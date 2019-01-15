1/14 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Nets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-102 defeat to Brooklyn.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the tough loss after a great effort to get back into the game: “That’s a lot of our story last year – we got behind. But we didn’t get drubbed and get behind (tonight). We were able to figure a way to come back because of the way our guys played that were on the court. I just told the team that I really appreciate the way those guys played in the fourth quarter. We were guarding for three quarters tonight. We chose one of the middle ones to take off. The third quarter defense was awful. Obviously Brooklyn scored 44 in the quarter and D’Angelo Russell got going. We didn’t get a stop or a rebound for the first four minutes of the quarter. You’re not going to win games when you start the quarter like that in what was a back-and-forth, tougher, more physical game that we just couldn’t make a shot in the first half. But for whatever reason, our third quarter defense was not there. We went on a drought and Brooklyn just blew us out of the water. I will say this; it’s hard to play with that big of a lead from Brooklyn’s standpoint. You get a little tighter as the other team comes back. I thought the guys who played in the end for us did a good job.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On what they talked about after the game: “We talked about the given. We’ve got to play more relaxed. We’re too uptight on offense. In the third quarter, we’ve got to do better. Stuff that everybody can see. Stuff that everybody knows. We’ve got to be more accountable as a group. It’s not one guy’s fault. It’s not young guys or old guys’ fault. It’s everybody, so we all need to be accountable and turn this thing around, but there are stretches where we play good basketball and stretches where we don’t, but we all got to have each other’s back in and out.” RE: On how to fix the issue of being too uptight: “We’ve got to have each other’s back at the end of the day. We can’t point fingers. We’ve just got to continue to empower each other and continue to have each other’s back because if we don’t and we start pointing fingers, then everyone’s going to go into their own little shell. We’ve got to continue to play basketball. It starts from the top to the bottom, not the bottom to the top, but from the top to the bottom, so we’ve got to continue to empower each other and make the best of this. We’ve got a lot of talent. We know what we’re capable of doing. It’s just a matter of going out and doing it. Playing free, playing loose and having fun.” BRAD WANAMAKER RE: On what happened in the third quarter: “No toughness. They were the more aggressive team. We fought at the end, but we should have done that from the beginning.” RE: On the final eight minutes: “We fought. Our backs were against the wall. That’s all we could do. Make it as close as possible to have a chance.” RE: On whether it’s bittersweet to get to play, but not get the win: “Oh yeah, most definitely. It felt good to go out there and play, but I’m all about winning and all about the team. Obviously, it was great for me to get out there and get minutes and show what I can do, but it would have been even better if we had come away with the win.” RE: On what he showed Brad Stevens in the time he was out there: “I don’t know. Every time I’m out on the floor I just try to show that I can produce for our team, defensively, making plays for other guys, just trying to do something to help the team.”