1/14 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Nets

BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the tough loss after a great effort to get back into the game:
“That’s a lot of our story last year – we got behind. But we didn’t get drubbed and get behind (tonight). We were able to figure a way to come back because of the way our guys played that were on the court. I just told the team that I really appreciate the way those guys played in the fourth quarter. We were guarding for three quarters tonight. We chose one of the middle ones to take off. The third quarter defense was awful. Obviously Brooklyn scored 44 in the quarter and D’Angelo Russell got going. We didn’t get a stop or a rebound for the first four minutes of the quarter. You’re not going to win games when you start the quarter like that in what was a back-and-forth, tougher, more physical game that we just couldn’t make a shot in the first half. But for whatever reason, our third quarter defense was not there. We went on a drought and Brooklyn just blew us out of the water. I will say this; it’s hard to play with that big of a lead from Brooklyn’s standpoint. You get a little tighter as the other team comes back. I thought the guys who played in the end for us did a good job.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On what they talked about after the game:
“We talked about the given. We’ve got to play more relaxed. We’re too uptight on offense. In the third quarter, we’ve got to do better. Stuff that everybody can see. Stuff that everybody knows. We’ve got to be more accountable as a group. It’s not one guy’s fault. It’s not young guys or old guys’ fault. It’s everybody, so we all need to be accountable and turn this thing around, but there are stretches where we play good basketball and stretches where we don’t, but we all got to have each other’s back in and out.”
RE: On how to fix the issue of being too uptight:
“We’ve got to have each other’s back at the end of the day. We can’t point fingers. We’ve just got to continue to empower each other and continue to have each other’s back because if we don’t and we start pointing fingers, then everyone’s going to go into their own little shell. We’ve got to continue to play basketball. It starts from the top to the bottom, not the bottom to the top, but from the top to the bottom, so we’ve got to continue to empower each other and make the best of this. We’ve got a lot of talent. We know what we’re capable of doing. It’s just a matter of going out and doing it. Playing free, playing loose and having fun.”
BRAD WANAMAKER
RE: On what happened in the third quarter:
“No toughness. They were the more aggressive team. We fought at the end, but we should have done that from the beginning.”
RE: On the final eight minutes:
“We fought. Our backs were against the wall. That’s all we could do. Make it as close as possible to have a chance.”
RE: On whether it’s bittersweet to get to play, but not get the win:
“Oh yeah, most definitely. It felt good to go out there and play, but I’m all about winning and all about the team. Obviously, it was great for me to get out there and get minutes and show what I can do, but it would have been even better if we had come away with the win.”
RE: On what he showed Brad Stevens in the time he was out there:
“I don’t know. Every time I’m out on the floor I just try to show that I can produce for our team, defensively, making plays for other guys, just trying to do something to help the team.”
KENNY ATKINSON
RE: On the Celtics’ charge in the fourth quarter:
“It speaks to how good they are. We know it is coming. You’re not beating that team by 30 – you could, but considering we haven’t beaten them since I’ve been here. I also think we played eight guys and that’s part of it. I think there was some fatigue. Sure, there’s things we can get better at. I’m going to talk to our 22-year-old point guard about being a little more secure with the ball. But overall, we hung on and closed it out."
RE: On the biggest area of growth from D'Angelo Russell:
“There’s no fear. He believes in himself. He’s got tremendous, tremendous confidence. He’s playing really well right now. I think with guys out, we’ve given him a little more of a green light. We need him to be aggressive. He and I have talked about it, and he was aggressive tonight. We need him to keep doing that.”
RE: On the defense during the third quarter run:
“I think we were changing some coverages, giving them some different looks. I don’t think we can match up with them man-to-man for 48 minutes, quite honestly. I think we tried to slow them down with some different stuff. Whether it worked or not, I just think overall we were good defensively. I don’t think we were stalwarts offensively by any means. We didn’t shoot the ball great – 41 percent from the field – so our defense kind of pushed us through.”
D'ANGELO RUSSELL
RE: On the team growing on the defensive end:
“I think the position that we’ve been put in on the defensive end, I think Coach has given us the leeway to mix it up, going zone a little bit, so I feel like it gives us an unpredictable vibe when it comes to the defensive end. Teams can’t really figure that out so it’s the coaching staff once again.”
RE: On having to step up offensively with the team’s injuries:
“I think it gives everybody that freedom with injuries and stuff like that. It forces you to step up whatever your role may be, you have to magnify it and come with a 10 percent more effort of what you’re given and I think that’s what it takes for us to win. We’re going to need everybody on the defensive end. We’re going to need everybody on the offensive end. We’re going to need all the coaches on their p’s and q’s so it’s going in our favor right now with us all doing that.”
RE: On going on that roll in the third quarter:
“Confidence. I mean, I trust my craft. My teammates like I said they put me in the position to do that. They’re finding me when we have the hot hand, but once again I trust my craft and I know what I’m capable of.”
JARRETT ALLEN
RE: On what it says about the Nets that they continue to win despite losing multiple players to injury:
“That we know the next man step up mentality and also that we’re all improving. We’ve all honed our games and taken the next step.”
RE: On the level of growth with the team that they are able to close out games:
“That’s still a big step. You’ve seen over the past couple of years, we’ve been struggling with that and we’re still showing that we still need to improve on that, so it’s just another thing we have to work on going forward.”
RE: On if he made the extra effort on offensive rebounding in the fourth quarter:
“I was. They didn’t really have the type of guy to go get every rebound down there, so I really made the extra effort to go get them.”
RE: On if the talk of playoffs has come up with the Nets players:
“We don’t really talk about it as a team. It’s obviously something on all of our minds that we want to make it, but it’s never that ‘oh, let’s make it.’ It’s never spoken out loud, but we all know what we have to do.”