12/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Hornets vs. Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Kyrie Irving’s determination to have the team start strong, and his play overall:
“Super-efficient, obviously, in just 28 minutes. Nine for twelve is awfully good. And you’re right, first couple minutes it sure seemed like he was aggressive coming down the floor in transition or coming off the screens looking for his shot. And I think that we need him to be that, we need him to do that, and it’s always good to see.”
RE: Al Horford’s minutes and overall game:
“You know, you take a lot of comfort in having him out of the floor. There’s no question about that; it’s good to have him back. It’s too bad that (Aron) Baynes goes out right before Al’s coming back, because I think both those guys just – they just, they steady the ship in so many ways on both ends of the floor. You can play through them, they don’t need to touch it, but when they do, they usually make effective plays and then defensively they’re usually in the right spots and great communicators. I thought Al looked good, he said He felt good, which is encouraging, and I thought it was good that we didn’t have to go four, five minute stints. I thought going a little bit longer in the third quarter was probably better for him. But I thought he looked good.”
RE: Were Al Horford’s minutes limited to twenty?
“Twenty was his limit.”
RE: What did it mean to have both Horford and Marcus Morris back – and did Morris have a minutes restriction?
“No. At least, you know, we weren’t going to play him thirty, thirty-five, but we were going to – he wasn’t like twenty, or anything like that. No, it’s great to have those guys back. It allows our depth to be you know, especially on the perimeter, we’re really deep. And when you bring Gordon (Hayward) and Jaylen (Brown) off the bench at the two, three, or four, then you have a lot – lot of flexibility there. And so, you know, obviously, that should be a strength of ours, and it’s good to have everybody back, or at least on the wings.”
RE: Conversation about executing on first options more effectively, or continuing plays better when that doesn’t work out:
“We’re always talking about technically what we need to improve on, on both ends of the floor, but that wasn’t the focus of the last two days, no. But, you know, I thought we did some good things. We want to be as good as we can in transition; our bigs ahead of the play is important. And then our guards being spaced and ready to read and play off one another is important.”
RE: Was team’s appearing to play more loosely a result of the meeting or the blow-out:
“I don’t know. I mean, I said, the whole deal was really well-intentioned, and it was a really – you look back – we’ll look back on it as a great experience. Because it was a bunch of really high-performing players in there just being really being transparent, young human beings, and I think that’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of. So, whether that affects how the ball goes in or not, how much looser you look on the bench, I don’t know. But it was a – it was a good experience, and I think that that’s part of a team’s journey.”
AL HORFORD
RE: How did your return impact this game?
“Well, on the defensive end. That’s where it starts for our group. I wanted to make sure defensively my presence was felt. I thought we were great at scrambling, challenging shots, really executing the game plan that coach had for us”
RE: What did you see while watching and what changes tonight?
“It’s tough when there’s so many guys in and out of the lineup and so many things that puts a lot of pressure on some of our guys, so it’s just good that we’re getting healthy. Marcus Morris was back. That was huge for us. Me being back obviously, (Aron) Baynes is out now. You know at least our guys, we’re getting healthy again. I think that’s all gonna help our offense. That’s gonna help our team."
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: What difference do you feel you made, after watching the last few games?
“Just start with the type of intensity, and the type of toughness. Things like that we’ll just get better…We were very vocal.”
RE: How important was that meeting the other day?
“It was very important. I wish we would have had it not after the game so we wouldn’t have to answer a whole bunch of questions about it. But it happens. For a team that’s trying to accomplish something, as we are, I think it was very beneficial for us.”
JAMES BORREGO
RE: What happened defensively for you guys in the second quarter especially?
“They move the ball very well. Even in the first quarter they were still moving it really well. They were getting some really good shots, we just couldn’t get stops in the first quarter. We went to the zone and that really got us back in the game, slowed them down, we started to score a little bit, we slowed thee game down and we tied it up I think at 26 there. Then the second quarter went 7-0 quick, our second unit just couldn’t sustain it, they couldn’t get enough stops and we couldn’t score enough so we went dry there and that’s where the game really stretched out. Our defense could have been better tonight, but I think our overall mentality just wasn’t there tonight. They were just the more aggressive team. They just looked like the hungrier team tonight. We got to grow from this, get better, respond on Wednesday night.”
MARVIN WILLIAMS
RE: Notice any problems with rebounding tonight?
“Yeah I would say the 50/50 balls they definitely took advantage of. Whether they were off the backboard or just loose balls, I feel like we were active at times and when we did get to flex and get a chance to run the ball just wouldn’t come up in our favor. When you lose the 50/50 matchup you give the other team extra opportunities and they were able to capitalize.”
RE: Playing on the road:
“It’s been difficult to win for us. We’ve played fairly well on the road in the past. Obviously, we’ve had opportunities early, hasn’t like we’ve been terrible on the road. We’ve had chances to win, but we do need to win a few more games away from home. I know we have a big road trip in January so we’re going to have our opportunities to go out there and get some games and we’re going to have to win as many as we can.”
KEMBA WALKER
RE: What are some adjustments you need to make for the next game against Brooklyn?
“I don’t know. We just got to go home and enjoy our families right now. Just take some time off and we’ll worry about Brooklyn in a few more days.”
RE: How do you explain tonight’s game?
“They just wanted it more. They came out hungrier. They came out on a mission and they accomplished it.”
RE: Where do you go from here?
“We’ll put it on the back burner I guess. We’ll learn from it, really have no choice but to. I thought we could have done a lot of things better tonight, but unfortunately, we didn’t. We just got to enjoy our families, take a few days off and whenever we get a chance to prepare for Brooklyn we will get after that.”