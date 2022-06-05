Key Moment

Through two NBA Finals games, the Celtics have struggled mightily through two third quarters. Boston overcame those struggles during Game 1, but on Sunday night, they bit the team in the behind.

After leading by only two points at halftime of Game 2, Golden State outscored the Celtics 35-14 during the third period to blow the game open. The Warriors ended the period on an 8-0 run to carry an 87-64 advantage into the final quarter.

The two teams’ offenses were at opposite ends of the spectrum during that third period. Golden State opened up the quarter by missing six of its first seven shots but then canned four straight and 10 out of 16 overall to finish the quarter. Those four straight makes turned a two-point game into a 10-point game, and that 8-0 spurt over the final 64 seconds of the quarter opened the lead up to 23.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, the Celtics could find no rhythm. Boston shot a woeful 4-for-17 during the period, including a 2-for-9 effort from inside the 3-point arc. No member of the team made more than one shot during the period.

The Celtics couldn’t make a run the rest of the night before falling 107-88 to even the series up at 1-1 as it shifts back to Boston.