Key Moment
The Boston Celtics opened up the second half on a 10-0 run to make it a game. Then the Warriors responded with a game-changing, 10-0 run of their own to start the fourth quarter while pulling ahead 85-74 and taking total control of the contest.
Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined to score Golden State’s 10 straight points as the Warriors shot 3-for-6 from the field. Wiggins opened up the run with a driving layup, Poole contributed a jumper and three free throws, and Thompson made a 3-pointer to account for the 10 points.
As Golden State went on its run, Boston unraveled in a myriad of ways. The C’s missed four straight shots and committed two turnovers during the stretch, which lasted three-plus minutes. Additionally, Marcus Smart picked up a technical foul during the run for arguing a non-call, and while that was only one whistle during a 48-minute game, it sure felt like more than one when it came to Boston’s body language the rest of the night.
The Celtics continued to struggle the rest of the night as Golden State pulled ahead by as many as 16 before closing out a breezy, 104-94 victory.
Key Player
There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it: Andrew Wiggins won Game 5 for the Golden State Warriors.
On a night when Stephen Curry struggled from start to finish, Wiggins did the very opposite. The versatile wing dominated in all aspects of the game, finishing with a team-high 26 points, a game-high 13 rebounds, and a boatload of effective defense that led to two steals and one blocked shot.
Wiggins shot 12-for-23 from the field which included an impressive 12-for-17 effort from inside the 3-point arc. At least a handful of those makes came from the midrange.
He did all of that while also playing a critical role in Golden State’s ability to limit the Celtics to just 41.1 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from long distance on the night.
Box Score Nuggets
- Golden State made 10 more shots (41) than Boston (31).
- The teams combined to shoot just 20-for-72 (27.8 percent) from long distance.
- Boston missed 10 free throws, shooting just 21-for-31 from the stripe.
- Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 27 points and logged a double-double with a team-best 10 rebounds.
- Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 26 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
- The Celtics committed as many turnovers (18) as they dished out assists (18).
- Marcus Smart scored 20 points on only 15 shots.
- Boston grabbed only two steals, while Golden State grabbed nine.
- Robert Williams was the only Celtics rotational player who finished with a positive plus/minus rating, at plus-11.
- Every Warriors player who logged more than five minutes of action finished with a positive plus/minus rating.
- Klay Thompson accounted for all five 3-point makes by Golden State's starting lineup.
- Gary Payton II (15 points) and Jordan Poole (14 points) each individually outscored Boston's entire bench (10 total points).
Quote of the Night
"Our backs are against the wall, and we have to see what we’re made of. The challenge starts back home on Thursday."
Al Horford on the task Boston faces being down 3-2
