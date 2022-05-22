Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics shaved 25 points off a 26-point Miami Heat lead in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night, but just couldn’t get over the hump down the stretch at TD Garden.
After going down 46-20 in the second quarter, Boston chipped away throughout the second half. It’s biggest stretch came in the form of a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter, which brought them to within one point with 2:40 remaining.
However, Miami didn’t fold, as it turned its 93-92 lead back into a 100-92 lead in a matter of 73 seconds, pushing the nail back into the Celtics’ coffin.
Former Celtic Max Strus seized the momentum back for Miami, as he knocked down a 3-pointer which was followed by a Bam Adebayo jumper. Boston responded to each of those buckets by committing a pair of costly turnovers, basically gifting the Heat a chance to sneak away with a win.
Which is exactly what they did. Despite allowing the Celtics to hit three 3-pointers in the final 41 seconds, the Heat were able to hang on and escape with a 109-103 victory and a 2-1 series advantage.
Key Player
Despite a poor offensive performance overall by the Celtics, Jaylen Brown still managed to put forth the best scoring performance of his postseason career. The star wing accounted for nearly 40 percent of Boston's points, scoring a career playoff-high 40 points while shooting 14-of-20 from the field.
Brown was lights out inside the 3-point arc, as he made all 11 of his 2-point attempts. He also made it to the free-throw line 12 times, where he was successful at a 75 percent clip.
On top of his scoring, Brown was also the Celtics' second-leading rebounder with nine boards. He added one assist, one steal, and one block in the effort, as well.
Box Score Nuggets
- Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 40 points.
- Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 31 points after totalling just 16 points in Games 1 and 2 combined.
- Miami forced 23 Boston turnovers, including a playoff franchise-record 19 steals.
- The Heat committed just eight turnovers, while Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 13.
- Al Horford logged a monster double-double of 20 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
- Horford also led the game in blocks with three – just one less than Miami had as a team.
- The Heat attempted 22 more field goals than the Celtics (92-70).
- Marcus Smart accounted for one third of Boston's assists with seven.
- Jimmy Butler finished with eight points after sitting out the second half with knee soreness.
- The Celtics attempted more than twice as many free throws as the Heat (30-14).
Quote of the Night
I feel like our guys always figure it out. And I believe we will.
Al Horford on his expected Game 4 response.
NEXT UP: