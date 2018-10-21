Quoteworthy - Celtics vs. Knicks
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Tatum and execution down the stretch:
”Execution was great. They got the slip on the first play, and then on the second one Tatum spun out and hit a layup and then thankfully stayed after it, got it back but, it’s hard to win and as everybody’s talked about this first week, we knew how hard this one was gonna be right when the schedule came out. These guys do a great job with this team, they’ve got great energy and you know, it’s been a challenging week overall, so it’s good to get out of here with one, we can clean up some things.”
RE: Tatum’s rebounding:
”He and Mica have probably had a lot of talks about it from an individual perspective but we’ve just talked as a team that we have to do 5 man rebounding. Especially if we’re gonna be small. All of our wings have to rebound, all of our guards have to rebound. Some of our best rebounders on our team are guards when you think about Terry Rozier and Smart and Tatum and those guys, so I think that’s gonna be very import moving forward.”
RE: What has he developed in that area compared to last season?
“He’s always been a good defensive rebounder we thought, we thought that was a big plus when we drafted him. I remember Danny talking about that, as part of his whole package.”
JAYSON TATUM
RE: Comfort in crunch time:
"A lot more comfortable than I would have been last year, I think it's just... it gets easier with time, as you play more games you get more relaxed."
RE: Rebounding improvement:
"That’s just been a big focus. Sometimes we play small so everybody has to rebound. I’m just trying to be better than I was last year, especially at that."
RE: What have you changed?
"Not leaking out as much, trying to be more aggressive. Baynes and Al do a great job of boxing out the bigger guys so I just come in and grab the ball. I mean it’s just effort, rebounding is all effort."
RE: Finishing the game strong on the second night of a back-to-back:
"I mean this is good for us. Tough game on the road down the stretch this early in the season can only help us in the long haul."
RE: Last year’s playoffs preparing you for clutch moments:
"(It) just gave me opportunities last year in the playoffs, and gave me moments to take big shots, make some and miss some and just learn from last year and carry it over to this season."
MARCUS MORRIS
RE: What happened on the tech?
“I just thought the play before was really soft, I mean there’s been a lot of ticky-tack calls so… I was trying to wait until like at least 15 games to get a tech but it pushed me over the limit so, I apologized to him and just kept going.”
RE: Tatum playing at a high level:
I mean going back to last year I thought he really came into his own. There’s a trend around the league, there’s a lot of young guys that are just showing that they can play at a high level and Tatum’s doing it every night. You know, he’s carving his name into the league. We see it at practice everyday so it’s not really new to us.
RE: Tatum having the ball in his hand in final minute:
I knew he was going to the fadeaway. I mean he does it in practice. We run over the plays where he gets it in his spots and he’s been really really consistent in practice so, I didn’t expect that to be different.
KYRIE IRVING
RE: Tatum’s missed dunk:
"He should have made the dunk. He should have made it, I told him ‘I can’t dunk it for you, I can only pass you the ball’ (laughs). We joke about it but even when he got the ball back, it was like I think 3 people all on one side screaming for the basketball. I was weak side, had my hands up as well like ‘Yo what’s going on?!’ and he just made an unbelievable move, dream shake, tough shot. I mean that guy’s just super talented. To be so young, to be so poised is an awesome trait for him."
RE: Championship aspirations:
"We’ve got 79 more games, 79. So I’m trying to take it one game at a time and enjoy every part of the ups and downs that we’re gonna face and the challenges that we face as we continue to build an identity of who we are and our consistency on both ends of the floor, how much effort we play with. It’s a unique role that I’m in this year, something I haven’t been in in my career as of yet. It’s not so much about scoring, it’s not so much about the numbers or anything like that. It’s about the impact I make on the game and having collectively our group be on the same accord."
RE: Wanting to stay in Boston:
“I think if you were in my position, it would be an easy decision for you as well. Thinking about who we have and the future and what we’re set up for, for me it was, you know where I am in age and how I envision my career going and the lineage of guys who have come before me on the Boston Celtics is something I wanted to be a part of. Obviously my dad and my mom met in Boston so I have a lot of history there as well. Obviously New Jersey has their history there, but Boston, there’s none like it.”