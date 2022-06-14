Key Moment

The Boston Celtics opened up the second half on a 10-0 run to make it a game. Then the Warriors responded with a game-changing, 10-0 run of their own to start the fourth quarter while pulling ahead 85-74 and taking total control of the contest.

Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combined to score Golden State’s 10 straight points as the Warriors shot 3-for-6 from the field. Wiggins opened up the run with a driving layup, Poole contributed a jumper and three free throws, and Thompson made a 3-pointer to account for the 10 points.

As Golden State went on its run, Boston unraveled in a myriad of ways. The C’s missed four straight shots and committed two turnovers during the stretch, which lasted three-plus minutes. Additionally, Marcus Smart picked up a technical foul during the run for arguing a non-call, and while that was only one whistle during a 48-minute game, it sure felt like more than one when it came to Boston’s body language the rest of the night.

The Celtics continued to struggle the rest of the night as Golden State pulled ahead by as many as 16 before closing out a breezy, 104-94 victory.