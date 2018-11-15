11/14 Arbella Quote Worthy: Bulls vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 111-82 win over Chicago.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Aron Baynes’ almost having a double-double: “I thought he did a lot of good things; maybe if he’s one point shy, maybe one of those tip-ins rolls in for him, but I thought he – he always brings great energy and he always guards. He gives us a consistent presence at the rim, and we’re going to need both him and (Daniel) Theis to be ready to give us that as we continue to navigate the schedule.” RE: Second quarter successes: “Well, we had the first quarter of a team with – that was playing with some tension, off of a west-coast road trip. And, and so I felt like once we kind of settled down, saw the ball go in a few times, you know. Jabari Parker hit some tough shots in that first quarter, but for the most part our defense was pretty solid and pretty good. It kind of kept us at bay. And then once we hit a couple, I thought we felt a lot better about ourselves. To be expected when you come off of a road trip where it didn’t go your way, and it’s a long trip in general.” RE: Jaylen Brown’s strong finishes at the rim: “I think the biggest thing is, for our whole team: Jaylen can get to the rim at any time. And I think the biggest thing is just continuing to not only finish with strength but also just continuing to make the right reads. And I think he’s improved in that. And our whole team can still get a lot better at that. I thought not Jaylen, but we had multiple other guys that missed quite a bit at the rim, and we need to be able to convert those as we move forward here. But it is good that at least we’re getting there a little bit more. That’s positive.” RE: Gordon Hayward’s strong second half – maybe his best stretch of the season: “I just think you just have to become more – I think that he would probably tell you that he wasn’t happy with it, just because he had a few looks that didn’t go down. But he makes a lot of the right passes. I thought when he was matched up with Parker today he was very good. And I thought that, you know, you can play through him or he can space for you. And so, we just need him to be kind of the jack-of-all-trades that he is and find his – his playing rhythm and transition back into playing at a high level through that. And that’s not easy, but that’s what we need.” RE: Overall offensive execution: “Better. Better than Portland but not as good as we need to be. But I did think that it was much improved, but we’ll find out more on Friday and Saturday.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: How nice was this game tonight, getting things going in the 2nd quarter? “We’ll take it. We got a big week coming up, this weekend two back to back games, two teams that we lost to previously. We got to do what we got to do to get a win.” RE: More connected, playing with more effort…did you feel that more tonight? “Absolutely. I think we did play with more effort. We played with enough effort to win this game, but to beat Toronto and Utah we are going to have to play with more effort because they are going to come with some more energy.” RE: Biggest difference from road trip to tonight? “Our fans. Our fans coming out and supporting us. Whether we had a bad road trip or not, showing their support gave us a little bit of a boost tonight and helped us feel comfortable and confident and we got the win.” RE: Attack mode tonight…was that a conscious effort or what the defense was giving you or both? “Conscious and what the defense was giving me, was a little bit of both. Just trying to be aggressive on both ends despite having a bad game, or despite being in a slump it’s coming out with the right mindset. It’s not my style to point fingers and things like that I got to play better. I just got to come out and play with the right mindset and happily some of the shots fell.” KYRIE IRVING RE: How do you feel about team performance tonight? “Felt good. One of the toughest things to do in this league is come off a road trip good or bad and play well in front of the home fans. It’s a hard thing to do, but I think for us it was a conscious effort to be more aggressive and play the game as it came, not settling for jump shots, or taking the first available shot. I think some of the possessions within rhythm I think guys were taking great shots. I think we got into our offense pretty well, executed, were prepared and I think that we’ve been prepared other games but we have to match that with the attitude and effort to execute on both ends. I think we did a great job on that tonight.” RE: 15 three’s tonight…were looks that much better than on road trip? “I’d probably have to look at more film to give you a more definitive answer. I feel like on the road trip we got some pretty good looks in the first half as well as the second half just some of them didn’t go down. Tonight there were great ones; was swing, swing action or after two drives was down in the shot clock, nine or eight on the clock and there was just a shot that deserved to go in. I felt like we did a great job at that.” RE: Toronto on Friday: “We just have to be up for the challenge. I’m excited for that game; I’m excited for both games, obviously one game at a time. That’s just a competitors dream, it’s the best of the best and obviously early season when we played them in Toronto it wasn’t who we are now or who we’re trying to grow into. I think that it will be a great test for us. They have a lot of great players that we all well know so just up for the challenge.”