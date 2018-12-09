12/8 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Bulls

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 133-77 victory over Chicago.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the game: “I thought our guys were really locked in. We played really hard all the way through and probably played them on the right night coming off of a long, hard win yesterday, where they clearly had to expend a lot of energy. And it’s just one of those nights that we needed to come out and play that way. I thought our guys stayed consistent through all 48 [minutes].” RE: On how the Celtics kept playing hard after a strong start to the game: “I thought the end of the first half was the most important time of the game. Obviously, anything can happen early in the game, but when they cut it to 12 or 14, then we scored the last eight points or 10 points of the first half to go up by 21, and that was probably the biggest part of the game. Our guys were good tonight. Now we have to move on.” RE: On Daniel Theis being ready when his number was called: These guys are all like that. One of the things we’ve been good with is when other guys have to step up the last couple of years, they always do. Whether it’s Semi [Ojeleye] or [Daniel Theis] or anybody else on the bench, they’re ready. He’s [Theis] been great when he’s been healthy, so it’s good to see him kind of get back into the rhythm of things since that Detroit game when he got hurt.” RE: On Guerschon Yabusele’s injury status: “Bad sprain is what I was told. No break, so that’s good, but he’ll probably be out a while. I didn’t have any choice but to put [Daniel Theis] in. I didn’t have anybody left, center-wise.” RE: On how the Celtics offense has been playing: “The offense has gotten better over the last couple weeks. You kind of see a turning point there when we went to Atlanta, and I just thought we looked different with our pace, our tempo. Our pace in the half-court, just everything was a little better, and we just have to keep building on it. We’re going to have a night where we don’t shoot it at all, and our defense is going to have to win the game for us, but we’re playing, we’re sharing, we’re not turning it over, and that’s usually a good thing.” RE: On Al Horford’s status: “Al just was sore when he went out to shoot [pre-game], so that was just a decision not to play. It sounds like he’s very much day-to-day.” RE: On the luxury of having Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown coming off the bench: “And Terry [Rozier]. It’s something we’ve had to figure out, what was going to work best? If all things being equal, as we went back to our lineup at the start of the year, we’d be a little bit better, because we’re more comfortable with each other, we’d know a little bit more about how guys coexist. But clearly it’s been a good couple of groups, so we’ll see what happens from here.” RE: On what the Celtics’ largest margin of victory all-time tonight means to him: “It doesn’t really matter. I think some of that stuff is overrated. I’d rather the game just end if it’s going to end, right? It is what it is. You either win by one or you lose.” DANIEL THEIS RE: On starting tonight’s game: “I was real excited. I’m just trying to help the team however I can. On the defensive end, I just try to bring energy, especially when we know we’re short-handed on bigs. I knew, and also ‘Guersch’ [Guerschon Yabusele] knew, we were going to get some playing time and just try to play our way.” RE: On how he feels after tonight’s win: “I’m good, a little tired. It’s been a while since I’ve played that long, but I feel great.” RE: On the Celtics’ ball movement and offense: “I think the last five games we’ve been moving the ball really well. We have so many guys out there that can shoot, drive, we find the next pass. We get out there and run, especially when Kyrie [Irving] gets so much attention from the defense, he shares the ball. I think we’ve started making shots much better than at the beginning of the season.” RE: On how good ball movement affects the Celtics’ game: “I would say it almost makes it impossible to guard us because everybody on the court, no matter who it is, can drive, shoot, pass the ball. It’s really hard to guard us for 48 minutes if we play that way.”