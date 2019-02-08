2/7 Arbella Quote Worthy: Lakers vs. Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Were you ‘okay’ with the three-point defense tonight?
“No. Our defense wasn’t very good. I didn’t think it was very good the whole game. I mean, I thought that they missed free throws and layups at the start of the game; otherwise they would’ve scored a lot more than they did. And then I thought when we got the lead we really, you know, played very passive offensively and defensively for the next – really until late third quarter. I thought, obviously, Jaylen (Brown) and Terry (Rozier) and (Daniel) Theis gave us a chance – that group – and, but, we just didn’t – we didn’t guard them tonight. And they made shots. You still have to make them, but we have to play a lot better defensively if we want to be a good team.”
RE: Last play:
“Yeah, man, I thought the basketball gods rewarded the right team. You know, I just – I hate to say that, but we had a chance to wrap that game up with a rebound. But that was kind of the whole night. And in the first half they weren’t making or converting on all of those, and they got a ton of them, the offensive rebounds. But, you know, they had to make big shots late to beat us. Those two threes in the deep corner opposite our bench were big-time shots and really hard shots, and then (Kyle) Kuzma was too open on his, and then (Rajon) Rondo was in the right place at the right time. But, I thought that – that the middle of the game is what really hurt us. And so that’s where everybody gets feeling a little bit more comfortable; the basket looks a little bigger.”
RE: LeBron James
“I thought the most impactful thing he did tonight – I mean, he made a couple of those threes and the big three in the corner again, but I thought the most impactful thing he did in their run was spray the ball all over the place. And he got those other guys shots. And (Kentavious) Caldwell-Pope and Kuzma specifically hit a couple of them, and then Rondo made shots all night. I thought Rondo was terrific tonight. So, hat’s off to them. There’s a lot of good players over there and, but LeBron was, you know, picking us apart, and with the pass, more than anything else.”
RE: How Kyrie Irving looked physically:
“He didn’t say anything to me, but you could ask him that. I thought he looked fine. Just one of those nights, you know? We all expect him to put on the cape every night and it’s pretty impressive that on a night where he struggles, in the last six minutes of the game he can do what he did and make the shots he made.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: The taste of the end of that game:
“It was tough obviously Morris hit a big shot to make us go up 124 to 118. We hit two three’s back to back really fast. It’s tough.”
RE: Did it surprise you how quickly the Lakers came back in the third quarter?
“Nothing surprises me in this league especially with these two organizations battling with all the hype. Obviously you have to tip your hat to them [The Lakers] for fighting back and we have to do a better job keeping the same intensity we have to go up. We have to have it the whole game.”
RE: Daniel Theis performance tonight:
“Daniel was a game changer. He played very well we fed off of his energy on defensive blocking shots and on offense he was playing with confidence knocking down shots. Tip-in’s and dunks it was good to see him rolling like that.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: Describe your reaction to Rondo’s game winning shot:
“I was sick but it was one of those days where stuff like that happens. They deserved to win.”
RE: Playing with Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier tonight was it similar the playoffs last year:
“A lot of guys played well tonight hopefully we can keep that up and it translates to winning. We have a lot of areas on the defensive end we gave up a lot of points in the second quarter.”
RE: How do you feel now that the trade deadline has passed?
“Yeah, I’m glad to still be on the team and I know everybody else was probably watching. I’m glad that is over with for now.”
LUKE WALTON
RE: On the game:
“It was an all-out team win. I think that’s what I was happiest with tonight. You go down the line and it was about making little plays throughout the game and stepping up for each other. I was joking with Brandon (Ingram) after; he couldn’t make a shot, but his defensive effort on Kyrie (Irving) who is nearly impossible to guard all game long was incredible. KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) had a rough first half shooting the ball, but first stint shooting the ball was huge. Lance (Stephenson) didn’t play much in the second half, he kind of carried us and kept us close enough in the first half and then down the line, down the line. It was just a great win for our group, really happy for them, they deserve it. Good feeling right now. Turnovers, we took care of our turnovers. Now if we can make a few more free throws. We shot higher from the three-point line then the free throw line. The good news is we can control that. That is something we can get a lot better at and give ourselves a chance to win more games as that number goes up.”
RE: Played against Rajon Rondo in this city…what are your thoughts as he gets ball and shot goes up?
“It was a perfect ending. Seriously, Rondo is an incredible basketball player and incredible person. He’s got his son in here before the game and you can see how much love he has for this city and this building. Then being able to share that with his son and the ball finding him at the end of the game, some of that helped bring this city a championship, and for him to knock that down was for me and Laker fans a beautiful ending to the game.”
RAJON RONDO
RE: What is going through your mind as that shot is up in the air?
“Just get it. Actual it’s simple, Tyson (Chandler) did a helluva job with the offensive tip. (Kyle) Kuzma hit the shot before to tie it up so it was a collective team effort. I practice those shots all the time. Couldn’t imagine it being here in the Garden though.”
RE: LeBron (James) said it was only right for you to hit that shot:
“It’s surreal. It’s unbelievable. Obviously, the man upstairs give him all the credit. I work on my craft but at the end of the day, I couldn’t have did it without him.”