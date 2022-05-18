Key Moment

All was well in Celtics Land at halftime of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Not so much after the next 12 minutes were played.

Following an outstanding first half by Boston that led to an eight-point advantage, Miami bounced back and dominated the third quarter to turn the tide of the game and pull away for a victory.

The Heat outscored Boston 39-14 during the third period thanks to an ugly performance by the C’s at both ends. Boston shot just 2-for-15 from the field during the quarter while committing eight turnovers. Those eight turnovers led to 12 points by Miami.

While Boston struggled offensively, the Heat had no problems racking up points. They shot 11-for-22 from the field and a whopping 14-for-17 from the free-throw line during the quarter. To put that into perspective, Boston made 14 or fewer free throws during three of their previous five entire games.

The combination of Boston’s struggles and Miami’s exceptional play was a recipe for disaster for the C’s. Miami pulled ahead by 17 points heading into the final quarter, marking a 25-point turnaround during the third. The Heat went on to pull ahead by as many as 20 and remained in control until the final buzzer of a 118-107 victory.