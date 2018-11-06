11/5 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Nuggets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 115-107 defeat to Denver.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Jamal Murray: “It was a heck of an individual performance. We tried a lot of different guys, a lot of different coverages, we tried to go small and switch, we tried a lot of different things and he pretty much cooked us over and had a heck of a game. We sent two at him most of that time in the fourth but by that time he’s just rolling so much. I thought he got a couple of easy ones that made him feel good, right out of the gate. He had been struggling shooting the three coming into this game, at least versus his level. We left him early and he had that 10-point run in the first half and we were really scoring the ball. From that point on it was really just lights out. Like I said, we tried a lot of different things and none of them worked. He deserves credit, it was one heck of a performance.” RE: On what changed offensively after the first quarter: “Well, I thought we generated good looks a lot of the game and maybe there were spurts in the second quarter where we weren’t as good as that was the same thing in the end of the game. I thought we got a little ISO-heavy at times but we were driving it, making it to the rim, making extra passes. We missed some outside threes, we didn’t shoot it as well from the three but our attack was better. They are a good defensive team and overall I leave here encouraged by our offense and discouraged by one guy who went nuts.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On his aggressive mindset tonight: “I just made shots, it was just timely. I don’t think it was more me coming out aggressive every single game, more or less. I’m trying to get inside the perimeter, more or less, and trying to be not so much three-point dominant. I had their guards on me and I took some, I don’t think they were tough ones, but they were contested pretty heavily and I’m glad they went down tonight. We tried to get the ball swinging a little bit and create opportunities but as a team our shots weren’t falling.” RE: On what the team can learn from this loss: “How hard it is to win on the road. Possessions down the stretch, when it’s a five-point game, seven-point game, even a nine-point game, for us as a team, we have so many plays that we go to and we don’t need to dominate that with three-point shots. An easy two here or getting the clock to stop and having them run another possession could always equate to us getting back in the game. I think down the stretch we shot a few too many threes instead of taking the easy ones.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On frustration being on the wrong end of Jamal Murray’s 48-point night: “It happens. You can’t let a guy get hot, feel comfortable. It’s the NBA, somebody catches fire it’s hard to put that fire out.” RE: On what the team can learn: “We just got to keep doing what it takes to win, like the stuff that gets us our lead, we have to maintain. We can’t start wavering after we get a big lead. We’ve got to keep hitting them in the mouth. We let our foot off the gas. We lose.” RE: On cooling off after hot start: “We stopped moving the ball, started settling, missed some easy ones, missed some open ones too. We still could’ve won this game, we just have to find ways to win when it comes down to end. Rebounds, stops and that mentality that it takes to get the W.”