2/5 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Cavaliers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 103-96 victory over Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Marcus Smart’s three-pointer with under five minutes remaining: “We had a lot of moments where it felt like, obviously, they were closing the gap and then the one time they took the four-point lead. He hit the huge three, plus one, then he hit another three there but we had a lot of responses that were good and at the end we just couldn’t score. I thought we got a lot of good looks but for whatever reason the ball didn’t go in and we just had to win with stops and we’re fortunate enough to get enough of them.” RE: On Jayson Tatum’s aggressiveness from the beginning of the game tonight: “That was very clear right out of the first play of the game when he drove the ball or at least the first play he touched it, I don’t remember if it was the very first play. He was going at the rim all night and I thought that was very good. They chose to guard him smaller, which a lot of teams do and in those moments, the more than he can post, catch it deep, work hard to catch it early where he wants to is really important.” RE: On Gordon Hayward playing his first game back in Cleveland since his injury last season: “I didn’t even think about that until this morning. I thought about it in the preseason and then for whatever reason, I probably should’ve thought about it. Like I said this morning, I just think he has played enough now where he’s past that initial hurdle, right? So it’s probably not fun to walk out on the court the first time and shoot around and those type of things but ultimately, I think he probably moved past that really quickly. I thought he was great tonight, both ends of the court. I thought his offensive playmaking passing the ball was as good as his scoring.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On how tough it is to defend Collin Sexton and Alec Burks: “Very tough. Those guys are really talented and they’re really getting an opportunity to showcase that here, so when guys with that talent get to showcase it, it’s hard to stop.” RE: On trying to get to the free throw line more as his game grows: “That’s the type of player I want to be. All the guys that score 20, 25 a night shoot at least eight free throws a game, so that’s an easy way to get points and you’ve got to learn to insert that into your game.” RE: On his mindset when teams defend him with smaller players: “Just go right to the post. If they double, kick it out. If not, then make them pay for it.” RE: On to be able to adjust to different starting lineups throughout the year: “I think last year helped with that a lot. Just all the ups and downs that I went through being a starter last year being my first season. Kind of just helped me grow and I’ve been through some things, so you just try to stay focused no matter who’s out there.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On playing at The Q for the first time since his injury last season: “I told my wife that I was a little anxious about it for sure, sitting in my hotel room last night just thinking about how everything changed and where I was sitting a year ago from now. Tried to find some perspective I guess, and just happy that I was out there.” RE: On if his nerves calmed down as the game went on: “Yeah, they did. After I got up and down and was running around for a little bit, they were gone. Definitely warming up and even at shootaround this morning, just a little anxious about it.” RE: On tonight’s game: “I thought we didn’t play our best basketball but, certainly, we’ll take the win. I think there are some things that we can improve on, but they were feisty tonight. I think tonight’s a game where if you don’t buckle down, you can definitely lose it. Just with everything that’s going on with their team and us having guys that are out and trying to find our own energy. Proud of us that we handled their run and ended up winning the game.”