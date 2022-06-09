Key Moment

What an epic response.

Boston had so many chances to give away Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night at TD Garden. It just refused to do so.

An 18-point, first-half deficit disappeared during the third quarter and turned into an 83-82 deficit following a Stephen Curry 3-pointer with 3:45 remaining in the period. All the Celtics did was respond by outscoring Golden State 34-17 the rest of the night.

The first step of Boston’s response arrived immediately following Curry’s 3-pointer. Ironically, it was taken via another 3-pointer – this time by Marcus Smart.

Jayson Tatum perfectly read a pick-and-roll with Robert Williams and hit a wide-open Smart on the left wing with 3:14 left on the clock. Without hesitation, Smart rose up and fired away a 3-pointer that splashed through the net to push Boston back on top.

That might have been the most important basket of the game, as it accounted for the final lead change of the contest. Jayson Tatum followed up Smart’s triple up with two free throws to bump Boston’s lead back up to 87-83.

Beginning with Smart’s 3-pointer, the C’s finished the quarter on an 11-6 run to carry a four-point lead into the fourth. They then limited Golden State to just 11 points during the final period to complete their 34-17 run to seal a 2-1 series lead.