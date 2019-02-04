2/3 Arbella Quote Worthy: Thunder vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 134-129 to Oklahoma City.

BRAD STEVENS RE: No (Bill Belichick-inspired) hoodie this year (on Superbowl Sunday at the post-game press conference): “Didn’t win (last year’s Super Bowl). I’m not superstitious as a coach; I’m superstitious as a fan. So.” RE: Eight of nine players had double-digit points today: “That’s good team basketball. A lot of guys did a lot of things. I thought they were all very active. We had a day where we made shots, and we needed every one of them. You know, obviously, I think Oklahoma City plays as hard as anybody in the league and comes at you non-stop for 48 minutes, and we needed all those points from all those different guys. I thought we got a lot of good performances.” RE: Marcus Smart’s and Terry Rozier’s impact: “Yeah, they were both really good. And Marcus’ little run at the end of the third quarter probably cut into Terry’s minutes a little bit, because he was going to go in for him, but both guys were really good. Both guys were really engaged. And I thought Terry’s three, after they made that little come-back, was huge. Just kind of pushed it out. Now, you never felt comfortable with the way they were coming at us.” RE: Running early, and establishing transition to set the tone: “Well I think both teams really wanted to run. We’ve been trying to emphasize it more. I still don’t think we’re where need to be, or where we can be maybe, but they killed us in transition. And first half they had 26 points. I don’t know what they had in the second, but it sure felt like they were coming at us the whole day. Whenever you’re playing against really good defenses, if you can get a few easy ones that’s helpful.” RE: Teams entered today tied for second in defensive rating; neither was able to stop the other defensively: “Now we’re both tied for eighth…” “I thought we made shots. I don’t know if they’ll look at it and feel the same way, but I thought ultimately that was a big, big deal. We moved it, we made some good plays, we attacked the paint first and then we had some big possessions where we made them. You know, sometimes it boils down to that. But both teams did play fast. Both teams made it hard to set your defense. And there’s good players on both sides. And we had a lot of guys step up and make a lot of good plays, and then Kyrie (Irving) put the icing on it at the end.” RE: Chemistry between Al Horford and Kyrie Irving: “It’s been pretty good for the last year and a half. Al really looks for everyone, but you can tell he’s got a special dynamic there with Kyrie. Kyrie did a really good job in the first half, especially – they were playing on top of him on a lot of his cuts; playing on top of him to try to eliminate some action coming up to the middle of the court, and he got some back cuts, he got some tip ins, he got some plays in and around the rim that were great, just, you know, basketball plays by him. But then him and Al, on the side and high picks, those are things that have been good to us for the last year and a half and I thought they did a good job of that again. Against a good pick and roll defensive team.” AL HORFORD RE: How tough was this matchup? “It was very tough. They have a very good team and they play very well defensively. They are a type of team that never gives up. We had a few chances in there in the fourth to put them away and they just kept coming back. It feels good to get this win.” RE: Your steal from Russell Westbrook changing the game in the final seconds: “Kyrie was great because he got in his [Russell Westbrook] way. I think he might even have tipped it and I was able to come up with the ball. That was a big stop for us.” KYRIE IRVING RE: The team’s ability to pull off a win: “Obviously we were fortunate on a few of them. But down the stretch we have been in that position a few times this season. We know our go-to’s and know what we have to do to compete on both ends of the floor to get a win.” RE: Your chemistry with Al Horford: “He is a smart basketball player who is able to make reads. Knowing what he is capable of for the years that he has played in the league. Trust him with the past and trust him with decisions.”