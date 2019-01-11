1/10 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Heat

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 115-99 defeat vs Miami.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the offense not playing as well as they have been: “Probably making all those shots at the start that were great shots, but we were not generating much into the paint and we kept shooting tough, long, contested shots without much real attack until the middle of the third quarter. I think that showed in the fact that we had seven assists at halftime. They did a great job in imposing their will on us, which they have done a couple of times now in a row. And so hats off to them, but we may have fallen into that trap of making the early ones.” RE: On Robert Williams defense during the comeback in the third quarter: “Robert gave us a huge lift, he was excellent. He does a lot of things that he is still learning. There were a couple of screens and a couple of times on handoffs where he was a little behind the action, a little behind what the guard was trying to do on offense. But when he puts pressure at the rims with his rolls and he defends the way he does, he gave us a good lift. He gave us a chance, along with that group.” RE: On the HEAT generating offense: “I don’t think they felt us a whole lot. They really, really shot it and made big ones when we came back in the second half to stymie that, but that is a result of feeling comfortable all night, and good players. These guys are good players.” RE: On Dwyane Wade after the Celtics cut the lead: Huge shots. Him and I think it may have been Richardson who hit the other one, where we had cut it eight, nine, 11 and then we had a few throw-aways and they hit a couple and then it was tough sledding from there.” RE: On the playing time adjustments that different guys on the team have to make: “It is tough. One of the reasons that the guys on the bench play a little bit less minutes is because that starting unit, I couldn’t take them out in the third because they gave us a chance. They struggled early on in the third, but then when Robert went in, I thought we were awfully good, so I wanted to let those guys ride. And they were all dragging up the court with about 30 seconds in that quarter, but that probably limited all those guys minutes on the bench. That is part of it. We are going to have runs. We are going to have times when guys play more or less, but we just have to move onto the next one.” RE: On the tough road trip schedule: “No excuses from that regard. We could have played better. We needed to control what we could control.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On why he went to shoot after the game: “That’s my job, right? It’s always good to get some work. It was a tough loss. They shot extremely well and did some great things. You have to give credit to the HEAT and the way they came prepared. They made some big shots. We just couldn’t get that [lead] shrunk down a little bit smaller. I just wanted to get some extra shots and feel good going into the next game. We’re staying the [night] in Miami, so I rather be in here than be out in Miami right now.” RE: On what kind of workout he went through after the game: “I was imitating things that the defense was doing to me tonight. The pressure that they were putting on me, I just want to feel good about it. It was good to see my shot go in a little bit. It was therapeutic.” RE: On the game tonight: “We were talking about how physical the HEAT are and the type of physicality that they bring into a game. But when you actually go out there and you see the pace that they’re playing with, the hard screens that they’re setting and how well they play at home against good teams, when things get tough we just have to be able to weather the storm and tonight I don’t think we did a good job of that. Defensively, [we] have to be in the right spots including myself. I mean shoot, I got dunked on early on. I wasn’t in the right spot. We have had 30 assists over the last five games and then we ran into a team like this where they make things difficult. Hassan is in the paint, Bam is in the paint. Derrick Jones Jr, was [grabbing] offensive boards. McGruder was playing with energy.” ROBERT WILLIAMS III RE: On the game: “I feel like our energy was down tonight and not where it needed to be, especially coming from this team. I just tried to bring energy and get open shots for our scores. He (Brad) threw me in in a tough game. I tried to supersede every one of his expectations for me. I came up short even with the stuff people said I did.” RE: On if they were sluggish because of the back-to-back and traveling: “Really, that is the NBA. You don’t have time to be sluggish like that. You have to shake back.” TERRY ROZIER RE: On the game: “When they came out aggressive from the start and hitting a lot of shots and they backed it up with the aggressive play and we just never could get out fully and recover all the way back. We climbed back in it a little bit in the third quarter, but they pushed it back up in the fourth quarter.” RE: On exchanging jersey’s with Dwyane Wade: “I just never thought I would see this day. Witness his one last dance and actually play against him and stuff like that. It was mandatory I got his jersey. I wasn’t letting anyone else get it. We became good friends over the last couple years. He text me right before the season started and wished me good luck.” RE: On Dwyane Wade: “A guy like him that has been around the block for a long time can pick his spots. He doesn’t even have to be the fastest or most athletic anymore, he knows his game and he can just play his speed.” RE: On if Dwyane Wade was a player he idolized growing up: “Yeah. That was my favorite player.” RE: On what he is going to do with the jersey: “What would you do with the jersey? Wear it, frame it and just don’t let it go.” MARCUS SMART RE: On the game: “That first half they came out more aggressive than us. They wanted it more. We just had to make our mind up that we were going to come out and play. When we do that, we are a force to be reckoned with. “Tonight they were the better team. They played better team basketball.” RE: On what Robert Williams meant to the team defensively: “He brought a lot of energy. He was a key part to that run. Just the simple fact he was in there and changed shots. He got his hands on a lot of loose balls. He really helped us with the rebounding out there. That was big for us.”