11/30 Arbella Quote Worthy: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 128-95 victory over Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Finding a rhythm during the second quarter: “We were scoring all night. You know, they – they had some and-ones, they made some good physical drives, made some really tough shots, and this is a hard league to win in. It’s a harder league to separate yourself in a game in. And I thought our guys did a good job tonight. They stayed the course, they played together, a lot of guys did a lot of good things and kind of built off of what we’ve talked about, worked on. We’ve been a little bit better since Thanksgiving Day and tomorrow will be a – kind of a good test for everything because these guys are playing great. So it’ll be fun.” RE: What looks different about Gordon Hayward this week: “I don’t see a lot different. I mean, maybe – maybe a couple of drives that he’s looking to get fouled or get to the line or get to the rim. But he’s – he’s just going to make the right basketball play. And I said before the game, you know, he’s – it’s a work in progress; he’s going to be better at Game 40 than he is 20, 60 than he is at 40. But he makes the right play a lot. He moves the ball. And I think that that’s – benefits a lot of guys and that’ll open up things for him as time goes on. But he did have a really good week of practice, and you can kind of see that, you know, there’s going to be some good days ahead.” RE: More than 50% of Celtics’ shots were in the paint tonight: “I might’ve said it the other day: I think in an ideal world we’d like to get dunks and layups every time. But, you know, other teams are there and try to take them away so it’s tough. But I thought our guys did a good job of attacking off of screens and off of pick-and-rolls and off of rolls. And I think we can still get a lot better with that stuff, but we’re making strides.” RE: Sustained effort over 48 minutes: “Nobody’s going to play perfect, but I think that our approach was good. I think our approach the last few games have been good. Yeah. Just have to keep it going; just have to doing it. Twenty-two games in – just like you can’t – can’t get too low when things aren’t going your way, you win a couple you better just stay the course because you’ve got a tough one tomorrow.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: After practice Kyrie Irving talked with you, what was that conversation like? “Just a talk between us about looking for my shot a little bit more. It’s something that I do need to be a little bit more aggressive I think at times passing a little too much. It is something that I need to be better at moving forward.” RE: How do you balance Brad (Stevens) saying he wants you to be a jack of all trades making plays for others and yourself? “It’s something that I got to be able to do. I think we have a lot of talented scorers on this team so something I think I can bring to the table is facilitating, making the right play, being a good playmaker. At the same time if you’re doing that then the defense can kind of play you into only passing and the reads aren’t there anymore. It’s definitely a balance.” RE: What did you see from tonight’s balanced attack and Kyrie (Irving) getting in his zone? “I thought we were connected on both ends, especially there in the second half, we got some stops and some scores and put those together a little bit and separated ourselves from them. I think tomorrow is going to be a big test for us in that regard, see if we can be consistent on the road for the full 48 minutes. It’s fun playing out there when we are playing like that.” KYRIE IRVING RE: Collin Sexton growing as a rookie: “Just focus on the things you can control. Obviously getting better every single day in the gym, but having that same attitude and mindset. Coming out in the first quarter and shooting as many shots as he did and trying to prove a point against me, I mean I loved it. Obviously some very makeable shots on his end that could’ve gone in easily and I think he would’ve probably been in a different rhythm. You always pay attention to those types of things, but we got on transition and kept control of the game and just tried to make him as comfortable as much as possible. He’s a really good player, I’ve been a fan of his since he was in high school. Obviously I’ve been doing a little studying as well and just waiting for that moment to play against a young guy like that.” RE: Being at point in career where young guys are compared to you: “I mean I’m only 7 years older than him, that’s probably a long time now. But I think the point I’m getting at in my career, I’m very appreciative, but I always like those guys that build their own identities just like I have but just take away some of the great things that other great players have done in order to incorporate it into your game to get better, so every single year you see the great players in our league continue to get better.”