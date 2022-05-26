Key Moment

Boston found a rhythm during the third quarter of Wednesday’s Game, and it carried that rhythm into the winner’s circle for a 3-2 series lead.

That rhythm began to take form immediately upon the start of the second half, as the Celtics rattled off eight unanswered points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field. Boston’s hot start to the third period arrived after the team scored just 37 points on a woeful 38.2 percent shooting during the first half.

Now, that stretch was important because it jumpstarted Boston’s offense, but it wasn’t the most critical stretch of the game. Instead, it was the end of that quarter which completely changed the tenor of the game.

Boston closed out the frame on a 10-0 run over the final 2:31 of the period to take control of the contest. The run began with a corner 3-pointer from Grant Williams and ended with a smooth, fadeaway jumper by Jaylen Brown with just eight seconds left on the clock. Between those baskets, Brown added in another swish on a fadeaway, Derrick White canned a free throw, and Jayson Tatum put home a driving layup.

The 10-0 spurt provided the C’s with a 69-58 advantage heading into the final quarter, which stood as the first double-digit lead of the contest by either team. They went on to pull ahead by as many as 23 points during the fourth quarter before cruising to the finish line for a 93-80 win.