Key Moment
One way to win a critical playoff game is to hold the opponent without a field goal for the first 8:38 of the game. And that’s exactly what the Boston Celtics did Monday night at TD Garden during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Boston tied its series with the Heat up at 2-2 after an historic defensive start to Game 4. The Celtics forced Miami into 14 straight misses from the field to open the game, which held the Heat without a field goal for nearly nine straight minutes following tip-off. That marked the longest such stretch to open a playoff game in more than two decades.
Meanwhile, at the other end, Boston wasn’t exactly setting the nets on fire, but it scored enough to take total control of the game. The C’s tallied 18 points over the first six-plus minutes to build an 18-1 lead out of the gates. Their lead never dropped below 14 points the rest of the night, and it grew to as many as 32 before they completed a dominant 102-82 win.
Key Player
Hard to overlook Jayson Tatum after the night he had Monday against Miami. He was utterly unstoppable.
Just 48 hours after struggling throughout Game 3, Tatum singed the Heat with a game-high 31 points during Game 4. He piled up 12 points during each of the first and second quarters and seven more during the third quarter before letting off the gas and resting for the high majority of the fourth quarter.
What was most impressive about Tatum’s scoring was that he racked up those 31 points on only 16 shot attempts. He lived at the free-throw line, where he canned 14 of his 16 attempts – both of which were game highs.
To round out his exceptional box score line, Tatum also contributed eight rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Boston outscored Miami by a whopping 37 points during his nearly 34 minutes of action.
Box Score Nuggets
- Five Celtics scored between 12 and 31 points, including four of whom scored 12, 13 or 14.
- Jayson Tatum led the game with 31 points on only 16 shots.
- Al Horford was Boston's only starter who didn't score in double-figures, but he led the game with 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.
- Both teams shot less than 40 percent from the field.
- Miami actually made six more 3-pointers (14) than Boston (eight).
- The C's blocked 11 shots, while Miami tallied just two.
- Miami's starters combined to score only 18 points.
- Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 14 points.
- All five of Boston's starters grabbed at least seven rebounds.
- Victor Oladipo led Miami with 23 points.
- Gabe Vincent led the game with seven assists.
Quote of the Night
"Following last game, we were just ready to play. Everybody was just ready to get back out here and play better."
Jayson Tatum on Boston's bounce-back win
