12/14 Arbella Quote Worthy: Hawks vs. Celtics
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Starting line-up rolling again:
“Both halves. Both halves they were really good. We were trying to limit (Aron) Baynes’ minutes and I was not all that excited that we had to put him back in the first half, but we went through that kind of nasty stretch in the second quarter. But then I thought, other than that we played pretty well all night. But both halves – both starts of the halves were great.”
RE: Why Gordon Hayward left with a trainer:
“Cut his tongue. And so he was cleared to be able to be put in again after that, but we just decided not to.”
RE: What happened during second quarter stretch:
“Well I thought our offense – I didn’t think we were great offensively, and then that led to some points on the other end for them. We didn’t do a great job in the first half generally of protecting the rim. You know, there were times where we were there but a lot of times we weren’t. And I’m not talking about our bigs in that regard; I’m talking about everybody. The fifth defender, the fourth defender, the guys that are supposed to be pulled over. We’ve just got to continue to enhance that from a structural standpoint. We were better in the second half. Much better. And, you know, we’ve had our moments this year where we’ve done it. Our offense has picked up, obviously in the last three weeks or so; we’ve just got to make sure our defense stays at the level it needs to.”
RE: Ball movement and more consistent offense:
“You’re always going to run into stretches of the season where it doesn’t feel as good, or you may not – but we’re certainly capable and I think we’re certainly – we feel a lot more comfortable where our spots are. They’re – you know you can tell they – they’ve got a good feel for playing together. And yet, there are still some groups that I think could play even better. So that’s encouraging. The ball won’t always go in at the clip it did tonight, but you just – you just kind of move it, and do the right thing, and usually that pays off.”
GORDON HAYWARD
RE: Getting right back to where he left off:
“It was a good game back for me. I thought we did a really good job at the start of both halves, getting out two good leads. We let them get back into it which wasn’t great but we ended the half on a good run too, so it was a good game for us.”
RE: Being winded coming off:
“I was definitely winded. It was a little hard to breathe out there but it’s good to be able to get up and down and I think that kind of helps you get over the sickness.”
RE: Starters getting some rest:
“It’s really good for us and hopefully we can get there, get some good sleep tonight, it’ll be a tough one tomorrow.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: Winning eight straight, what’s working:
“We’re just pushing the pace. We’re just trying to get some easy opportunities where we’re fighting the defense and just playing to our strengths.”
RE: ‘Force’ being their identity for this run:
“I think our identity is on the defensive end. I think that we have the ability to switch kind of one through five at times and we try to keep the teams out of the paint and make them take tough shots down the stretch. We extended our defense up at the top of the key so teams are running their offense 15, 14 on the clock so we just try to pressure them and then use that to our advantage and create opportunities on the offense.”
RE: How much the floor has opened up during the winning streak:
“I think it’s opened up even more, just because of being aware of what other teams are trying to do to limit my opportunities at the basket, at the three-point line, so if they’re dabbling me or flat showing or they’re very aggressive on their pick and rolls or sending me to their help them, then I’m more than willing to kick that basketball across the floor to my teammates and let them make plays as well.”
LLOYD PIERCE
RE: On the game:
“Man, if I can find a way to get our guys to play like they do in the second quarter. For some reason when we get hit we come out and respond; e did it in the fourth quarter in Dallas, we did it in the second quarter here. Our first quarters, and I told the guys we’ve been poor all year in just the first six minutes. We put ourselves in holes and we try to crawl our way out. If we can duplicate when we get hit, and that’s kind of the lesson. Our guys have been resilient, but I’d rather them just be brilliant right from the start and come out with a different approach. It’s something new to work on.”
RE: Turnovers a function of being behind:
“I don’t think so. I’m not going to use it as an excuse. I think we’ve had turnover issues all year, a lot of that’s spacing, a lot of it’s making late reads. It’s their defense and their defense is really good, there’s a reason they’ve been number one for the past couple of years. They really crowd the paint, they’ve got versatile defenders, athletic defenders, and they do a good job of staying five guys on a string. I give credit to their defense, especially tonight, but we have our own turnover issues so tonight is a compliment of their defense and we have to figure out how to not turn the basketball over. On the flip side I thought we did turn them over a lot, which we’ve done.”
JOHN COLLINS
RE: Thoughts on tonight:
“Although it’s tough to get a victory against a great team, we have got to do a better job of not putting ourselves in a hole to start the third and the first quarter. You give a team like that opportunities like that they are going to take them.”
RE: Scored 45 in Atlanta and tonight scored 42 in first quarter:
“Yeah, they got a lot of guys on that squad that can get buckets, are well coached, they got depth so facing a team like that is definitely going to be an uphill battle for us. We definitely got to do a better job of not digging ourselves a hole early in the game, especially letting them get out to an early lead.”
VINCE CARTER
RE: Not a farewell tour, but getting reception on the road what does that mean to you?
“I’m grateful because I know on the other side there is a lot of boos playing here, obviously Toronto and Jersey. I don’t expect it obviously, but until you hear it it’s a pretty cool moment. Very appreciative.”
RE: Why are first and third quarters a struggle for you?
“We just have to concentrate a little more. We are a team that has a lot of guys getting opportunities, real big minutes, playing against seasoned teams and we have to continue to understand our importance of starting off early, particularly when you’re on the road it’s important for us to come out and hit first. You have a little leeway sometimes when you’re playing at home where the crowd can get you into it and give you the motivation to come back. Our mentality is that we are a young team, we’re learning how to play, we have to utilize our energy from the jump, and it’s a process that’s painful but we’ve talked about it a lot and hopefully we get there.”