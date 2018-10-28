Quote Worthy - Pistons vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-89 victory over Detroit.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the second half tonight: “I thought we still had some possessions that need to be better offensively, but defensive commitment and focus was really good except for a small stretch where I didn’t think it was good in transition. We knew we had to play well, those guys were playing really well coming in. We were fortunate to get this win and it will be even harder on Tuesday night.” RE: On if he’s getting the pace he wants: “Our pace is better, which is good. If we’re going to play nine guys this much, or ten guys this much, then we might as well move a little faster. So, the last three games have been a lot better.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On Daniel Theis’ play tonight: “He's very good. I mean last year I think he had a big game here in Detroit too. So I think he really likes playing against Detroit. We are going to need him, especially when he makes those big plays.” RE: On how he felt playing tonight: "I felt good. I'm just trying to catch up with them and just trying to play the game like we are coming together as a unit. The season's early but as soon as we get on the same page, we are going to be really good." RE: On getting the win: “I wasn't tripping, for me it's just coming out playing basketball. It's a blessing, just coming out and being able to see something go down was good for me but for us to continue to win and come out and beat a team that's 4-0, it's even better.” RE: On guarding Blake Griffin: “That's a lot of trust, so I appreciate that from the coaching staff. I think we did a good team job on him tonight. I know he's been averaging big numbers in the last four games and we held him under his average and that was really big and key for us to do, coming to get the win.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On making sure Detroit didn’t have that kind of game: “Yes. They have a two-headed monster with Dre (Drummond) and Blake (Griffin) playing there, so we just wanted to get them out into transition and make them make decisions on the perimeter. Usually, bigs aren’t used to guarding pin downs and screens and rolls, and we wanted to get Gordon in isolation a few times. It felt like we were doing a good job driving to the basket and creating opportunities for us.” RE: On if there was an effort to get Jaylen Brown involved as well: “I think it was just an effort for all of us to take better shots and feel good about shots that we’re taking and have the confidence be echoed amongst all of us. That’s about it. Jaylen’s just made a few more shots than he made in the last few games.”