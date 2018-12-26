12/25 Arbella Quote Worthy: Sixers vs. Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Al Horford playing extra minutes in overtime:
“I asked the training staff if they were – if he could play any extra or not. In overtime games we’ve talked about that in the past – sometimes they say ‘Pull him in and out,’ maybe ‘Play him the last two minutes,’ whatever. They said he was fine. They said he was good to go. They said he looked good, felt good, and the 25 minutes is obviously precautionary, and on the very conservative side, but at the same time, we made sure we cross those T’s and dot those ‘i’s.”
RE: Horford’s plays down the stretch:
“We always talk about how it’s next man up, and here, you know there are no excuses, but this is a hard matchup to not have (Aron) Baynes. Just even to buy minutes at different times. And so Al played really, really well. I thought (Daniel) Theis played really hard, too. That guy’s just a load. He’s really good. And he’s really quick, he’s really skilled, and he’s just huge. So those guys all – it wasn’t just Al chasing down those balls, but he did chase down a few. But we had the gang rebounds all over the place in the fourth quarter and all the time and I thought (Jayson) Tatum, especially felt like he was getting his hands on a lot of balls for us.”
RE: Why Kyrie Irving was able to get things going early:
“I think it’s – first of all, it’s him. Secondly, it’s a function of the one thing that I think we’ve gotten better at offensively over the last couple months – is spacing and early attack. And you know, he’s a big reason why, obvioulsy. But our bigs are doing a good job-hunting guys in transition. We’re playing with a little more tempo than we played with the first couple weeks.”
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: What’s worked well in clutch situations:
“We have a good mixture of veterans and young guys. You know, Smarty (Marcus Smart), you know his intensity’s always high in overtime, you know, attention to detail between our starting five, and I think the chemistry is high. So we’re just making plays and getting the ball in guys’ hands and make plays. And we understand each other’s game so the spacing is always correct. And guys are making the right plays and it always leads to winning.”
RE: Does winning in clutch situations build confidence:
“Yeah, you could say that. I think the camaraderie between that five, you know, we trust each other. We know each other’s game, and I think it showed. We moved the ball pretty well, we get to the basket, we get the shots we wanted over and over again we’ve been resilient, so we’re just trying to win games and keep it going.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: Mentality during his 40-10 game:
“Come out and have fun. You know, enjoy being out there to be with my teammates. You know, high level game. Always talk about being on those big stages – just so much fun. It’s just competition at its highest. I mean, I love going against the best so it’s not too often you get to do that in the regular season, especially on a holiday like Christmas. Got to open presents with my family this morning, and come in to work. You know, it’s great!”
RE: Shot at end of regulation:
“I just couldn’t get my hand underneath the basketball. Jimmy (Butler) was pressuring me so well, and just trying to get to a spot and raise up over him. You know, I just couldn’t get the ball in – when I finally did, I got squared and I faded and just put a little bit more air on it and just hit the front of the rim and went in.”
BRETT BROWN
RE: What is the first thing you look at when you come away from that one?
“The fact that the starting five for the large majority of the game was excellent. I though the spirit was great, the energy was great, but we need to continue to grow our bench, and to work with our starters to finish out the game.”
RE: Kyrie Irving’s play in Overtime:
“His back to back three’s are what we are going to remember.”
RE: What adjustments do you need to make:
“For the most part we did a really good job on both sides of the ball. It is a disappointing loss because of the two or three minutes remaining in overtime.”
BEN SIMMONS
RE: Does this team feel different from last year?
“I love playing here because I know every time I come down here it is going to be a tough fight. In terms of their play it was very physical.”
RE: What is something you saw differently compared to your last matchup?
“Kyrie had a great game tonight, he pretty much was the guy who got it done for them. For us, defensively and offensively we were on the same page.”
JIMMY BUTLER
RE: Describe the last play of regulation from your vantage point?
“Kyrie hit a tough shot that is what he does. That is why he is the player he is, he came up late and what can you do about that?”
RE: Your point of view on the matchups:
“I think we did all right I think we need to limit our turnovers guard a little bit better and take away their threes.”