1/19 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Hawks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 113-105 victory over Atlanta.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Opening statement: “In the first half our defense just wasn’t very good and then Kyrie was special and kept us in it. Then in the second half we really guarded and I thought we showed some tired legs shooting the ball but we were just gritty and we found a way to win. That is a good win and those are hard to come by, and I think that’s one of those things about this league and that is that you have to earn every one of them.” RE: On winning the second game of a back-to-back: “We needed that kind of response compared to what we have done in the last few opportunities on back-to-backs, no question about that.” RE: On the teams effort after Smart was ejected: “I thought we played really hard after that but I thought we played really hard to start the half. We just missed a couple of open looks that were really good looks. Defensively we had put Marcus [Smart] on [John] Collins, which is unique but we have all seen him do that before and when he went out, I thought our guys collectively picked up where he left off.” RE: On the effort of Terry Rozier: “I thought Terry was great tonight. He struggled to shoot the ball for the first three quarters but I thought his energy and Jaylen’s energy, specifically in the late third and early fourth quarter, were pivotal for our team. Terry is playing at a really high level and he is the type of player that can go 4-12 and really have a positive impact on the game in many other ways.” AL HORFORD RE: On the Celtics 4th quarter comeback: “I think that Terry set the tone for us early in the quarter, picking up their guards full-court as well as his energy rebounding the ball. He was just making timely plays and I feel like the rest of the guys followed his lead. Jaylen made some really good plays down the stretch as well and we were able to finish the game strong.” RE: On getting the win after struggling early: “For us this is a big win. I understand their record isn’t the best but they have been playing really well as of late and they have really beat some high-quality teams. We knew that they were waiting for us and that they would be ready tonight as they came out really aggressive early in the game. Once we were able to settle down, then we were able to play our style in the second half.” RE: On the Celtics’ fourth quarter defense: “I think we were more engaged on the defensive end. Everyone was really giving those extra efforts and I think again that it started with Terry, from his energy and his activity on the defensive end and that really changed things for us.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On pulling out a win after being down 16 points on the road: “It’s a good road win against a well-tested team. They have been playing well as of late and they put up a bunch of points on us in the first half but you can’t bend when you are in a situation like that. We knew that they would cool off eventually and we were able to weather the storm.” RE: On the altercation between Smart and Bembry: “If it gets to that point, then obviously somebody said something very disrespectful…We all get paid pretty handsomely from the NBA and our respective teams. So to go out there and start fighting on the floor, we have to realize that this isn’t the 80’s. This is a different brand of basketball nowadays but anything can happen out there and you have to be ready for anything.” RE: On the growth of Trae Young: “Coach Stevens said it best before the game when we were going over the scouting report and that is that he has gotten more comfortable month-to-month and that is all you can ask for from a rookie in this league. He is just really seeing what it takes to not only be a starting point guard in this league but to be effective in addition to that. I’m just super proud of him that he has continued to show growth. You know this league is hard and the point guard position is stacked.”