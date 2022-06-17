Key Moment
Key Moment
A 21-nothing run by Golden State wound up ending Boston’s season Thursday night, as the Celtics fell just two wins shy of an NBA championship.
The Warriors scored the final 11 points of the first quarter and then the first 10 of the second quarter to squash all of the momentum Boston had built up to start the contest. Fifteen of those 21 points were scored from beyond the 3-point arc.
Jordan Poole was at the center of the run for Golden State. He missed badly on a 3-pointer but banked it in to end the first quarter’s scoring, then he made two more during the first 1:29 of the second quarter. And his bank wasn’t the only luck the Warriors received.
Draymond Green, surprisingly, was the first Golden State player to make a 3-pointer during the run. That fact is especially surprising because Green had missed his first 12 shots from long range to start the series before connecting on his attempt at the 1:20 mark of the first.
Stephen Curry accounted for the other 3-pointer, while Gary Payton II made a putback layup and Andrew Wiggins made two shots at the rim.
While the Warriors caught fire, Boston went ice cold. The Celtics went nearly five minutes without scoring a point, shooting 0-for-7 from the field while committing two turnovers.
Golden State eventually pulled ahead by as many as 22 points, and to Boston’s credit, it did make a run. It pulled back to within eight points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Warriors made every shot they needed to make in order to control the contest en route to a series-clinching victory.
Key Player
Al Horford emptied the tank Thursday night in an attempt to extend Boston’s season. His attempt came up short, but that doesn’t take anything away from his outstanding effort.
Horford brought the energy, the effort and the passion from the opening tip. He finished the night with 19 points to go along with a game-high 14 rebounds – three of which were grabbed at the offensive end.
The big man’s contributions didn’t end there, either. He also contributed two steals, two assists and a blocked shot while playing 39-plus minutes of action before Boston’s elimination.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown (34 points, three assists) accounted for 40 of Boston's 90 points.
- Stephen Curry scored 34 points and made a game-high six 3-pointers.
- Golden State made 19 of 46 3-pointers, good for 41.3 percent.
- The Warriors scored 21 second-chance points and 20 points off of Boston's turnovers.
- Al Horford logged a monster double-double with 19 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
- Robert Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, a game-high five blocked shots, and two assists.
- Boston's bench was outscored 21-5.
- Jordan Poole led all reserves with 15 points.
- Draymond Green neared a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
- Marcus Smart led the game with nine assists.
Quote of the Night
"The future is bright and we're just getting started."
Ime Udoka on the Celtics
