1/12 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Magic

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the last play: “We had a couple options on it and one of them is (Jayson) Tatum curling off that screen, being available for that shot. Obviously, Kyrie (Irving) is another coming from the top, which we’ve seen before. When you’re in that position, you’re probably going to be lucky to get a good luck at the rim. And, I thought Tatum got a really good look, and Tatum’s a really good player. We’ve believed strongly in him for a long time. It just didn’t go down.” RE: On Terry Rozier looking upset: “I think anytime that you lose and you had a chance to win, you can ask him about it, but I think ultimately there were multiple options and him running down the floor was another one.” RE: On whether he (Stevens) worries about playing inconsistent basketball: “Yes, it’s all I think about everyday unfortunately, but that’s my job so I’ll keep thinking about it.” RE: On start of the fourth quarter: Terrence Ross changed the whole game. We didn’t get into his air space good enough and when we did, we fouled. Obviously anytime you have a shot at the end to tie or win that’s all everybody focuses on. But, that stretch in the second or maybe at the end of the first, early second, it was bad. And then the stretch at the end of the third, early fourth was what really gave them the momentum heading into the last quarter.” RE: On what the Magic did to shut down Terry Rozier: “I thought he had some good looks. They’re a good defensive team. They make it hard on everybody, but I thought he had some good looks.” RE: On their defense: “It was great until 3:50 whatever in the third and then we had them held to 59, and then after that it was when (Terrence) Ross got going and opened everything up. We had a number of errors on the weakside. We had a couple of back cuts that can’t happen for dunks. You know, like those types of things. Cuts down the lane. But, that’s what happens when occasionally you’re going to have those. When a guy catches fire you’ve got to slow him down.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On last play of game: “There were a couple options that I had. J.T. on the curl was the first option that I looked at and decided to go with.” RE: On Kyrie’s frustration with not getting ball on last inbound play “Yeah I think he would have liked for me to pass the ball to Al and have him cut off of it. You know it was a late clock. We have worked on that play before and I have seen J.T. hit that in practice countless times so I felt like it was a good shot.” RE: On his description of the offense of late: “Well it has been really good as of late, but I think the last couple of games it’s not been as great but it has definitely improved from the beginning of the year. For whatever reason this road trip hasn’t been kind to us.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On being frustrated after final play of game and not getting ball: “Next play…just J.T. got a good look. Move on.” RE: On Hayward saying Irving wanted pass to be inbounded to Horford and then passed to Irving on final play “It is just a possibility. It didn’t happen so next play.” RE: On what is missing with this team: “Experience. Experience. Best thing I can say is experience. We are lacking it and because of that we have a lot of learning to do. So we have a lot of ground to make up in that aspect and it gets tough…it gets hard. You have to think. You have to do the right things. You can’t gamble and think that it is going to be the winning play. You have to be able to play through the whole 48 minutes no matter what is going on and hold your head high when you make mistakes. When your job is called upon, you have to do it to the best of your ability. You have to come in and make an impact from the minutes that you are playing out there. You have to appreciate being out there and just competing. It doesn’t matter who you are going against. It matters the type of preparation you have...what you are going out trying to accomplish…what’s the big picture? What are we doing here? These are a lot of things that I don’t think that some my teammates have faced of this every single day. It is not easy to be great. So the things that you are doing that you have done your whole entire career of being able to coast by certain situations and gotten away with in your youth and stuff like that, being on a Championship ball club, you can’t get away with that. I know from the majority of the fact we are better than most teams in this league. It is just about going out and proving it every single night and demanding it and actually showing it. Until we do that, every single night and realize that our depth is a positive, and all the wishes and could haves and should have done this and done that…once that goes out the window then we will be better. Until then we will keep having these ups and downs and these lulls of going against teams on the road and they just know they can take advantage of us down the stretch when this group is in or that group is out. It has to be a cohesion and I have to be better as the leader of the team of doing so and making sure these guys have more experience in certain situations like that. I put it on me of just being better.”