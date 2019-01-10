1/9 Arbella Quote Worthy: Pacers vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 135-108 victory over Indiana.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Having a game where Kyrie Irving didn’t have to ‘do so much’: “Well he still does – he does a ton, just by his presence on the court, because he’s always drawing attention. Off every pick-and-roll he was double-teamed. Obviously, they’re going to guard him, you know, out on the floor, and so some of the rolls are open, some of the drives for other guys are open. So, him just being out there makes it easier on everybody else. And – but I thought we had a lot of good performances from a lot of good people against a really good team. And I didn’t think they had their best night. I thought that – you know, obviously, they make couple more free throws in the first half, it may be a different ball game heading into the second. But feel pretty good about it, and now we move on; we’ve got a tough one tomorrow night.” RE: Jaylen Brown’s fitting his game into the time he has in this rotation: “Yeah, I mean, everybody. But he’s been good. He’s had a lot of good games in the last month, and so that’s all – and it’s not going to be the same every night, but I do think that guys know where their spots are and aren’t forcing the issue when they’re not there and taking it when they are.” RE: The Celtics’ having a Pride Night “I thought it was really good. I thought it was great. I actually didn’t know it prior to going out to the – the court, and I thought – I think, one of the things that I’ve loved about being a member of the NBA is I feel like, you know, when you go home and you have a thirteen- and nine-year-old and you’re able to talk about diversity, inclusion, making sure that not only – not only that you work hard to be the best person you can be but you make sure that you celebrate it. And so I thought it was great. I was very happy we did that.” RE: Ball movement – in the fifth straight game with 30+ assists: “It was hard to find good clips at the start of the year. And I think some of that was because we were pressing; some of that was because we missed shots when the ball was moving. All looks a little bit better when it finishes with a make, but that’s who we have to be. I mean, there’s going to be plenty of moments where we’re going to be bottled up and somebody’s going to have to go and do what they do in an individual way. And you know, obviously we’ve got a couple of guys, especially Kyrie (Irving) and Jayson (Tatum) and guys like that that can go and do that. But I think that they draw so much attention and everybody else benefits so much from the attention that they draw, that when they ball’s popping it’s a lot – it’s hard to guard.” AL HORFORD RE: Difference offensively, in this home stand: “I think it’s our pace. Coach has really challenged us to play with more pace, and we’ve been really trying to play with more purpose on offense.” RE: Is increased ball movement a factor in wins and five 30+ assist games in a row: “I think so. I think it’s – it’s that and we’re all understanding that we’re trying to play faster. And I think the ball movement is really working for us.” RE: How much has playing at home helped: “It’s big. I mean, it’s definitely an advantage, you know, now. We have a challenge to go on the road on a back-to-back and try to do it on the road.” KYRIE IRVING RE: How much fun is it playing on this team, with this offense, right now? “It’s fun. Making shots helps. Helps cover up a lot of our – a lot of mistakes. But we’re just playing extremely well off the ball; on the ball making good decisions. Just, the ball’s not sticking, guys are getting in their spots and making the most out of opportunities when they get it. So, just creating for one another and making the right pass.” RE: Is it as simple as moving the ball? “No, it’s as simple as making shots. It’s really what it comes down to. I mean, you know, it’s not too often that we’re going to put up 135 points, but I feel like consistently over the last few games we’ve done a great job of just making shots – but they’ve been great ones. They haven’t been good ones. Some of them have been great, and as you see, we’ve gone on some runs where we scored nine points in almost 33 seconds. So you have that type of offence and it is pretty hard to stop. So, it’s good.” RE: Has the team hit its stride over the last few games? “We’ll see. We’ve got some tough tests. We’ve got some tough tests. You know, winning on the road is always hard, but for us, that’s what we want to be kind of known for, in this locker room, which going out and beating teams on the road as well as being great at home.”