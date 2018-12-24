12/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Hornets vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 119-103 victory over Charlotte.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Kyrie Irving’s determination to have the team start strong, and his play overall: “Super-efficient, obviously, in just 28 minutes. Nine for twelve is awfully good. And you’re right, first couple minutes it sure seemed like he was aggressive coming down the floor in transition or coming off the screens looking for his shot. And I think that we need him to be that, we need him to do that, and it’s always good to see.” RE: Al Horford’s minutes and overall game: “You know, you take a lot of comfort in having him out of the floor. There’s no question about that; it’s good to have him back. It’s too bad that (Aron) Baynes goes out right before Al’s coming back, because I think both those guys just – they just, they steady the ship in so many ways on both ends of the floor. You can play through them, they don’t need to touch it, but when they do, they usually make effective plays and then defensively they’re usually in the right spots and great communicators. I thought Al looked good, he said He felt good, which is encouraging, and I thought it was good that we didn’t have to go four, five minute stints. I thought going a little bit longer in the third quarter was probably better for him. But I thought he looked good.” RE: Were Al Horford’s minutes limited to twenty? “Twenty was his limit.” RE: What did it mean to have both Horford and Marcus Morris back – and did Morris have a minutes restriction? “No. At least, you know, we weren’t going to play him thirty, thirty-five, but we were going to – he wasn’t like twenty, or anything like that. No, it’s great to have those guys back. It allows our depth to be you know, especially on the perimeter, we’re really deep. And when you bring Gordon (Hayward) and Jaylen (Brown) off the bench at the two, three, or four, then you have a lot – lot of flexibility there. And so, you know, obviously, that should be a strength of ours, and it’s good to have everybody back, or at least on the wings.” RE: Conversation about executing on first options more effectively, or continuing plays better when that doesn’t work out: “We’re always talking about technically what we need to improve on, on both ends of the floor, but that wasn’t the focus of the last two days, no. But, you know, I thought we did some good things. We want to be as good as we can in transition; our bigs ahead of the play is important. And then our guards being spaced and ready to read and play off one another is important.” RE: Was team’s appearing to play more loosely a result of the meeting or the blow-out: “I don’t know. I mean, I said, the whole deal was really well-intentioned, and it was a really – you look back – we’ll look back on it as a great experience. Because it was a bunch of really high-performing players in there just being really being transparent, young human beings, and I think that’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of. So, whether that affects how the ball goes in or not, how much looser you look on the bench, I don’t know. But it was a – it was a good experience, and I think that that’s part of a team’s journey.” AL HORFORD RE: How did your return impact this game? “Well, on the defensive end. That’s where it starts for our group. I wanted to make sure defensively my presence was felt. I thought we were great at scrambling, challenging shots, really executing the game plan that coach had for us” RE: What did you see while watching and what changes tonight? “It’s tough when there’s so many guys in and out of the lineup and so many things that puts a lot of pressure on some of our guys, so it’s just good that we’re getting healthy. Marcus Morris was back. That was huge for us. Me being back obviously, (Aron) Baynes is out now. You know at least our guys, we’re getting healthy again. I think that’s all gonna help our offense. That’s gonna help our team." MARCUS MORRIS RE: What difference do you feel you made, after watching the last few games? “Just start with the type of intensity, and the type of toughness. Things like that we’ll just get better…We were very vocal.” RE: How important was that meeting the other day? “It was very important. I wish we would have had it not after the game so we wouldn’t have to answer a whole bunch of questions about it. But it happens. For a team that’s trying to accomplish something, as we are, I think it was very beneficial for us.”