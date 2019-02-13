2/12 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at 76ers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-109 victory over Philadelphia.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the Celtics’ overall effort tonight: "Really good. Good teams have clunkers, but good teams respond to those with the right effort and approach. That was a good one and now we’ve got another tough one tomorrow night and we’ll see if we can play well again. We’re going to have to play with the same kind of purpose." RE: On tonight’s win: "I just thought the whole night we played the right way and we just tried to stay within ourselves and we didn’t get too high or too low. We fought and that’s what you have to do to have a chance to win." RE: On JJ Redick: "To be the level of shooter that he is and make the shots that he makes, knowing that we are all losing sleep thinking about him and being there on every catch he makes, just tells you how good he is and how much of a threat he is. He probably is not gotten enough credit this year for how good he’s played, he’s a bear, you’re going to lose him some, but at the end of the game, we were on him in the right spots and able to make it as tough as possible. We just try to wear on him as long as we can; it’s hard." MARCUS MORRIS RE: On he and Al Horford looking to put their imprint on the game: "Definitely. The last couple of games, when you think about my effect on the game and what I was doing and my energy and things like that, I just try to change it and try to make it be reflective down the line." RE: On if this game was fun: "It was fun… fun. That was one of the better games, not even because we won; it’s the intensity everybody played with; the force everybody played with. We just let it go, man. Everybody played. It was very fun." RE: On Al’s [Horford’s] ability to match up with Embiid on both ends of the floor: "That’s tough, man. Embiid’s a big guy. He’s tough. We’re just battling, we’re not double-teaming, we’re not doing anything. Al’s taking that head-on. He’s very important to us and down the line, he’s going to be big for us when we get to the playoffs too." GORDON HAYWARD RE: On how important it is to deliver against an elite team like Philadelphia: "Yeah, I mean, I think it was a good win for us, especially considering the last two that were dropped and just some frustrations in those. I said it after those games, we played well in stretches but played miserable in other stretches, so for us to get the win tonight, like you said, against a very quality opponent was big, especially on the road without Kyrie [Irving], it was huge." RE: On the key to staying in control of the game tonight: "Yeah, I thought that we got some timely stops there, but I think most importantly, I think we played and got good shots on the offensive end. Didn’t allow them to get too many things in transition. That’s where I think they’re really, really dangerous with all the athletes they have and guys that can space and shoot and finish. That was key for us." RE: On Al Horford guarding Joel Embiid: "Al’s a smart defender, so I think he’s able to use spacing and angles and really kind of knows when to gap him, when to get up to him. He’s also just a tough defender, like taking bumps, able to not get backed all the way down and then still being long enough to contest his jump shots. Embiid’s a monster, so for Al to play like that is really encouraging. We’ve seen him do it in the past too. That was a good job by Al." AL HORFORD RE: On getting the final push: "Yeah, you know just continuing to fight. They’re a team that’s playing really well and just have so many weapons. I just think that we stayed in the moment. They made runs, we made runs, you know just back and forth and we made enough plays there to finish it." RE: On the fire for the team in the beginning: "I mean I think coming into this game we understood, you know Philly’s been playing at a high level. We had disappointing losses at home. I felt like our backs were against the wall, so we all needed to come out and set the tone and we did that. But what I’m most proud of from our group is that we were able to sustain it and just played hard. I mean even if we would have lost, I was just happy that our guys were really engaged throughout the whole game." RE: On sustaining the third quarter: "Very important. I think Coach didn’t panic, we really refocused after that run and just got it going and kept doing the things we needed to do. I was just very encouraged, everybody was really locked in with all the assignments on the defensive end."