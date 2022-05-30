Key Moment

Jimmy Butler made a guarantee Friday night that the Boston Celtics simply would not allow to come true.

Butler, after he and the Heat won Game 6 in Boston, stated postgame, “We’re going to win the next one too.”

Well, not exactly. In fact, the Heat never led for a single second of Game 7 as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals with a 100-96 victory.

The Celtics jumped out to 6-0 lead out of the gates and maintained an advantage for the remainder of the contest. Their lead at one point swelled to as many as 17 points, and it hovered around double-digits for the majority of the contest.

Boston’s most important run of the game, outside of that opening spurt that set the tone for the night, was an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter that gave the team some breathing room. Miami had clawed back to within three points on a Jimmy Butler running layup, but the Celtics responded like champions do. They scored eight straight, which included points from four different members of the team.

Jayson Tatum ignited the run with two free throws, then he found Grant Williams for a layup shortly thereafter. Al Horford then joined the party by dropping in a layup off of a dish from Marcus Smart, before Smart closed out the run with a driving floater of his own.

That’s eight straight, game-changing points from Boston, all of which were earned by putting pressure on the rim. As a result, Boston punched its ticket into the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.