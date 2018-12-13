12/12 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Wizards
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the Celtics’ final plays of the game::
“Yeah, I mean, those last two shots were amazing. The one in front of our bench was a joke. How tough that was and made it look easy. Kyrie [Irving], and then the two [Marcus] Smart rebounds. But this team is hard to put away. They just lower their heads, go downhill. We were super small at the end and that hurt us in defense, I thought. But the guys just kind of found a way. That's a positive.”
RE: On playing with players out:
“We said this the other night after the New Orleans game. The one thing that this group has kind of been, a hallmark of this group has been, whoever is available plays and is counted on to do what they are supposed to do. Not everybody had their best night but everybody did their jobs, kept adding value when they checked in and played whatever role they were asked and gave us a chance to win. Kyrie's big, huge shots at the end put us over the top.”
RE: On Marcus Smart:
“Well, today we played him at the five. So Smart now has officially done it all because he's played every position for us but he's never played the five and I think today, at the end of the game, Markieff [Morris] was guarding him and he was the one setting a lot of the screens. He is kind of the guy that does a lot for us and those two rebounds in overtime were huge I thought.”
RE: On the Celtics fans at Capital One Arena tonight:
“Well, I mean, first of all, this is always a great place to play. The playoff games here were incredible. When you're with the Celtics, that's one of the things you pinch yourself about being with the Celtics, is Celtics fans travel. When we played in Milan, Madrid, they were there. When we played in Mexico City, they were there. So obviously in all 30 gyms in the United States, 29 and then Toronto, you'll see at the very least some green, usually a lot of green.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On how he felt about making the final two three-pointers for Boston in overtime:
“I felt like I missed some easy ones throughout the game. Just some very makeable shots from the three-point line. Then down the stretch it was just winning time. John (Wall) played great defense. Contested very well at the top of my jumper. Even when I let it go, I made sure I had enough air underneath it so it had some chance, if it missed, it could get a rebound for one of my teammates. But I just tried to get my elbow pointed to the rim on both shots and just feel good about it.”
RE: On how he felt the team played in tonight’s win:
“Obviously offensively we weren’t playing with the same pace that we want and defensively John (Wall) got going downhill a few times and he just really kept it close. A few mental mistakes here and there that we can correct, but our effort was there. It just wasn’t in the right places all the time. There are some things to correct but we will take the win.”
RE: On how he felt about playing in a very close fourth quarter that lead to overtime:
“It’s fun basketball. Understanding there are some great players on the floor, that are capable of making some great plays. You never know what could happen down the stretch. Brad (Beal) misses a free throw and gets a layup in. You never know the flow of the game and what happens. So you just try to stay prepared. I thought I got a good look going into OT, to end the game, but it just didn’t go my way. So we just had to battle for five more minutes and will it out.”
RE: On his decision to take the last deep three-pointer to win the game:
“I was just trying to win the game. Honestly, trying to get enough separation. Three points are pretty much a dagger so I just tried to get my feet set and elbow pointed to the rim. It was a little deep out, but a very makeable shot.”
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: On not moving the ball well to start the game but making enough plays to get it done in the end:
“Yes it happens. Guys were trying to get in the game, trying to get a rhythm, it happens, as long as we can correct it and get the [win], that is what matters the most.”
RE: On how they found their rhythm in the third quarter:
“We came back in the locker room looking for stats. We saw what we were doing. We just tried to move the ball. We knew that they would kind of give up on plays if we move the ball side to side, so just move the ball a lot.”
RE: On having Kyrie Irving back and the impact that he had:
“It is good to have him out there, a guy that can settle the game down for us, hit big shots, and get to the line and things like that. He is the leader of this team and he played well.”
RE: On the Wizards playing passionately:
“We always get a good game from them. I think they are better than what their record shows. Some things that they could tweak, get better. The team started off slow, but I think down the stretch they are going to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.”
SCOTT BROOKS
RE: On the game:
“We were frustrated. I thought we played hard, hard enough to win, but sometimes those things happen. You got to play through everything and we did our best and we came up a bucket or two short.”
RE: On the interior defense:
“That's been a long-time problem for us, offensive rebounds. Marcus Smart always seemed to be around. Fourteen of them, a couple of them late of in the game, I think in overtime. We haven't fixed that. We thought we did earlier in the year but we still have to do a better job. We made them miss but they got those rebounds. Some of the turnovers were costly as well.”
RE: On the positive takeaways:
“There were a lot of positives in the last two games where we played against two of the best teams in the east and it came down to the wire. There are a lot of good things that we did tonight. We struggled in that third quarter for whatever reason, we definitely got to watch that. Things didn't go our way but we fought. We made two incredible shots. We're going to take some positives out of this and we competed against one of the best teams and we just have to keep chipping away. Things will eventually turn our way.”
RE: On Kelly Oubre Jr.:
“Kelly's been on a nice little rhythm shooting the ball. It's good to see him make some threes at home because he hasn't made them this year and hopefully this game can catapult him to making some threes because we need him to make those shots. Like I said, it was a great game. We're talking about one of the best teams, and we're competing, and we're right there to take away. We're going to look back at those shots, and the first one he made was just incredible.”
BRADLEY BEAL
RE: On what makes the rivalry against the Celtics so intense:
“It’s always intense – [the Celtics are] a championship kind of team. They compete their tails off and are one of the best in the [Eastern Conference], if not the best right now. It’s always a battle when we play them. We get up for the game, they get up just as well, and it always goes down to the wire. Overtime is always somehow a must. I think that’s the fun of this ‘rivalry.’”
RE: On the turnovers in the third quarter:
“[There were] too many careless, lackadaisical [turnovers]. We have to be more aggressive and make sure we get a shot up every time.”
RE: On his thoughts before taking the free throw shots that led into overtime:
“I was thinking ‘why did they foul?’ I asked Marcus [Smart], ‘Why’d you foul me?’ Because if I make two free throws we’re only down one. If we foul, we’re still only going to be down by three. But I saw throughout the game they weren’t really crashing from the top of the key. So when I missed [the ball] just fell back to me and I laid it up.”
JOHN WALL
RE: On the injury he suffered in overtime:
“I shot a lay-up, a guy contested it, stepped right on my foot – that was really what happened…[It feels] sore.”
RE: On the Celtics’ playmaking:
“[The Celtics] fought hard. There weren’t too many fouls in the third quarter. Those guys made plays. Even in the fourth quarter, they made a lot of hustle plays. Marcus Smart and those guys getting rebounds kept those guys in the game and made a lot of big plays for them.
RE: On Washington’s overall performance:
“I think we played great defense. Those guys made some tough shots. In the third quarter, we got a little stagnant offensively, but that kind of happens when Brad [Beal] gets in foul trouble and gets out of the game – we couldn’t really get in rhythm, but other guys stepped up and played as well as they could. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game – those guys just made bigger shots at the end than we did.”
RE: On the status of his heel injury:
“The heel is great – other than the Cleveland game, when it flared up pretty bad. In the last two days, just getting a lot of workouts in and treatment in just trying to calm it down. Between today and the Cleveland game, it was night and day. I was moving. It felt a lot better so give a lot of credit to the training staff.”