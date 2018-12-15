12/14 Arbella Quote Worthy: Hawks vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 129-108 victory over Atlanta.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Starting line-up rolling again: “Both halves. Both halves they were really good. We were trying to limit (Aron) Baynes’ minutes and I was not all that excited that we had to put him back in the first half, but we went through that kind of nasty stretch in the second quarter. But then I thought, other than that we played pretty well all night. But both halves – both starts of the halves were great.” RE: Why Gordon Hayward left with a trainer: “Cut his tongue. And so he was cleared to be able to be put in again after that, but we just decided not to.” RE: What happened during second quarter stretch: “Well I thought our offense – I didn’t think we were great offensively, and then that led to some points on the other end for them. We didn’t do a great job in the first half generally of protecting the rim. You know, there were times where we were there but a lot of times we weren’t. And I’m not talking about our bigs in that regard; I’m talking about everybody. The fifth defender, the fourth defender, the guys that are supposed to be pulled over. We’ve just got to continue to enhance that from a structural standpoint. We were better in the second half. Much better. And, you know, we’ve had our moments this year where we’ve done it. Our offense has picked up, obviously in the last three weeks or so; we’ve just got to make sure our defense stays at the level it needs to.” RE: Ball movement and more consistent offense: “You’re always going to run into stretches of the season where it doesn’t feel as good, or you may not – but we’re certainly capable and I think we’re certainly – we feel a lot more comfortable where our spots are. They’re – you know you can tell they – they’ve got a good feel for playing together. And yet, there are still some groups that I think could play even better. So that’s encouraging. The ball won’t always go in at the clip it did tonight, but you just – you just kind of move it, and do the right thing, and usually that pays off.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: Getting right back to where he left off: “It was a good game back for me. I thought we did a really good job at the start of both halves, getting out two good leads. We let them get back into it which wasn’t great but we ended the half on a good run too, so it was a good game for us.” RE: Being winded coming off: “I was definitely winded. It was a little hard to breathe out there but it’s good to be able to get up and down and I think that kind of helps you get over the sickness.” RE: Starters getting some rest: “It’s really good for us and hopefully we can get there, get some good sleep tonight, it’ll be a tough one tomorrow.” KYRIE IRVING RE: Winning eight straight, what’s working: “We’re just pushing the pace. We’re just trying to get some easy opportunities where we’re fighting the defense and just playing to our strengths.” RE: ‘Force’ being their identity for this run: “I think our identity is on the defensive end. I think that we have the ability to switch kind of one through five at times and we try to keep the teams out of the paint and make them take tough shots down the stretch. We extended our defense up at the top of the key so teams are running their offense 15, 14 on the clock so we just try to pressure them and then use that to our advantage and create opportunities on the offense.” RE: How much the floor has opened up during the winning streak: “I think it’s opened up even more, just because of being aware of what other teams are trying to do to limit my opportunities at the basket, at the three-point line, so if they’re dabbling me or flat showing or they’re very aggressive on their pick and rolls or sending me to their help them, then I’m more than willing to kick that basketball across the floor to my teammates and let them make plays as well.”