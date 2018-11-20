11/19 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Hornets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 117-112 defeat to Charlotte.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On tonight’s game: “I thought the whole game we struggled at times and then we had some really good moments. But in the fourth quarter at times our defense wasn’t very good. And they made us pay. Kemba [Walker] is on such a roll and draws so much attention that even when they shoot and he shoots you’re open to some rebounding disadvantages. And I looked at the stat sheet because I thought we got outrebounded by a ton and we didn’t. But those were very timely. Those were big plays.” RE: On what went wrong: “Well I mean I just think you have to maximize your offensive and defensive possessions at the end of the game. And I think you saw us do a great job of it at the end of the game against Toronto. And not quite as good tonight. But I think I did see some more, what I would refer to as Celtic basketball, than I’ve seen at least over the better." RE: On starting Aron Baynes: “It was more of getting Gordon [Hayward] in the right groups for him. We’re still going to be a work in progress. Obviously nothing is set in stone with that.” RE: On bringing Gordon Hayward off the bench: “Gordon [Hayward] and [Marcus] Morris have had a great chemistry. And I know we’ve got a chance because we’ve got guys in there that are willing to take a back seat if you will. Although it doesn’t change his minutes or his rotations much. But that’s a good sign. You know I think were not done probably tweaking the lineups. And so I do think that you’ll see more than that." RE: On his team’s toughness: “I think I said that we need to get a tougher mentality or we need to get better at building a tougher mentality is what I said. And it was obviously redirected at me 15 different question ways about a lack of toughness. But I think ultimately that we did some good things tonight.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On what the conversation was like Head Coach Brad Stevens asked him to come off the bench: “Pretty simple, just trying to figure out a way that we can be more successful.” RE: On if he can sense a good chemistry between himself and Marcus Morris on the court: “Yeah, we’ve had some good moments out there on the court and I think that we’ve played well together. We’ve found each other and [Marcus Morris] has been playing well the whole year, so he’s a guy to play with.” RE: On if he’s okay with coming off the bench: “I’m okay with whatever I can do to help us win. Right now, I just have to focus on myself and getting myself better and being a better basketball player.” RE: On Kemba Walker scoring 103 points in the last two games: “He’s been unbelievable, especially when you’re whole game plan is to stop him and he is still going off and doing what he does. He’s playing really well for the Hornets. He’s an unbelievable player.” MARCUS SMART RE: On how frustrating it is trying to make it hard for Kemba Walker and still giving up 43 points: “It’s real frustrating. He was hot and we’ve got to do a better job of making someone else beat us. We knew where he was going every play and we allowed him to get there. We’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got to do a better job, like I said, of just making somebody else beat us. In that point when he gets going it’s hard to stop a guy like that.” RE: On having a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter and losing: “We’ve just got to stay focused. We’ve got to finish the game. We had a ten-point lead and we fell apart and we can’t allow those things, especially when you’ve got a guy as hot as he is, especially on his home court. He made us pay for it.” RE: On how to move forward after the loss: “You’ve just got to stay with it. You’ve just got to keep working and do your routines and hopefully everything falls into place.”