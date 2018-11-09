11/8 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Suns

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 116-109 victory over Phoenix.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On tonight’s game: “Well, to our guy’s credit, after a super uninspired 3 quarters, I thought we were really good late. We stayed together. That’s not fair; a super uninspired 2 quarters. I thought we came out in the third quarter with a lot of effort and a lot of toughness and we actually had some plays not go our way or it could have been 6 or 8 going into the fourth. As it was, we stuck with it and I told Igor we didn’t deserve to win the game but it was a great individual performance by Kyrie certainly and Morris hit another huge shot for us but we have a long way to go.” RE: On shot to tie in regulation: “It was a great pass. I don’t know how close everyone was sitting but the cut was amazing. The cut is what drew two people and then he (Kyrie) just had to make the right read and the right read was to pass it and Morris knocked it in.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: On last shot in regulation: “Coach drew up a great play. He figured they would probably go with him (Kyrie) because he carried us in that fourth quarter and they both went and I was wide open.” RE: On beating Phoenix: “I felt good. I’ve been past what happened in Phoenix. I love Phoenix man, the three days I had out here were great: I got to sit in the sun. They’re moving in the right direction, really good friends with J. Jones. He’s a perfect guy for the fit. I hope they have good things down the road. I’m finished with all that.” RE: On Phoenix at end of game: “You could tell they got tight. Devin Booker played a good game and he did well as he’s been doing but you could tell. They got a little sticky right there.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On tonight’s game: “That’s who we are. The second half team that showed up, not so much worried about the shots going in but finding the right shot, the right player at the right time and just trusting that each of us we’re going to be selfless; just staying with the mindset that we can win the game. That team in the second half, I know who that is. The team in the first half, that’s not a team we want to consistently be on any stage. We just learned a lot about being resilient. I think it was just a choice of attitude and effort going forward from that point, coming out at halftime and obviously a different line up, a different pace of the game.” RE: On his performance: “It just took my teammates, being in the right spots, knowing our matchups, knowing that we were switching things on the fly, being able to communicate. We had to make adjustments. Obviously D. Book: supreme, supreme talent, just making big shots which we can live with but we just have to trust what we’ve got going out there on our communication level on the defensive end and we’ll be fine offensively. We’ll move the basketball and trust the right person will get the ball and just keep swinging like that .”