12/15 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Pistons
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the game tonight:
“We didn’t shoot like we have been. They say they scored, executed, moved it, they could’ve scored more than 113. They missed some open shots in the second half. They looked great. They were screening us, they were active, they were alert, they played great. We couldn’t match them shot for shot because the way we were guarding, that’s what we had to do, and we just couldn’t do it. So hats off to them, it’s not our best game. That’s it.”
RE: On team’s defensive tendencies:
“Generally, when you go through a run like we just went on, and you’re scoring the way you scored, there’s a natural tendency to slip a little defensively. I thought I saw a little bit of that in the last two games, but there were moments where you were back to yourself and looking good. But that also shouldn’t take away from those guys. Those guys beat us tonight. They earned it. They played hard, they played well, they played together. They played great.”
MARCUS SMART
RE: On tonight:
“We played a team that came in and played. You know, they hit a lot of shots and they came out with more energy than we did and they hit us hard in the face and we weren’t ready.”
RE: On their level of disappointment tonight:
“Oh we’re disappointed, but at the same time it’s one game for us. We have been playing well so far, so we can’t let this discourage us too much, too, to start going down on a slope. We can’t let this game compound on to the next, and on to the next. We have to learn from it and move on.”
DWANE CASEY
RE: Keys to making winning plays:
“The simple plays, just making the simple pass is the key. The game gives you simple plays and for whatever reason we kind of get discombobulated. I thought Jose (Calderon) lost his mind there a little bit but with that said, he is the one responsible for organizing us and getting us that lead and just running the show. We had some unfortunate turnovers, and those things go with building those habits. In the game, habits are things we talk about all the time and we got to get better at it and I got to do a better job at coaching, teaching and putting our guys in those situations even more.”
RE: On team’s demeanor in ending the losing streak:
“It was great, I mean you feel for guys but we haven't done anything. We got some momentum now, and we still have a tough team coming in Monday night and it doesn't get any easier. So we go to enjoy it, I told the guys enjoy it until midnight and think about some of the things we can do better. It's a journey, it's a marathon so you can't get too high when you win. You know we felt good and got the monkey off our back, but you can't get too low when you go through a tough stretch either because it's a marathon.”
BLAKE GRIFFIN
RE: On if there’s a sense of relief after two tough weeks:
“I mean it’s hard. It’s good to get a win. We’ll take it how we can get it. But guys stepped up and guys played really, really well tonight. I thought we earned that one.”
RE: On getting Reggie Bullock back with Luke Kennard and their impact:
“It just opened up the floor so much. You have to respect those guys from anywhere. They’re both capable of putting it the floor, getting into a hole and making plays. So it just gets us two more weapons that people have to be aware of.”
ANDRE DRUMMOND
RE: On the win tonight against the hottest team in the league:
“It’s a good win, coming off that six-game slide. So, it’s good to get a win. We’ve got to look past this one and move forward. We’ve got a game on Monday that we’ve got to get prepared for…We played great defensively, made them uncomfortable. They only made nine threes tonight, and they usually make fifteen when they win games. We had a good game.”
RE: On how difficult it is to get taken out of the game early and still have the impact he had:
“Yeah, it’s frustrating to come out early. Especially through the early fouls that I could have got away from, but it happens. I think I did a good job of coming back in with the same energy and the same intensity and again came out with a good win.”