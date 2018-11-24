11/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Hawks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 114-96 victory over Atlanta.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Opening Statement: “I just thought our pace was really good, starters and the bench. In that first quarter, I just thought those guys were moving the ball and finding the right player. Defensively we were really locked in and engaged until the end of the game when we gave up those run-outs.” RE: On the Celtics defense: “We have played really good defense at times this year. I don’t know that you can call it improvement until you have done it for 10 straight games. We have been a good defensive team for most of the year, but we have certainly had some games with some slippage.” RE: On limiting players minutes tonight: “Tomorrow is going to be really hard. The Mavericks are playing great as they have won five out of six. So we didn’t play a lot of our big-minute guys big minutes tonight but it is going to be tough tomorrow.” ARON BAYNES RE: On scoring 45 points in the first quarter: “It was something we needed. Our offense hasn’t been rolling over the last eight games. You know we have had a pretty dry spell, we have gotten good looks but they haven’t been dropping, so to see it go through the hoop a few times tonight to begin the game was a good thing.” RE: On getting back in the win column: “It’s big. We still have a lot of room for improvement but it is better to learn when you are winning than it is to learn when you are losing games. We made a pretty concerted effort to come in here and play the right way…it’s about us trying to put together a full 48 minutes and we still haven’t been able to do that this season.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On building an early lead: “We have had some slow starts lately, so that was a point of emphasis coming into tonight’s game.” RE: On the upcoming road trip: “Everybody has to understand where we are at because we are not where we want to be. For us to get where we are trying to get, we have to change and there is no better time than today.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On building momentum going forward: “We cannot be complacent, we cannot be satisfied…Tomorrow in Dallas we are facing some tough competition and they are going to give us a fight. They play pretty good on their homecourt, so I am looking forward to that challenge.” RE: On Trae Young: “I was telling him after the game that it is difficult to be great in anything but especially at the point guard role where our league is now…I think he does a great job of penetrating as well as utilizing some of his quickness to create opportunities for his teammates.”