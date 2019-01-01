12/31 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Spurs

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 120-111 defeat to San Antonio.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On what happened in the third quarter: “[With] a 46-point third quarter, you’re going to get beat. They were tremendous. It started with them just physically overpowering us. Getting to the rim clearly with a mindset of we're going to go to the rim and make you stop us from a physical perspective. Then once we started really sucking in, then they started spraying it all over and making every shot. They did a great job of exposing us throughout that whole quarter.” RE: On the performance of the Spurs supporting cast: “White has been great all year. [DeMar] DeRozan made plays for other people. He got in there, he was physical, he was strong and he kept people on his hip, and then made the right play and then we just didn't have an answer for [LaMarcus] Aldridge. Aldridge was really tough down there all night. Once we started overcompensating, then they started drilling every three.” RE: On the Spurs 46-point third quarter: “They overpowered us. They were trying to get into the paint and they got there over and over and over, and at the rim. They had a mindset of just getting the ball to the front of the rim, and then when we sucked in, they made us pay.” RE: On holding Aldridge in check early in the game: “He missed a couple that he normally would make, or at least he was at the rim. He had a great game. He was tremendous. And, he’s done that here before against us. He’s strong guy and a hard guy to guard down there.” RE: On Spurs guard Derrick White’s performance: “He’s been awfully solid and awfully good. He didn't do anything from a volume standpoint, shot attempts, that he doesn't normally do – he just made them all, except for one. Then defensively, I thought he was great. He provided a good presence on whoever he was guarding, and from watching him getting ready for this game, you could tell that – it’s typical – he has made great strides as a second-year player.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: On what went wrong in the third quarter: “[We] just came out flat – the last couple games it’s been that way. We need to just change that. I think it’s an easy adjustment, and it starts with guys like myself.” RE: On the Spurs shooting 67 percent in the second half: “You know, they shot it well. Guys like [Derrick] White and Bryn Forbes shot it well, and [Davis] Bertans shot it well. You know, with a lot of them, we were trying to trap and we were just getting lost in the rotations. They just made shots – it’s a good team, well coached. It is what it is.” RE: On how difficult it is to get to a team out of a hot-shooting rhythm: “It’s tough because they have one of the best coaches in the game. He makes adjustments pretty quick once we start figuring it out. If we had the same energy that we had during the end of the fourth quarter, I think we would have put ourselves in a better position to win.” RE: On what he can do better individually: “I need to start pressuring the ball a little more – bringing more physicality, that’s one of the key components of my game. I think I gave guys a little too much space to shoot the ball and I need to rebound a little bit better.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On how it felt to see some shots go down: “We lost, so it didn’t really make much of a difference. We just need to come out, come into the new year and continue to win some games.” RE: On what went wrong in the third quarter: “We just didn’t play with presence. They were making shots and they didn’t feel us. They’ve got to feel us and we’ve got to have more of a presence. People in this league are too good to come out and not exert energy on both sides of the ball.”