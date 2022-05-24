Key Moment

One way to win a critical playoff game is to hold the opponent without a field goal for the first 8:38 of the game. And that’s exactly what the Boston Celtics did Monday night at TD Garden during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston tied its series with the Heat up at 2-2 after an historic defensive start to Game 4. The Celtics forced Miami into 14 straight misses from the field to open the game, which held the Heat without a field goal for nearly nine straight minutes following tip-off. That marked the longest such stretch to open a playoff game in more than two decades.

Meanwhile, at the other end, Boston wasn’t exactly setting the nets on fire, but it scored enough to take total control of the game. The C’s tallied 18 points over the first six-plus minutes to build an 18-1 lead out of the gates. Their lead never dropped below 14 points the rest of the night, and it grew to as many as 32 before they completed a dominant 102-82 win.