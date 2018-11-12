11/11 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Trail Blazers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 100-94 defeat to Portland.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On falling behind in the past three games: “Just thoroughly outplayed, I don’t know what else to say. When we’re desperate and urgent, we’re pretty good…we’ve gotta do a better job, I’ve gotta do a better job of making sure we start off the right way.” RE: On the slow offensive starts the past three games: “We were up 10-2 in Utah, so that was not…everything’s different…we’re just not as, we just don’t hunt great on offense until it’s desperation time, and we’re spending a lot of time in desperation time on this trip, and it’s been a disappointing trip.” RE: On integrating new pieces and finding offensive flow: “You find your flow by making the next right play and playing hard, that’s it. When you’re in the game, you’ve got a job to do on that possession, and if you do it really well over and over again, you have a good team. We’re not there yet, and so that, to me…well-coached teams get there, and we’re not a well-coached team, that’s pretty obvious.” RE: On recovering from this loss and moving forward: “Play hard and play well when your opportunity arises. Play with more purpose early in the games, play with more purpose for 48 minutes…just be better. The one thing that I need to take the time to say is that we got beat by a really good team at their place…and I shouldn’t take away from their play, they deserve credit more so than we deserve blame…but ultimately, we have to play better, and there’s a lot that we can improve upon.” RE: On a possible change in rotation: “Yeah, I think that I’d like to see us find some consistency at some point. We started some games, we started the Denver game off great, [the] Utah game we started off great, Phoenix and tonight were disasters. So I think that it’s not consistent, whatever our issues are, we’ve talked about the offensive struggles in the first six games, the defensive struggles in the last six…we were a little bit better tonight, and we gave ourselves a chance to win the game…to Aminu’s credit, he was 1-5 going into those last two threes, and the one was from about 28 feet, and so you have to tip your cap off to him, but we just can’t keep putting ourselves in this position.” RE: On Jayson Tatum’s career high in points tonight: “[He] made shots in the third quarter. I thought he played better against Utah, and it probably got him feeling good…when you do those things, it’s funny how the game rewards you back.” RE: On the team’s struggles possibly being related to poor shooting: “No, we gotta play better. It has nothing to do with shooting. Coach better, play better.” AL HORFORD RE: On not closing out the game with a win; “We had our chances, we had our opportunities and the Blazers made some key plays and key shots. There was a possession when we couldn’t get a rebound and [Al-Farouq] Aminu hit two big threes and a lot of credit to him for that.” RE: On the Celtics’ record this road trip [1-4]: “We’ve been addressing it. I felt like the first half tonight wasn’t good. The second half was much better. There’s no excuse, we need to play better. I need to play better. We need to get back to the way that we play.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On avoiding getting into slumps: "We can control our attitude and effort. It takes a collective effort, until we all get on the same page with that, then we’re going to have lulls like this.” RE: On getting everyone on the same page: “It will take experience. We needed this [bad road trip]. We’re not as good as we think we are. That’s what it comes down to. I said in the beginning of the season, the excitement is done. It’s real basketball now, so it’s not just about the potential of the team or where we’ll be at the end of the season. It’s about right now and taking care of what’s in front of us.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On the second half of the game: “Brad [Stevens] didn’t have to show us anything at halftime, it was an effort thing. We often put ourselves in those positions where we’re down a lot, then we have to play the right way and faster, and it looks good, but we have to do that the whole game.”