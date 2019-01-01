12/31 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Spurs
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On what happened in the third quarter:
“[With] a 46-point third quarter, you’re going to get beat. They were tremendous. It started with them just physically overpowering us. Getting to the rim clearly with a mindset of we're going to go to the rim and make you stop us from a physical perspective. Then once we started really sucking in, then they started spraying it all over and making every shot. They did a great job of exposing us throughout that whole quarter.”
RE: On the performance of the Spurs supporting cast:
“White has been great all year. [DeMar] DeRozan made plays for other people. He got in there, he was physical, he was strong and he kept people on his hip, and then made the right play and then we just didn't have an answer for [LaMarcus] Aldridge. Aldridge was really tough down there all night. Once we started overcompensating, then they started drilling every three.”
RE: On the Spurs 46-point third quarter:
“They overpowered us. They were trying to get into the paint and they got there over and over and over, and at the rim. They had a mindset of just getting the ball to the front of the rim, and then when we sucked in, they made us pay.”
RE: On holding Aldridge in check early in the game:
“He missed a couple that he normally would make, or at least he was at the rim. He had a great game. He was tremendous. And, he’s done that here before against us. He’s strong guy and a hard guy to guard down there.”
RE: On Spurs guard Derrick White’s performance:
“He’s been awfully solid and awfully good. He didn't do anything from a volume standpoint, shot attempts, that he doesn't normally do – he just made them all, except for one. Then defensively, I thought he was great. He provided a good presence on whoever he was guarding, and from watching him getting ready for this game, you could tell that – it’s typical – he has made great strides as a second-year player.”
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: On what went wrong in the third quarter:
“[We] just came out flat – the last couple games it’s been that way. We need to just change that. I think it’s an easy adjustment, and it starts with guys like myself.”
RE: On the Spurs shooting 67 percent in the second half:
“You know, they shot it well. Guys like [Derrick] White and Bryn Forbes shot it well, and [Davis] Bertans shot it well. You know, with a lot of them, we were trying to trap and we were just getting lost in the rotations. They just made shots – it’s a good team, well coached. It is what it is.”
RE: On how difficult it is to get to a team out of a hot-shooting rhythm:
“It’s tough because they have one of the best coaches in the game. He makes adjustments pretty quick once we start figuring it out. If we had the same energy that we had during the end of the fourth quarter, I think we would have put ourselves in a better position to win.”
RE: On what he can do better individually:
“I need to start pressuring the ball a little more – bringing more physicality, that’s one of the key components of my game. I think I gave guys a little too much space to shoot the ball and I need to rebound a little bit better.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On how it felt to see some shots go down:
“We lost, so it didn’t really make much of a difference. We just need to come out, come into the new year and continue to win some games.”
RE: On what went wrong in the third quarter:
“We just didn’t play with presence. They were making shots and they didn’t feel us. They’ve got to feel us and we’ve got to have more of a presence. People in this league are too good to come out and not exert energy on both sides of the ball.”
GREGG POPOVICH
RE: On the team’s performance in the third quarter the last few games:
“Well, we’ve come out in the third quarters pretty aggressively defensively, which allows us to have some pace and run a little bit and move the ball a little better. I think our defense is fueling a lot of what we do on offense.”
RE: On Spurs guard Derrick White’s performance in tonight’s game:
“He played aggressively. He played like he belongs in the league and can play with anybody. That was the best part – he was aggressive and active the entire night on both ends of the court.”
RE: On what has impressed him in 2018 and his thoughts heading into 2019:
“I don’t like to talk about that sort of thing. We just go back to work in 2019 and try to continue to get more consistency and get everybody familiar with the system and with each other. [We are] still a new team, a young team, that needs a lot of time, but [we are] progressing in the right direction. That’s all I care about.”
RE: On forward LaMarcus Aldridge’s play in the last few games:
“He’s been a beast, like I told him briefly after the game, he’s been a beast – without a doubt.”
RE: On the Spurs first quarter shooting struggles and ability to power through for the win:
“Yeah, we just stayed focused, didn’t worry about missed shots, continued to try to guard and it paid off for them. I’m very proud of them.”
DERRICK WHITE
RE: On what worked for him tonight:
“I was just being aggressive and shots started falling down, so I've just got to keep playing aggressive and good things will happen.”
RE: On being able to play well offensively despite having to defend Celtics guard Kyrie Irving:
“For the gameplan, they said we just had to make him work defensively. If you only let him play on one side of the court, it could be a long night for us. I just wanted to make him work and then attack."
RE: On feeling like he belongs in the league:
"I was just trying to find my rhythm and comfort zone. When you first come out in the league, you always are going to have that little bit of doubt. I just wanted to go out there and attack, and good things will happen ... A lot of time in the G League helped, just each time I am out there getting more and more comfortable."
DEMAR DEROZAN
RE: On being able to respond after a sluggish first quarter:
“We were playing extremely tentative. We were real indecisive, hesitating and just weren't being aggressive. The whole dynamic of us and our aggressiveness changed. We just got out there and kept playing like we've been playing."
RE: On taking pride in all aspects of his game and becoming a more well-rounded player:
“I love it. It makes my job easier. I remember earlier in my career, I always used to get frustrated if I had an off night shooting because you don't really get a feel for everything else. Now, I don't mind when I have games where I can't make a shot. If I do everything else well, it feels just as good as if I went out there and scored 30 points."