When you’re off the court for four or five days, everyone out there’s going to try to get their rhythm. We had a chance to win at the end of the game. A few of the calls could’ve gone our way, but it happens.” RE: On the final possession: “I tried to set a good screen. I had 3.5 [seconds], so I tried to make the best play.” RE: On losing a close game: “Some of the controllables on our end could have prevented some of their shots. Rotational stuff, things we allowed just to happen. We could prevented it.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On playing in a close game: “It was a good game. Both teams fought hard, especially coming off the break. There were a few plays that we wish we could have had back. We gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game.” RE: On what they could have done differently down the stretch: “Make more shots. We made a few defensive errors, but for the most part we tried to contain them as much as possible. They’re a good team. They can make shots.” RE: On the team’s shot selection: “We got a lot of great looks tonight. They didn’t fall down like we wanted them to, but it’s part of being the first game back from the All Star break.”