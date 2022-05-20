Key Moment

Boston didn’t just beat the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It annihilated them – at least for one night.

After a lackluster opening eight minutes of the game, Boston took complete control of the game over the final four minutes of the first quarter. The C’s closed the quarter on a 20-3 run after falling behind 21-15 out of the gates. That run provided them with a 35-24 lead heading into the second quarter, and Boston cruised to the winner’s circle from there.

Four Celtics combined to score those 20 points, the high majority of which were scored from beyond the 3-point line. Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams each canned two 3-pointers, and Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard each made one. Smart also put home two free throws to round out the 20 points.

Boston’s wave of momentum never slowed the rest of the night as it went on to pull ahead by as many as 34 en route to a 127-102 victory and a 1-1 series tie.