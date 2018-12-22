12/21 Arbella Quote Worthy: Bucks vs. Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: What went wrong after 10-1 start:
“They were tremendous. Driving the ball, any time we were – we were a step late on anything they took advantage of it, whether shooting or driving it, threes in the corners by the bigs were hurtful in that run, and it just kind of piled up on us. On the other end I thought we probably played better as the game went on offensively but had some reasonable opportunities there. But as we, you know, as you dig a hole against them it’s hard to come back. They’re a heck of a team.”
RE: Second-half adjustments that kept the game a bit closer:
“The only thing we did at halftime was just tweak one action, to play our system a little bit better instead of a – an action that we were switching early. But it wasn’t, you know, when I go back and look at it, we actually didn’t give up a ton off of that anyways. So, you know, like I said, in that first stretch, when they went up whatever it was – 58 to 32, or whatever, but that run was unbelievable – they just had us on their heels. And when you’re on your heels, you get driven by, and when you get driven by, you’re all scrambling, and when you’re scrambling it’s hard to rebound.”
RE: Concern level after three losses and lack of early energy:
“We have to play better. I mean, I don’t really operate in the – on a meter of concern. I just know we’ve got to play a lot better to be the team we want to be, and to compete against a team like that.”
RE: Jaylen Brown:
“Jaylen was one of the reasons we got back into the game, and it was really good to see him play that way. He had a really good day yesterday where he worked on his own and put in a lot of time in the gym, and you could tell that he was going to have a night where he was going to, you know, have a good game. And so, it’s good to see him rewarded for that. I thought he – he did a lot of good things tonight. And he’s had some – some tough stretches in this stretch right here, but he always comes back to work and – and that’s why I believe those are just blips for him.”
RE: Starting Semi Ojeleye at center, and having Gordon Hayward on Brook Lopez:
“I didn’t think that would hurt us, but obviously we started out 10-1 and in the second half we started out about even, that six minutes. But it was to match – it was to match up obviously defensively on Giannis (Antetokounmpo and then offensively to try to spread the floor. And you know, some things worked to our advantage, some things didn’t. You know obviously, if Al (Horford) or (Aron) Baynes were in the game, they probably would’ve started anyways. But I thought Semi – I thought Semi did a lot of good things.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: What was the conversation like in the locker room before media was let in? What was going on?
“The team was trying to get on the same page.”
RE: What had you guys so upset?
“We have to play to a certain level that we have not been playing to. We have to talk and today was the time we choose to talk. I will keep the confinements of what we talked about between us, but we have to do better.”
RE: What are you personally taking from the conversation?
“Nothing, it is not about me it is about us. We are trying to be all in or we are not. I did not take anything personally from it; we all have to be better.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: What the atmosphere in the locker room like after the game?
“It is something that we will keep in the locker room. It is not something for everybody to know what we talked about. We just have to be better as a team.”
RE: Have you had these conversations before? What usually transpires afterwards?
“Yes, anytime in a work environment any teams I have played on when you are not playing well you talk it out to be better the next day. We just have to play harder, and playing hard usually translates to winning and we have to do that.”
MIKE BUDENHOLZER
RE: On the game:
“I think to come here and get a win, this is always a tough place to play. Guys competed, thought the focus they showed building a huge lead in the second quarter. Then they’re (Celtics) going to make a run, it’s the NBA, they’re tough minded and well coached. Tony (Snell) making shots in the first half, Thon (Maker) making shots in both halves, the bench coming in and helping. It was a good win for us.”
RE: What was the key to keeping that league a bunch of guys had big shots?
“There were timely ones. I think Khris’ (Middleton) only bucket in the second half felt like a big one, I think they cut it to 11. Giannis (Antetokounmpo) would make a big play or get to the free throw line and I don’t think it ever got under 10 so just different guys making plays. I think getting just enough stops, I think there were a couple of times when we didn’t get rebounds where I felt like we could and that would have helped us, but just enough.”
ERIC BLEDSOE
RE: How was is when you were down 10-1 and place was going nuts?
“They are at home, we knew they were going to go on a run and they went on a run early so we just tried to stay poised through the run and not get too down on ourselves.”
RE: Five in a row that you lost against Celtics here – does it mean anything tonight to win?
“It’s tough to beat a team that many times. It’s tough, especially a good team, so we consider ourselves a good team and we got to win these types of games.”
RE: Setting the tone defensively, how did you feel you did with Kyrie (Irving)?
“I think George Hill did a great job too, it wasn’t just me. The team was aware who the main scorer on the court was and we helped each other out.”
RE: Execution on the perimeter, holding them to only 10 three pointers:
“They missed a lot of shots, I’m pretty sure they got a pretty good amount up, they just missed a lot of them. We did a great job of scrambling tonight that we normally do.”
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
RE: Winning here after not winning for a while, how does that feel?
“It’s big, it’s big for our team. Last time we won here was I think a year or so ago. We haven’t loss twice this year, we haven’t lost twice to the same team this year so it’s just a good feeling to come in here and get a win here. They play so well at home and it feels good to win.”
RE: What happened in beginning of game and turn things around and get 16-0 run?
“We just tried to play a bit harder, a bit sharper, I think we got like three offensive fouls. We definitely were able to move the ball, drive the ball and make plays and that’s how we got the 16-0 run.”