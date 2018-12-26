12/25 Arbella Quote Worthy: Sixers vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 121-114 victory over Philadelphia.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Al Horford playing extra minutes in overtime: “I asked the training staff if they were – if he could play any extra or not. In overtime games we’ve talked about that in the past – sometimes they say ‘Pull him in and out,’ maybe ‘Play him the last two minutes,’ whatever. They said he was fine. They said he was good to go. They said he looked good, felt good, and the 25 minutes is obviously precautionary, and on the very conservative side, but at the same time, we made sure we cross those T’s and dot those ‘i’s.” RE: Horford’s plays down the stretch: “We always talk about how it’s next man up, and here, you know there are no excuses, but this is a hard matchup to not have (Aron) Baynes. Just even to buy minutes at different times. And so Al played really, really well. I thought (Daniel) Theis played really hard, too. That guy’s just a load. He’s really good. And he’s really quick, he’s really skilled, and he’s just huge. So those guys all – it wasn’t just Al chasing down those balls, but he did chase down a few. But we had the gang rebounds all over the place in the fourth quarter and all the time and I thought (Jayson) Tatum, especially felt like he was getting his hands on a lot of balls for us.” RE: Why Kyrie Irving was able to get things going early: “I think it’s – first of all, it’s him. Secondly, it’s a function of the one thing that I think we’ve gotten better at offensively over the last couple months – is spacing and early attack. And you know, he’s a big reason why, obvioulsy. But our bigs are doing a good job-hunting guys in transition. We’re playing with a little more tempo than we played with the first couple weeks.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: What’s worked well in clutch situations: “We have a good mixture of veterans and young guys. You know, Smarty (Marcus Smart), you know his intensity’s always high in overtime, you know, attention to detail between our starting five, and I think the chemistry is high. So we’re just making plays and getting the ball in guys’ hands and make plays. And we understand each other’s game so the spacing is always correct. And guys are making the right plays and it always leads to winning.” RE: Does winning in clutch situations build confidence: “Yeah, you could say that. I think the camaraderie between that five, you know, we trust each other. We know each other’s game, and I think it showed. We moved the ball pretty well, we get to the basket, we get the shots we wanted over and over again we’ve been resilient, so we’re just trying to win games and keep it going.” KYRIE IRVING RE: Mentality during his 40-10 game: “Come out and have fun. You know, enjoy being out there to be with my teammates. You know, high level game. Always talk about being on those big stages – just so much fun. It’s just competition at its highest. I mean, I love going against the best so it’s not too often you get to do that in the regular season, especially on a holiday like Christmas. Got to open presents with my family this morning, and come in to work. You know, it’s great!” RE: Shot at end of regulation: “I just couldn’t get my hand underneath the basketball. Jimmy (Butler) was pressuring me so well, and just trying to get to a spot and raise up over him. You know, I just couldn’t get the ball in – when I finally did, I got squared and I faded and just put a little bit more air on it and just hit the front of the rim and went in.”