Key Moment
The Boston Celtics led 94-90 with 5:18 remaining in Game 4. Then everything went downhill from there.
Golden State scored the game’s next 10 points and 17 of the final 20 overall to even up the Finals up at 2-2 as the series shifts back to California.
Golden State’s Splash Brothers were the keys to the 10-0 run, as Klay Thompson made a triple at the 4:26 mark and Stephen Curry canned one to cap the spurt at the 1:42 mark. That 3-pointer by Curry was his seventh of the game, and it put a dagger into Boston’s heart.
The stagnant nature of Boston’s offense during Golden State’s 10-0 run led to the C’s settling for 3-pointers, and missing them. In fact, they attempted only 3-pointers – five of them – over those three-plus minutes of action.
Boston finished the game having shot 1-for-9 from the field while scoring only three points over the final 5:17 before falling 107-97.
Key Player
Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all-time, and one whom the Boston Celtics just could not stop Friday night.
Curry scored a game-high 43 points on only 26 shots during Game 4. The contest’s next-highest scorer was Jayson Tatum, who tallied only 23 points for Boston. Curry made seven of his 14 shots from long distance, 14 of his 26 shots overall, and eight of his nine free throws.
In atypical fashion, Curry was also a menace in another category: rebounding. He hauled in 10 boards on the night to notch just his third double-double of the postseason in 20 games. He rounded out his box score with four assists.
Box Score Nuggets
- Five players grabbed at least 10 rebounds during the contest, led by 16 from Andrew Wiggins.
- Golden State scored 19 second-chance points off of 16 offensive rebounds.
- Stephen Curry led the game with 43 points and seven 3-pointers to go along with 10 rebounds.
- Jayson Tatum led Boston with 23 points. He also tallied 11 rebounds and a team-best six assists.
- Robert Williams led the Celtics with 12 rebounds.
- Jaylen Brown, who scored 21 points on 47.4 percent shooting, was the only Celtics player who shot better than 40 percent from the field while attempting more than two shots.
- Derrick White led all reserves with 16 points off the bench.
- Boston shot 46.2 percent from the field during the first half, and only 34.8 percent from the field during the second half.
- Kevon Looney led the game in plus/minus rating at plus-21.
- Jordan Poole scored 14 off the bench for Golden State.
- Two of Golden State's starters, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr., scored two points apiece.
Quote of the Night
"We trust you, we believe in you. This is what you're made for."
Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum's scoring issues inside the paint
