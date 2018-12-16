12/15 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Pistons

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 113-104 defeat to Detroit.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the game tonight: “We didn’t shoot like we have been. They say they scored, executed, moved it, they could’ve scored more than 113. They missed some open shots in the second half. They looked great. They were screening us, they were active, they were alert, they played great. We couldn’t match them shot for shot because the way we were guarding, that’s what we had to do, and we just couldn’t do it. So hats off to them, it’s not our best game. That’s it.” RE: On team’s defensive tendencies: “Generally, when you go through a run like we just went on, and you’re scoring the way you scored, there’s a natural tendency to slip a little defensively. I thought I saw a little bit of that in the last two games, but there were moments where you were back to yourself and looking good. But that also shouldn’t take away from those guys. Those guys beat us tonight. They earned it. They played hard, they played well, they played together. They played great.” MARCUS SMART RE: On tonight: “We played a team that came in and played. You know, they hit a lot of shots and they came out with more energy than we did and they hit us hard in the face and we weren’t ready.” RE: On their level of disappointment tonight: “Oh we’re disappointed, but at the same time it’s one game for us. We have been playing well so far, so we can’t let this discourage us too much, too, to start going down on a slope. We can’t let this game compound on to the next, and on to the next. We have to learn from it and move on.”