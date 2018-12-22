12/21 Arbella Quote Worthy: Bucks vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 120-107 defeat to Milwaukee.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: What went wrong after 10-1 start: “They were tremendous. Driving the ball, any time we were – we were a step late on anything they took advantage of it, whether shooting or driving it, threes in the corners by the bigs were hurtful in that run, and it just kind of piled up on us. On the other end I thought we probably played better as the game went on offensively but had some reasonable opportunities there. But as we, you know, as you dig a hole against them it’s hard to come back. They’re a heck of a team.” RE: Second-half adjustments that kept the game a bit closer: “The only thing we did at halftime was just tweak one action, to play our system a little bit better instead of a – an action that we were switching early. But it wasn’t, you know, when I go back and look at it, we actually didn’t give up a ton off of that anyways. So, you know, like I said, in that first stretch, when they went up whatever it was – 58 to 32, or whatever, but that run was unbelievable – they just had us on their heels. And when you’re on your heels, you get driven by, and when you get driven by, you’re all scrambling, and when you’re scrambling it’s hard to rebound.” RE: Concern level after three losses and lack of early energy: “We have to play better. I mean, I don’t really operate in the – on a meter of concern. I just know we’ve got to play a lot better to be the team we want to be, and to compete against a team like that.” RE: Jaylen Brown: “Jaylen was one of the reasons we got back into the game, and it was really good to see him play that way. He had a really good day yesterday where he worked on his own and put in a lot of time in the gym, and you could tell that he was going to have a night where he was going to, you know, have a good game. And so, it’s good to see him rewarded for that. I thought he – he did a lot of good things tonight. And he’s had some – some tough stretches in this stretch right here, but he always comes back to work and – and that’s why I believe those are just blips for him.” RE: Starting Semi Ojeleye at center, and having Gordon Hayward on Brook Lopez: “I didn’t think that would hurt us, but obviously we started out 10-1 and in the second half we started out about even, that six minutes. But it was to match – it was to match up obviously defensively on Giannis (Antetokounmpo and then offensively to try to spread the floor. And you know, some things worked to our advantage, some things didn’t. You know obviously, if Al (Horford) or (Aron) Baynes were in the game, they probably would’ve started anyways. But I thought Semi – I thought Semi did a lot of good things.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: What was the conversation like in the locker room before media was let in? What was going on? “The team was trying to get on the same page.” RE: What had you guys so upset? “We have to play to a certain level that we have not been playing to. We have to talk and today was the time we choose to talk. I will keep the confinements of what we talked about between us, but we have to do better.” RE: What are you personally taking from the conversation? “Nothing, it is not about me it is about us. We are trying to be all in or we are not. I did not take anything personally from it; we all have to be better.” JAYSON TATUM RE: What the atmosphere in the locker room like after the game? “It is something that we will keep in the locker room. It is not something for everybody to know what we talked about. We just have to be better as a team.” RE: Have you had these conversations before? What usually transpires afterwards? “Yes, anytime in a work environment any teams I have played on when you are not playing well you talk it out to be better the next day. We just have to play harder, and playing hard usually translates to winning and we have to do that.”