Key Moment

A 21-nothing run by Golden State wound up ending Boston’s season Thursday night, as the Celtics fell just two wins shy of an NBA championship.

The Warriors scored the final 11 points of the first quarter and then the first 10 of the second quarter to squash all of the momentum Boston had built up to start the contest. Fifteen of those 21 points were scored from beyond the 3-point arc.

Jordan Poole was at the center of the run for Golden State. He missed badly on a 3-pointer but banked it in to end the first quarter’s scoring, then he made two more during the first 1:29 of the second quarter. And his bank wasn’t the only luck the Warriors received.

Draymond Green, surprisingly, was the first Golden State player to make a 3-pointer during the run. That fact is especially surprising because Green had missed his first 12 shots from long range to start the series before connecting on his attempt at the 1:20 mark of the first.

Stephen Curry accounted for the other 3-pointer, while Gary Payton II made a putback layup and Andrew Wiggins made two shots at the rim.

While the Warriors caught fire, Boston went ice cold. The Celtics went nearly five minutes without scoring a point, shooting 0-for-7 from the field while committing two turnovers.

Golden State eventually pulled ahead by as many as 22 points, and to Boston’s credit, it did make a run. It pulled back to within eight points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Warriors made every shot they needed to make in order to control the contest en route to a series-clinching victory.