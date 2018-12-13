12/12 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Wizards

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 130-125 victory over Washington.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the Celtics’ final plays of the game:: “Yeah, I mean, those last two shots were amazing. The one in front of our bench was a joke. How tough that was and made it look easy. Kyrie [Irving], and then the two [Marcus] Smart rebounds. But this team is hard to put away. They just lower their heads, go downhill. We were super small at the end and that hurt us in defense, I thought. But the guys just kind of found a way. That's a positive.” RE: On playing with players out: “We said this the other night after the New Orleans game. The one thing that this group has kind of been, a hallmark of this group has been, whoever is available plays and is counted on to do what they are supposed to do. Not everybody had their best night but everybody did their jobs, kept adding value when they checked in and played whatever role they were asked and gave us a chance to win. Kyrie's big, huge shots at the end put us over the top.” RE: On Marcus Smart: “Well, today we played him at the five. So Smart now has officially done it all because he's played every position for us but he's never played the five and I think today, at the end of the game, Markieff [Morris] was guarding him and he was the one setting a lot of the screens. He is kind of the guy that does a lot for us and those two rebounds in overtime were huge I thought.” RE: On the Celtics fans at Capital One Arena tonight: “Well, I mean, first of all, this is always a great place to play. The playoff games here were incredible. When you're with the Celtics, that's one of the things you pinch yourself about being with the Celtics, is Celtics fans travel. When we played in Milan, Madrid, they were there. When we played in Mexico City, they were there. So obviously in all 30 gyms in the United States, 29 and then Toronto, you'll see at the very least some green, usually a lot of green.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On how he felt about making the final two three-pointers for Boston in overtime: “I felt like I missed some easy ones throughout the game. Just some very makeable shots from the three-point line. Then down the stretch it was just winning time. John (Wall) played great defense. Contested very well at the top of my jumper. Even when I let it go, I made sure I had enough air underneath it so it had some chance, if it missed, it could get a rebound for one of my teammates. But I just tried to get my elbow pointed to the rim on both shots and just feel good about it.” RE: On how he felt the team played in tonight’s win: “Obviously offensively we weren’t playing with the same pace that we want and defensively John (Wall) got going downhill a few times and he just really kept it close. A few mental mistakes here and there that we can correct, but our effort was there. It just wasn’t in the right places all the time. There are some things to correct but we will take the win.” RE: On how he felt about playing in a very close fourth quarter that lead to overtime: “It’s fun basketball. Understanding there are some great players on the floor, that are capable of making some great plays. You never know what could happen down the stretch. Brad (Beal) misses a free throw and gets a layup in. You never know the flow of the game and what happens. So you just try to stay prepared. I thought I got a good look going into OT, to end the game, but it just didn’t go my way. So we just had to battle for five more minutes and will it out.” RE: On his decision to take the last deep three-pointer to win the game: “I was just trying to win the game. Honestly, trying to get enough separation. Three points are pretty much a dagger so I just tried to get my feet set and elbow pointed to the rim. It was a little deep out, but a very makeable shot.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: On not moving the ball well to start the game but making enough plays to get it done in the end: “Yes it happens. Guys were trying to get in the game, trying to get a rhythm, it happens, as long as we can correct it and get the [win], that is what matters the most.” RE: On how they found their rhythm in the third quarter: “We came back in the locker room looking for stats. We saw what we were doing. We just tried to move the ball. We knew that they would kind of give up on plays if we move the ball side to side, so just move the ball a lot.” RE: On having Kyrie Irving back and the impact that he had: “It is good to have him out there, a guy that can settle the game down for us, hit big shots, and get to the line and things like that. He is the leader of this team and he played well.” RE: On the Wizards playing passionately: “We always get a good game from them. I think they are better than what their record shows. Some things that they could tweak, get better. The team started off slow, but I think down the stretch they are going to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.”