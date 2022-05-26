Key Moment
Boston found a rhythm during the third quarter of Wednesday’s Game, and it carried that rhythm into the winner’s circle for a 3-2 series lead.
That rhythm began to take form immediately upon the start of the second half, as the Celtics rattled off eight unanswered points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field. Boston’s hot start to the third period arrived after the team scored just 37 points on a woeful 38.2 percent shooting during the first half.
Now, that stretch was important because it jumpstarted Boston’s offense, but it wasn’t the most critical stretch of the game. Instead, it was the end of that quarter which completely changed the tenor of the game.
Boston closed out the frame on a 10-0 run over the final 2:31 of the period to take control of the contest. The run began with a corner 3-pointer from Grant Williams and ended with a smooth, fadeaway jumper by Jaylen Brown with just eight seconds left on the clock. Between those baskets, Brown added in another swish on a fadeaway, Derrick White canned a free throw, and Jayson Tatum put home a driving layup.
The 10-0 spurt provided the C’s with a 69-58 advantage heading into the final quarter, which stood as the first double-digit lead of the contest by either team. They went on to pull ahead by as many as 23 points during the fourth quarter before cruising to the finish line for a 93-80 win.
Key Player
Jayson Tatum nearly logged his first career playoff triple-double during Wednesday night’s pivotal Game 5 in Miami. Not only did he log 22 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, but he also dished out a game-high nine assists during his 44-plus minutes of action. Tatum fell just three points shy of tying teammate Jaylen Brown for the top scoring mark in the contest, which would have given him a tie or outright lead in all three major statistical categories.
This was a masterful performance by Tatum – particularly during the second half. He scored 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting over the final two quarters after notching just four points on 1-for-9 shooting during the first half.
Boston outscored Miami by 17 points while Tatum was on the floor. That game him the second-best plus/minus rating of the game, behind only Brown’s plus-20.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown (25 points) and Jayson Tatum (22 points) each scored at least 22 points, while no Miami player scored more than 18.
- Brown's 25 points led the game.
- Tatum led the game with 12 rebounds and nine assists.
- Boston held Miami to just 31.9 percent shooting from the field.
- Al Horford tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and one steal.
- Miami outscored Boston 24-4 in second-chance points.
- Boston held Kyle Lowry without a point and without an assist.
- Boston held Jimmy Butler to just 4-for-18 from the field.
- Derrick White came off the bench to score 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting to go along with five assists, two steals, a block and a rebound.
- Bam Adebayo logged a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
- The Celtics made three more free throws (17) than Miami attempted (14).
Quote of the Night
"When we get those stops and get out and run - we're kind've a lethal team."
Ime Udoka on Boston's dominant style of ball during the second half
