Key Moment

The Boston Celtics got an up-close-and-personal look at a career-defining performance back in 2012 when a superstar was playing a Game 6 on the road.

Friday night, they got another one. But this time, it was one they could celebrate.

Jayson Tatum did his best LeBron James impersonation during Friday’s Game 6 in Milwaukee by dropping a game-high 46 points to keep Boston’s title hopes alive. He not only scored those 46 to best James’ 45 back in 2012, but he scored 15 of them during the final period to send the series back to Boston all knotted up at three games apiece.

The key stretch of the game was controlled by Tatum from the 8:56 mark of the fourth to the 5:40 mark. Tatum scored 11 consecutive points for Boston across those four-plus minutes to match every big bucket the Bucks made at the other end.

Just before Tatum checked back in at the 9:37 mark, Milwaukee had sliced what was once an 18-point deficit all the way down to six. The pressure was on, and it felt like a repeat of Wednesday’s Game 5 meltdown by Boston was incoming.

Then Tatum checked in and made every clutch basket the C’s needed.

Tatum’s 11 straight points countered nine from Milwaukee, which allowed Boston to up its lead to eight following his 3-pointer at the 5:40 mark. Jaylen Brown then tacked on a 3-pointer 28 seconds left to give Boston a comfortable 11-point advantage heading into the final five minutes.

Boston maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way before completing a 108-95 victory.