Key Moment

The Boston Celtics led 94-90 with 5:18 remaining in Game 4. Then everything went downhill from there.

Golden State scored the game’s next 10 points and 17 of the final 20 overall to even up the Finals up at 2-2 as the series shifts back to California.

Golden State’s Splash Brothers were the keys to the 10-0 run, as Klay Thompson made a triple at the 4:26 mark and Stephen Curry canned one to cap the spurt at the 1:42 mark. That 3-pointer by Curry was his seventh of the game, and it put a dagger into Boston’s heart.

The stagnant nature of Boston’s offense during Golden State’s 10-0 run led to the C’s settling for 3-pointers, and missing them. In fact, they attempted only 3-pointers – five of them – over those three-plus minutes of action.

Boston finished the game having shot 1-for-9 from the field while scoring only three points over the final 5:17 before falling 107-97.