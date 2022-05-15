Key Moment

Jayson Tatum picked up his fourth personal foul with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the moment, it felt as if that foul had opened the door for Milwaukee to cut into its 10-point deficit. Instead, the Celtics added five points to their lead during Tatum’s absence and ran away with a win.

Boston, fueled by a balanced offensive attack and elite team defense, outscored Milwaukee 16-11 the rest of the quarter to carry a 15-point advantage into the fourth. Grant Williams was the star of the run – and the game – as he poured in eight points that included two 3-pointers. Derrick White scored three points, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford each scored two, and Marcus Smart added in one to round out the scoring for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, at the other end, the Bucks simply didn’t have enough to walk through that cracked doorway. They shot a woeful 4-for-13 from the field the rest of the quarter while Boston pulled away.

The C’s continued to pour it on during the final period as they pulled ahead by as many as 28 points before closing out the game – and the series – with a 109-81 victory.