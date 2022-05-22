Key Moment

The Boston Celtics shaved 25 points off a 26-point Miami Heat lead in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night, but just couldn’t get over the hump down the stretch at TD Garden.

After going down 46-20 in the second quarter, Boston chipped away throughout the second half. It’s biggest stretch came in the form of a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter, which brought them to within one point with 2:40 remaining.

However, Miami didn’t fold, as it turned its 93-92 lead back into a 100-92 lead in a matter of 73 seconds, pushing the nail back into the Celtics’ coffin.

Former Celtic Max Strus seized the momentum back for Miami, as he knocked down a 3-pointer which was followed by a Bam Adebayo jumper. Boston responded to each of those buckets by committing a pair of costly turnovers, basically gifting the Heat a chance to sneak away with a win.

Which is exactly what they did. Despite allowing the Celtics to hit three 3-pointers in the final 41 seconds, the Heat were able to hang on and escape with a 109-103 victory and a 2-1 series advantage.